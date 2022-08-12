For members
Reader question: When do children in Switzerland go back to school?
The summer vacation is almost over for schoolchildren in Switzerland. Depending on where in the country they live, school has already started or will begin soon.
Published: 12 August 2022 08:38 CEST
Children in Switzerland are heading back to school. Photo by Arthur Krijgsman on Pexels
Why teachers in Swiss schools are worried about falling education standards
Switzerland is seeing a drop in standards at its state schools, especially in German-speaking regions of the country, teacher's associations warn and it's all to do with staff, or the lack of them.
Published: 10 August 2022 11:19 CEST
