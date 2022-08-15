For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Weather is finally becoming more 'reasonable', salaries are set to slightly increase in 2023, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 15 August 2022 07:43 CEST
There is much talk in Switzerland about wages. Photo: Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Questions raised about Swiss fuel prices, further damage to Swiss glaciers, and other news from Switzerland in our Friday roundup.
Published: 12 August 2022 07:55 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments