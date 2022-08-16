For members
PENSIONS
OPINION: A lower retirement age for women in Switzerland can no longer be justified
Having a lower retirement age for women is a throwback to more patronising times, yet the Swiss government has struggled to introduce parity in this area for decades. As the latest reform attempt comes to a popular vote, Clare O’Dea asks what’s behind female resistance to this change.
Published: 16 August 2022 10:46 CEST
Switzerland is set to vote on lowering the retirement age for women. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)
