For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Swiss forest rangers fear thieves will target trees for firewood, flights to US and Canada back to pre-pandemic levels and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.
Published: 11 August 2022 08:51 CEST
Rangers fear Swiss forests will be targeted by people looking for firewood. An aerial view taken on October 18, 2017 shows European larch trees in autumn colours in a forest near Cries, in the Swiss Alps. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments