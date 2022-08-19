Read news from:
Geneva International Motor Show 2023 cancelled

Organisers of the Geneva auto show said Thursday they were scrapping next year's event in the Swiss city, blaming global economic "uncertainties".

Published: 19 August 2022 08:28 CEST
General view on March 5, 2019 during a press day ahead of the Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) — long a major event on the auto industry calendar — had been cancelled three times in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic, but was scheduled to make a comeback in early 2023.

The organisers however agreed at a meeting in Bern Thursday that they could not go ahead with the Geneva event.

Instead, they said they would focus fully on an already planned first edition of the show in Qatar in November 2023.

BACKGROUND: Geneva auto show 2021 cancelled over coronavirus crisis

“Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks related to the development of the pandemic, the organisers have decided to focus exclusively on the planning of the event in Doha in 2023,”

Maurice Turrettini, who heads the foundation that organises the show, said in a statement.

Sandro Mesquita, GIMS chief executive, voiced regret over the cancellation. 

“In these uncertain times,” he said, “many brands are not in a position to commit to participating in a show in Europe in the winter.”

The organisers did not say when they expected the next Geneva edition of the show to take place.

The Doha version will take place every two years, they said.

GENEVA

‘Witch hunt’: Lake Geneva baptism ban infuriates evangelicals

The Swiss canton of Geneva has banned baptisms in the waters of Lake Geneva organised by evangelical churches -- a decision they branded a "witch hunt".

Published: 20 July 2022 13:22 CEST
The canton — comprising the city of Geneva and its hinterland that forms the western end of the lake — took the step on July 8, amid a backdrop of debates around secularism.

“It’s an abuse of authority,” Jean-Francois Bussy, president of the Evangelical Federation of the neighbouring canton of Vaud, told AFP.

Baptisms in Lake Geneva are permitted in Vaud, which covers the rest of the lake’s northern shore.

“We have had no complaints in the canton of Vaud, which is much more liberal at this level than Geneva, which in my opinion applies fundamentalist secularism and a quite detestable witch hunt,” said Bussy, who heads the Vaud branch of the Swiss Evangelical Network in French-speaking western Switzerland that has around 40,000 members.

Losing my religion: What these stats say about faith in Switzerland

Among the Swiss confederation’s 26 cantons, Geneva and Neuchatel are the only two secular ones.

The separation of church and state has been enshrined in Geneva law for more than a century.

Geneva is nevertheless famous for having welcomed the French theologian Jean Calvin in 1536, who made the city a bastion of the Protestant Reformation, and whose statue stands against the old town’s city walls.

“Baptism is a religious service”, said the Geneva authorities, while the canton “has established the principle whereby religious events take place in private”, therefore excluding the shores and public beaches of Lake Geneva.

“Only organisations permitted to have relations with the state can request authorisation for a public religious event” — and the two evangelical parishes concerned are not among them, the authorities added.

To get on that list, organisations must undertake to exclude acts of physical or psychological violence, spiritual abuse as well as discrimination on the basis of ethnic or national origin and sexual or gender identity.

According to Bussy, “it is not very clear what motivates the cantonal authority to ban events like this which do not contravene public order”, constituting a “peaceful example of a laudable religious practice”.

