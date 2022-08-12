For members
REVEALED: The Swiss cities turning off their lights for weekend meteor shower
The Perseids is one of the best annual meteor showers, showing their fireballs on warm summer nights in the northern hemisphere. In Switzerland, some towns want to make the event even more special by turning off their lights.
Published: 12 August 2022 16:11 CEST
How to avoid wasps this summer in Switzerland
Milder winters and springs mean we see more wasps in Switzerland this summer. Here is how to legally (and successfully) avoid them.
Published: 10 August 2022 15:38 CEST
