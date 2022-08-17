For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
What are the benefits and drawbacks of becoming a Swiss citizen?
Getting a Swiss passport offers many perks and benefits, but also a number of duties that must be fulfilled. Here are some of them.
Published: 17 August 2022 15:06 CEST
Swiss citizenship offers both perks and duties. Photo: Pixabay
POLITICS
How Switzerland can force you to run for public office
Having Swiss citizenship brings with it all sorts of benefits - but also the possibility that you could be forced to run for public office. Here's why.
Published: 17 August 2022 12:48 CEST
