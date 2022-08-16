For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swiss lakes and rivers are drying up, housing prices are climbing, and other news from Switzerland on Tuesday.
Published: 16 August 2022 07:42 CEST
Alarm systems on some Swiss elevators are not adapted to 5G networks. Photo by Russ Ward on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Weather is finally becoming more 'reasonable', salaries are set to slightly increase in 2023, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 15 August 2022 07:43 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments