Swiss drivers fuel a cross-border rift with France
As petrol is cheaper in France than in Switzerland at the moment, many Geneva residents cross the border to fuel up their cars. However France's cheaper prices are ultimately funded by the French taxpayer, and some French officials are none too happy about this 'pump tourism'.
Published: 16 August 2022 11:52 CEST
Swiss motorists are fuelling up their cars at French pumps. Image by IADE-Michoko from Pixabay
