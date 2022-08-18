For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Calls for a national website to list gasoline prices, Covid's impact on Switzerland's finances, and other Swiss news this Thursday.
Published: 18 August 2022 07:31 CEST
Working from home is believed by some ti save energy. Photo: Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Health insurance policyholders may receive compensation, fewer Covid infections, and other news from Switzerland this Wednesday.
Published: 17 August 2022 09:35 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments