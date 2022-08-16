For members
SWISS CHEESE
‘Critical situation’: Drought threatens Switzerland’s cheese production
The long dry spell has impacted much of the country’s agriculture, including the production of milk and cheese in some Swiss regions.
Published: 16 August 2022 14:55 CEST
Thirsty cows produce less milk and cheese. Image by Heiner from Pixabay
SWISS CHEESE
How Switzerland is protecting its cheeses from foreign influence
Neutral Switzerland has not been involved in any foreign wars for centuries, but lately the country has been doing battle over its cheese.
Published: 2 August 2022 12:49 CEST
