Austria
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Calls for a national website to list gasoline prices, Covid's impact on Switzerland's finances, and other Swiss news this Thursday.

Published: 18 August 2022 07:31 CEST
Working from home is believed by some ti save energy. Photo: Pixabay

Young Socialists target Switzerland’s rich

The Young Swiss Socialist party has launched an initiative seeking to “strongly tax extremely high inheritances of more than 50 million francs and, with this money, finance a different climate policy, imprinted with social justice”.

The party justifies their initiative by pointing out that “it is the ultra-rich who benefit the most from the system at the origin of the crisis — capitalism — and who jeopardise the basis of our lives for their profits. Our initiative ensures that the ultra-rich pay for climate policy”.

On the opposing side of the political spectrum, the Young Liberal-Radicals immediately denounced this proposal as “a frontal attack against the Swiss model of success”.

MPs call for a national website to list gasoline prices

The Economy Committee of the National Council has put forward a motion to establish an online calculator showing gasoline prices at all petrol stations in the country, so that consumers can see where it is most advantageous to fuel up.

The idea is to create competition in this sector, a measure seen as an effective way to force the gasoline industry in Switzerland lower gasoline prices.

Switzerland could have a task force to freeze oligarch assets

MPs have filed a motion on Wednesday asking the Federal Council to set up, “as soon as possible”, a special task to implement international sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

The role of this committee would be to find and freeze the assets held in Switzerland by wealthy nationals of these two countries who are on the international list of persons sanctioned in connection with the war in Ukraine.

READ MORE: US Commission accuses Switzerland of hiding Russian assets

Working from home could (sometimes) save energy

Popular during the height of coronavirus pandemic, the home office model is being discussed again in some circles as an energy-saving measure.  

The premise is that not having to commute to the physical office would reduce reliance on fuel — both for the transportation and heating.

“Where you can implement home office in such a way that entire rooms or even buildings do not have to be heated, it can definitely save energy”, according to Harald Mayr, environmental economist at the University of Zurich,

A study commissioned by the Federal Office of Energy found  that working from home saves less than 1 percent of the total energy consumption in Switzerland.

While this seems like a small amount, Mayr says it is worth it in some cases.

“From the point of view of an individual company, the savings can be significantly more than one percent.”

Switzerland’s finances are in the red due to Covid

The government is expecting a “financing gap” of 5 billion francs for the year 2022  — 2.7 billion more thatnit had originally budgeted.

This deficit is essentially linked to “extraordinary expenses”, currently estimated at 7.4 billion.

The bulk of this amount, 6.5 billion francs, is needed to combat the pandemic, while 900 million is to be used toward the support of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Health insurance policyholders may receive compensation, fewer Covid infections, and other news from Switzerland this Wednesday.

Published: 17 August 2022 09:35 CEST
CSS ordered to pay policyholders 129 million francs

Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has revealed that one of the country’s largest insurance companies, CSS, has been passing part of its distribution and management costs on to holders of its supplementary health insurance.

Between 2013 and 2019, CSS “was guilty of serious violations”, FINMA said in a press release, ordering the carrier to refund up to 129 million francs to customers who took out a supplementary health policy during this timeframe.

For its part, CSS is “astonished by the extent of [FINMA’s] criticism”, adding that there is no clear guidance in the Swiss law regarding the allocation of insurance companies’ administrative costs.

If you have a supplemental health policy from CSS, you will be informed in due time if you are entitled to a refund.

Covid infections still on downward trend

The number of reported coronavirus cases continues to decline in Switzerland, according to new weekly data published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Contaminations dropped in a span of one week from 21,817 recorded on July 9th to 18, 204 detected on July 16th — a decrease of 16.6 percent.

During the same period, Covid-related hospitalisations fell by 38.8 percent, FOPH figures show.

As a comparison, at the height of this summer’s outbreak in mid-July, nearly 56,000 new infections had been reported in Switzerland.

Left and right have common vision of energy policy

It is not often that business groups and left-leaning parties see eye to eye on political matters, but this is what’s happening in Switzerland right now.

In what the Swiss media calls “an unnatural alliance”, the Social Democratic Party and EconomieSuisse, which represents business interests, are asking the Federal Council  to compensate companies  for financial losses in the event gas or electricity shortage reduces their productivity.

If the government can’t ensure sufficient energy supply to enable businesses to function normally, it must pay companies to put their employees on partial unemployment, as many did during the Covid pandemic, EconomieSuisse said.

For the socialists too, the government must compensate all companies that would see their commercial activities drop by at least 15 percent.

The Federal Council returns to work

After several weeks of absence for summer holidays, the seven members of the Federal Council will be back at work today.

Among topics on its agenda will be decisions regarding second Covid boosters, such as the date when the shots will be available to the general population.

Officials have previously indicated that the announcement about the availability of the fourth dose will be made during the second half of August, with the rollout for general public expected in the fall.

READ MORE: Covid boosters not available in Switzerland until autumn
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

