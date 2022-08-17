For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Health insurance policyholders may receive compensation, fewer Covid infections, and other news from Switzerland this Wednesday.
Published: 17 August 2022 09:35 CEST
Federal Council will decide soon on the schedule for vaccine boosters. Photo by Towfiqu Barbhuiya/ Unsplash
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swiss lakes and rivers drying up, house prices climbing, and other news from Switzerland in The Local's short roundup.
Published: 16 August 2022 07:42 CEST
