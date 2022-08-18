For members
Swiss region to test legalising cannabis
The Swiss Basel-Country region said Thursday it would launch a pilot trial next month for the legal sale of cannabis, marking a first step in Switzerland towards possible legalisation.
Published: 18 August 2022 12:51 CEST
Basel is testing recreational marijuana. Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP
Why Basel is about to become Switzerland’s marijuana capital
Starting this summer a whiff of cannabis will be in the air in the northwestern Swiss city of Basel. This is what you should know about it.
Published: 25 April 2022 15:54 CEST
