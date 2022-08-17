Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Health insurance policyholders may receive compensation, fewer Covid infections, and other news from Switzerland this Wednesday.

Published: 17 August 2022 09:35 CEST
Federal Council will decide soon on the schedule for vaccine boosters. Photo by Towfiqu Barbhuiya/ Unsplash

CSS ordered to pay policyholders 129 million francs

Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has revealed that one of the country’s largest insurance companies, CSS, has been passing part of its distribution and management costs on to holders of its supplementary health insurance.

Between 2013 and 2019, CSS “was guilty of serious violations”, FINMA said in a press release, ordering the carrier to refund up to 129 million francs to customers who took out a supplementary health policy during this timeframe.

For its part, CSS is “astonished by the extent of [FINMA’s] criticism”, adding that there is no clear guidance in the Swiss law regarding the allocation of insurance companies’ administrative costs.

If you have a supplemental health policy from CSS, you will be informed in due time if you are entitled to a refund.

Covid infections still on downward trend

The number of reported coronavirus cases continues to decline in Switzerland, according to new weekly data published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Contaminations dropped in a span of one week from 21,817 recorded on July 9th to 18, 204 detected on July 16th — a decrease of 16.6 percent.

During the same period, Covid-related hospitalisations fell by 38.8 percent, FOPH figures show.

As a comparison, at the height of this summer’s outbreak in mid-July, nearly 56,000 new infections had been reported in Switzerland.

Left and right have common vision of energy policy

It is not often that business groups and left-leaning parties see eye to eye on political matters, but this is what’s happening in Switzerland right now.

In what the Swiss media calls “an unnatural alliance”, the Social Democratic Party and EconomieSuisse, which represents business interests, are asking the Federal Council  to compensate companies  for financial losses in the event gas or electricity shortage reduces their productivity.

If the government can’t ensure sufficient energy supply to enable businesses to function normally, it must pay companies to put their employees on partial unemployment, as many did during the Covid pandemic, EconomieSuisse said.

For the socialists too, the government must compensate all companies that would see their commercial activities drop by at least 15 percent.

The Federal Council returns to work

After several weeks of absence for summer holidays, the seven members of the Federal Council will be back at work today.

Among topics on its agenda will be decisions regarding second Covid boosters, such as the date when the shots will be available to the general population.

Officials have previously indicated that the announcement about the availability of the fourth dose will be made during the second half of August, with the rollout for general public expected in the fall.

READ MORE: Covid boosters not available in Switzerland until autumn
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swiss lakes and rivers drying up, house prices climbing, and other news from Switzerland in The Local's short roundup.

Published: 16 August 2022 07:42 CEST
Drought: Swiss lakes and rivers don’t have enough water

The water levels of Lakes Constance, Walen, Lucerne and Lugano have reached historic lows, according to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN).

Continued drought has also impacted some rivers, whose levels are “strongly to moderately” below average for the season, FOEN said.

The level of the Rhine and the Reuss, for instance, is “among the lowest ever recorded during the summer months”, while the Aare and the Limmat show low levels only observed “every two to five years”.

READ MORE: Body stress, drought and borders: How the heatwave affects Switzerland

Swiss operators to phase out 2G cellular networks

The second-generation mobile networks have become obsolete with the introduction of the much faster 4G and 5G broadbands, and Switzerland will deactivate the old system at the beginning of 2023.

However, while most people already own devices that support 4G and 5G standards, some will be affected by the change.

The reason is that some emergency call systems, such as those installed on older elevators, will no longer work.

The same holds true for some navigation systems (GPS), which use the 2G and are not yet adapted to newer technologies.

The media reports that although some elevator and GPS manufacturers are not happy about the change, both Swisscom and Sunrise said they informed the affected industries “early enough” of the planned 2G shutdown.

Property prices continue to rise despite higher interest rates

The average purchase price for single-family homes in Switzerland went up by 5.6 percent in the first six months of this year, and the cost of apartments rose by 3.2 percent, according to a new survey by mortgage broker Moneypark and the Zurich-based startup Pricehubble, which specialises in real estate data.

Along with mounting real estate prices, fixed-rate mortgage rates have also been climbing.

As a result of these developments, “many mortgage holders have opted for offers with shorter maturities», the survey found.  

“In particular, mortgages with maturities of more than 10 years were less in demand”.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why not paying off your mortgage in Switzerland can save you money
 

Roche launches new diagnostic test for Covid

The Swiss drug manufacturer has developed a new test that should allow better understanding of coronavirus infections.

Specifically, the product, called Elecsys IGRA, should shed light on immune responses to the virus and vaccinations, Roche said in a press release.

“This in turn may help understand and identify those at higher risk of progressing to severe disease during an existing or future infection. This is particularly important in immunocompromised and high-risk patient groups.The test results can help healthcare professionals to provide them with long-term guidance like appropriate treatment”, the company added.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

