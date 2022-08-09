For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swiss workers need wage rises and rent prices rise in Zurich in the latest roundup of news from Switzerland on Tuesday.
Published: 9 August 2022 09:42 CEST
Wolf population in Alps is growing exponentially so what needs to be done to protect livestock? AFP PHOTO/DIETER NAGL (Photo by DIETER NAGL / AFP)
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Health insurance premiums to rise, authorities could ban electric heaters, recession worries ease and more news from Switzerland on Monday.
Published: 8 August 2022 08:46 CEST
