Austria
Swiss region to test legalising cannabis

The Swiss Basel-Country region said Thursday it would launch a pilot trial next month for the legal sale of cannabis, marking a first step in Switzerland towards possible legalisation.

Published: 18 August 2022 12:51 CEST
Basel is testing recreational marijuana. Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP

 The northern canton said in a statement that it would launch its WEED CARE study on September 15th, and that people could now sign up to be among the 370 participants.

“The scientific knowledge gained from this provides a basis for discussion for a future responsible cannabis policy,” Basel-Country said in a statement.

Cannabis can currently only be purchased legally in the wealthy Alpine nation for medical use, or for non-medical use when it contains below one
percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the component that gets recreational users high.

Purchasing hashish meanwhile is illegal regardless of the THC level.

Despite the bans, “cannabis use is widespread, user safety is uncertain and the black market is thriving,” the canton said said.

The canton’s trial marks the first of several pilot trials authorised by Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) for the regulated sale of
cannabis for non-medical purposes.

The aim of the 2.5-year study will be to examine “the effects of regulated cannabis sales on consumption behaviour and the health of cannabis users compared to the status quo in which cannabis is illegally available,” Basel-Country said.

Several other Swiss cantons and cities are planning similar studies, in a  bid to determine various effects of cannabis regulation.

According to the FOPH, studies have shown that a majority of Swiss are open to the idea of fundamentally overhauling the country’s cannabis policy.

Participants in the Basel-Country study will need to be over the age of 18, be a resident of the canton and must already have consumed cannabis.

Six different cannabis products are to be involved, four in the form of dried cannabis flowers and two hashish products, each with different levels of
THC and of cannabidiol (CBD).

The products will be sold in pharmacies, and will be priced similarly to the going rate on the street, at between eight and 12 francs
per gramme.

“During the entire study, the participants will be regularly asked about their cannabis consumption behaviour and their physical and mental health,
among other things,” the canton said.

Why Basel is about to become Switzerland’s marijuana capital

Starting this summer a whiff of cannabis will be in the air in the northwestern Swiss city of Basel. This is what you should know about it.

Published: 25 April 2022 15:54 CEST
Although Switzerland has a liberal policy regarding heroin distribution, use of marijuana is still illegal.

READ MORE: Cannabis: What are the rules in Switzerland?

However, this may soon change — a parliamentary commission ruled  in October 2021 that the drug should no longer be banned, and the first pilot trial focusing on recreational use of marijuana will begin this summer in Basel.

This joint project of the University of Basel, the University Psychiatric Clinics and the Department of Health of the Canton of Basel-City aims to test the sale of cannabis in pharmacies, under “strict conditions and …scientific support. The aim is to obtain useful lessons for defining future cannabis legislation”, health authorities said.

But if you are a Basel resident and think you will be able to just go to a pharmacy and ask for a hit, your high hopes will be dashed. 

That’s because the aforementioned “strict conditions” mean the cannabis will be heavily restricted. 

For instance, it can only include 400 pre-selected adult volunteers  “with previous experience of cannabis” and  whose state of health will have to be constantly monitored.

In addition, cannabis products must meet high quality requirements and come from Swiss organic crops.

READ MORE: Switzerland to legalise recreational and medical cannabis usage

This is what we know about the Basel study so far

According to a report in Swiss news outlet Blick, cannabis will be sourced from the “research campus” of the Pure Holding AG in Zeiningen, Aargau, where more than 8,000 different varieties of cannabis are currently growing.

The site “will become the exclusive supplier of the first cannabis distribution pilot project in Basel-City”, Blick said.

“We have spent the last two years preparing for this pilot project. Since then, we have been able to test which specific variety of THC is best suited to Basel,” said Lino Cereghetti, a biologist at Pure Holding.

In all, four kinds of flowers and two varieties of hashish will be available to the volunteers through 10 selected Basel pharmacies. Some of the products contain more THC —  the active substance primarily responsible for the feeling of ‘high’ — while others contain less.

Interestingly, prices will match the local black market, which “represents between 8 and 12 francs per gramme, depending on the product and the THC content”, Cereghetti said.

“With these trials, we want to provide insight into what a functioning [cannabis] regulation might look like”, he added.

And according to Lavinia Flückiger, the study’s co-director, “Our goal is to find out how a regulated distribution of cannabis affects people’s consumption behaviour and physical and mental health.”

If you are concerned that the grass is greener in Basel, don’t fret: other similar projects will take place in other Swiss cities at a later date.

What about medical marijuana?

Medicines containing cannabis must be licensed, according to a government site.

In Switzerland, only one product, Sativex, is currently approved for use, and  “doctors are allowed to prescribe it in certain cases of multiple sclerosis. It contains THC, but also a substance that inhibits its intoxicating effect”.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) may also grant exceptional approval for the prescription of cannabis-based medicinal products in response to an application from a doctor in a specific case.

However, an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs Act proposed by the Federal Council was widely approved in October, which paves the way for Swiss doctors to prescribe cannabis in the future to help their patients relieve the pain of cancer, multiple sclerosis, and other serious illnesses, as is currently the case in many other European nations.

READ MORE: Medical cannabis could soon be legal in Switzerland

