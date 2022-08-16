Read news from:
Austria
ENERGY

Swiss drivers fuel a cross-border rift with France

As petrol is cheaper in France than in Switzerland at the moment, many Geneva residents cross the border to fuel up their cars. However France's cheaper prices are ultimately funded by the French taxpayer, and some French officials are none too happy about this 'pump tourism'.

Published: 16 August 2022 11:52 CEST
Swiss motorists are fuelling up their cars at French pumps. Image by IADE-Michoko from Pixabay

Geneva area residents have been shopping in nearby France for years, as most goods are cheaper on the other side of the border.

It is not unusual to see cars with Geneva and Vaud registration plates in parking lots of French supermarkets, and this practice, known as ‘shopping tourism’, has been boosting the economies of border regions for decades.

Lately, however, ‘shopping tourism’ has spawned off a new phenomenon dubbed ‘pump tourism’, as an increasing number of cars from Switzerland fill up at French petrol stations with cheaper petrol/gasoline or diesel.

A litre of fuel in Geneva now costs 2.20 francs, while the price is €1.80 just across the border. Given the exceptionally strong franc and favourable (for the Swiss) exchange rate — €1.04 for 1 franc — buying a full tank of gasoline in Haute-Savoie makes financial sense.

READ MORE: Petrol to top CHF2 per litre in several Swiss cantons

But the cheaper pump prices in France are the result of the government fuel rebate of 18 cents per litre – as this is ultimately funded by the French taxpayer, some of the French are none too happy about Swiss motorists benefiting.

Loïc Hervé, a senator from Haute-Savoie, suggested that the Swiss are taking advantage of French state aid on the price of fuel in France.

“We absolutely have to give priority to French people.  We should not be helping out the rich, the Swiss, and foreign tourists. It’s as simple as that”, Hervé, told Tribune de Genève in an interview.

Geneva State Councilor Mauro Poggia swiftly responded to Hervé’s comments, pointing out that cross-border workers from France have been benefiting for years from perks offered by Swiss employers, such as higher salaries.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who can work in Switzerland but live in a neighbouring country?

“And let’s not forget that the French also fill up their cars in Geneva before returning home, and it hasn’t bothered anyone”, he said.

In fact, before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, unleaded gas was less expensive in Switzerland than in France.

The reason this is no longer the case is that France, along with Switzerland’s other neighbours, Germany, Italy, and Austria, have put in place a fuel rebate on petrol and diesel – at present this is 18 cents per litre, but it will rise to 30 cents per litre in September.

The Swiss government was considering a similar tax cut as well, but the Council of States rejected this proposal in June amid concerns about how to compensate for the lost revenue. 

ENERGY

Switzerland mulls plan to nab Italy’s gas supply

The Swiss government is considering using a contractual clause to tap into Italy’s gas pipeline, a prospect that is already creating tension between the two countries.

Published: 15 August 2022 15:29 CEST
Neutral Switzerland is known for its role in mediating international conflicts, not creating them.

But according to a report in Tages-Anzeiger, this might change in the foreseeable future, as an impending gas shortage is threatening to drastically reduce the supply of this vital energy source to Switzerland.

As Switzerland doesn’t have its own gas storage facilities, it relies heavily on other nations, in particular Germany, for its supply.

However, Germany is seeking to maximise its own stocks, which means it could reduce or, if there is an extreme shortage, even stop exporting gas to Switzerland altogether.

Since Italy is also connected to this pipeline, Swiss authorities have already warned their Italian counterparts that they will use the gas from this pipeline for themselves.

While this may sound highly unethical, it is not illegal: the contract between the two countries states that, in the event of a crisis, Switzerland can keep the gas supplied by Germany, even if this act would stop the flow of gas towards Italy.

Not surprisingly, “the Italians have reacted strongly” to Switzerland’s stance, sparking unprecedented tensions between Bern and Rome, according to Tages-Anzeiger.

In the meantime, the Swiss are hoping this worst-case scenario can be avoided if everyone in the country starts to follow energy-saving measures.

Economy Minister Guy Parmelin has been urging businesses to switch from gas to oil, “and to do so immediately”.

“As of today, independently of market prices, we must build up reserves of fuel oil. If everyone waits until the autumn, we will have a logistical problem”, he added.

In the event of an actual shortage, “consumption restrictions may be ordered, for example restrictions on the heating of unoccupied buildings. The switching to biofuel could be imposed by ordinance”, Parmelin noted.

If the shortage persists, a quota would be implemented. Initially at least, private households and essential services, such as hospitals, will not be affected, but  “otherwise there will be no exceptions”.

READ MORE: ‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage

