Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

HEALTH INSURANCE

How to save money by changing your Swiss health policy

Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance is notoriously expensive, but you can lower the cost of premiums substantially by changing your company or coverage.

Published: 18 August 2022 14:59 CEST
How to save money by changing your Swiss health policy
You can save thousands of francs on your health insurance coverage. Photo: Pixabay

The cost of health insurance premiums usually represents at least 7 percent of a typical household budget.

An adult spends nearly 4,600 francs a year on average on the mandatory basic coverage (KVG / LaMal) alone – covering only medical care, not dental. If any extra policies are taken out, the cost is even higher.

Not only that, but premiums have been rising practically each year, and look set to go up again in 2023, possibly by as much as 10 percent — the sharpest hike in 20 years.

READ MORE: Why Swiss health premiums are set to rise — and what you can do about it

Even though these costs are high and climbing, many people keep the same health insurance for years.

However, significant savings — to the tune of thousands of francs a year — could be made simply by switching carriers or plans, from the more expensive to the cheapest ones, according to a new study by the cost comparison site Comparis.

How much and where

The amount of the savings varies depending on policyholder’s place of residence, because rates are determined by cantons.

However, Comparis calculated that over a 10-year period, people living in Zurich could have saved 33,396 francs in premium costs and for those living in Bern this amount is 30,064.

Lausanne residents could cut their costs by 36,494 francs over 10 years, 31, 032 in Geneva, and 33,490 in Basel-City.

“With the strong premium increases expected this fall, the savings potential is even greater,” said Felix Schneuwly, health insurance expert at Comparis.

So how can you save money? Here are some of the ways:

Increase your deductible

In Switzerland, the deductible (franchise) ranges from 300 to 2,500 francs – this represents the medical costs that you have to pay out of your own pocket before your health insurance kicks in.

As with most types of insurance, the lower your deductible, the higher your premiums, and vice-versa.

If you are young, healthy, and are not on any long-term medication then you can save substantially with the highest franchise.

Keep in mind, however, that if you choose the highest deductible and end up having an accident or falling sick and needing medical care, you will have to pay a greater proportion of the costs.

Switch to a less expensive plan.

The standard model for healthcare in Switzerland is that you can consult any medic that you want, and you do not need a referral to see a specialist.

However, there are some types of health insurance plans that have cheaper premiums, but impose certain limits on your access to non-emergency medical care.

For instance:

Health maintenance organisation (HMO)

Under this model, policyholders are required to consult a particular HMO practice. Two disadvantages of this alternative is a limited choice of doctors and you also need a referral to see a specialist.

However, the benefit is a premium reduction of up to 25 percent compared to the conventional insurance.

Family doctor model

Your family doctor, a general practitioner, will be designated by your insurance company and will be in charge of all your non-emergency medical treatment.

He or she will refer you to a specialist if necessary. 

If you opt for this option, you could save 20 percent on your insurance.

READ MORE: Five tips for getting cheaper health insurance in Switzerland

The Telmed alternative

If you choose this option, you have to call a telephone service and get a referral to a doctor or hospital.

This does not apply to medical emergencies and there are other exceptions, such as eye exams and annual gynaecological check-ups.

Total savings could range between 15 and 20 percent. 

Cancelling or changing your policy

If you want to cancel your current insurance policy and take up a cheaper one , you have to do so by registered letter before November 30th.

By then, you will know what your premiums will be in 2023 because your carrier must notify you of the new rates by October 31st.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

What are the benefits and drawbacks of becoming a Swiss citizen?

Getting a Swiss passport offers many perks and benefits, but also a number of duties that must be fulfilled. Here are some of them.

Published: 17 August 2022 15:06 CEST
What are the benefits and drawbacks of becoming a Swiss citizen?

The road to Swiss naturalisation — whether the so-called ‘simplified’ one or regular path — is not an easy one.

While obtaining the citizenship is generally easier for citizens of the EU / EFTA countries than for non-Europeans (including people from the UK and the United States), the process is typically long and complex. 

