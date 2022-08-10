For members
Why teachers in Swiss schools are worried about falling education standards
Switzerland is seeing a drop in standards at its state schools, especially in German-speaking regions of the country, teacher's associations warn and it's all to do with staff, or the lack of them.
Published: 10 August 2022 11:19 CEST
Teachers warn that education standards could worsen in Switzerland. Photo by Taylor Wilcox on Unsplash
