Switzerland mulls plan to nab Italy’s gas supply
The Swiss government is considering using a contractual clause to tap into Italy’s gas pipeline, a prospect that is already creating tension between the two countries.
Published: 15 August 2022 15:29 CEST
Gas pipeline creates tension between Switzerland and Italy. Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Power outage: Swiss cantons set up plans for emergency services
There has been much talk lately about how electricity shortages would impact Switzerland’s essential infrastructure, including access to emergency services. This is how some cantons are preparing for this ‘worst-case’ scenario.
Published: 15 August 2022 15:19 CEST