In addition to shorter queues at the airport, people who do become Swiss can enjoy rights and privileges that those living here with foreign passports, don’t have.

The rights

Permanent residency

As a Swiss citizen, you are entitled to live in the country, leave for as long as you want, and return to Switzerland at any time.

This is what distinguishes Swiss citizens from holders of C permits: while permanent residency permit grants sweeping rights to its holders, including unrestricted access to employment, it does have certain limitations.

For instance, the permit is valid indefinitely, but only as long as its holder doesn’t leave Switzerland permanently.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What’s the difference between permanent residence and Swiss citizenship?

Swiss nationals have these rights basically from cradle to grave, but there are some  exceptions: the government can revoke passports of citizens — whether Swiss-born or naturalised — who are convicted of war crimes, terrorism, or treason.

This drastic measure is extremely rare, but it does happen — most recently in cases of Swiss citizens joining the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Can Swiss citizenship be revoked – and can you get it back?

Voting (a lot)

Frequent referendums (typically held four times a year and covering a variety of communal cantonal and national issues) are the backbone of Switzerland’s unique system of direct democracy.

Citizens can vote in all of them and also have the right to run for any political office.

For the Swiss, more than for nationals of other countries, this grassroots brand of democracy means they have the power to shape the political process that impacts their lives —from approving or rejecting legislative decisions to creating their own laws.

READ MORE: How Switzerland’s direct democracy system works

Purchasing property

In general, foreigners can buy a home in Switzerland, but a lot depends on their legal status with regard to residency, the type of property they want to purchase, and the canton in which they reside. 

There are also various restrictions in terms of purchasing investment properties.

Swiss citizens, on the other hand, can buy a property anywhere, without any restrictions (other than the size of their bank account, naturally).

READ MORE: Can foreigners buy property in Switzerland?

Being represented / defended abroad

The Swiss government must step in and try to help if its citizens are in any kind of trouble while abroad — whether they find themselves in jail or in a hospital in a foreign country.

Responsibilities

So that’s the good news about your Swiss passport, but with rights come responsibilities, and once you are fully Swiss you also have certain obligations.

Military service

The most obvious one is that if you are a Swiss male over 18 years of age, you will have to serve in the military.

Once you become a Swiss citizen and are between the ages of 18 and 30, you can expect to be conscripted.

In general, having another citizenship in addition to the Swiss one is not going to exempt you from military service in Switzerland. However, there is one exception: the obligation to serve will be waived, provided you can show that you have fulfilled your military duties in your other home country.

If you are unfit for service, or if you fall under the category of dual citizens who served in foreign armed forces (as mentioned above), you will have to pay the so-called Military Service Exemption Tax.

You must pay it from the age 19 until you turn 37 — provided, of course, that you become Swiss during this time.

This annual tax amounts to 3 percent of your taxable income, or a minimum of 400 francs.

Women don’t face compulsory conscription (although they can volunteer), so consider this recompense for the gender pay gap. 

READ MORE: Do naturalised Swiss citizens have to do military service?

Compulsory public office

If you are a Swiss citizen living in a small community, you may be required to run for public office in your town, if no other candidates are willing to do so.

This is due to a quirk in the electoral system that states that if no-one is willing to run for office, local officials can add the names of all registered voters in the area to the ballot.

This means that you can find yourself running for office against your will – even if you have no knowledge of or interest in politics.

If elected, you must serve your term, but you do have the right to appeal the voters’ decision, citing valid grounds such as being over 65 years of age, providing proof that serving in a public office would be detrimental to the your health or the local economy, or moving to another town if nothing else works.

READ MORE: How Switzerland can force you to run for public office 

Giving up a passport

Switzerland is perfectly happy to let you be a dual national, but certain countries – including India – don’t allow their citizens to take on another nationality.

So depending on your home country, you may be required to give up your original passport when you become Swiss.

SHOW COMMENTS