Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Still no relief on the drought front, the number of foreigners is rising in Switzerland, and other news in our roundup this Friday.

Published: 19 August 2022 07:35 CEST
Despite heavy rains of the past days, summer will make a comeback next week. Photo by chi liu on Unsplash

Heavy rains not a cure for drought

The much-awaited rain, which has hit Switzerland in the past two days, has not only failed to counteract the drought, but is also posing new risks.  

The reason is that the soil is so dry that it simply can’t absorb water, according to Peter Molnar, water resource management expert at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.

The drainage system is no longer able to evacuate all the accumulated rainwater, which then “runs off the surface and can cause flooding”, he explained.

While this has not yet happened in Switzerland, the risk still exists, Molnar added

And this is what’s ahead on the weather front…

Heavy rains will continue to fall on certain regions of central and eastern Switzerland through Saturday, according to Vincent Devantay, meteorologist at MeteoNews.

From Sunday, however, the sun will be back, bringing will it temperatures ranging from 28C and 30C.

This is something to look forward to: “temperatures will remain high for about 10 days but will not create a new heatwave”, Devantay said.

More foreigners are working in Switzerland

While the number of employed Swiss nationals rose by only 0.1 percent between June 2021 and June 2022, the number of foreigners went up by 4.8 percent in the same period.

The new data from the Federal Statistical Office shows that the biggest increase (12.6 percent) has been among holders of short-term L permits, followed by cross-border G permit holders (6 percent), B permits (5.6 percent), and 2.7 percent for C-permit holders.

This development “reflects a strongly job market-oriented immigration to Switzerland”, the government said in a press release.

“This is due to the economic growth observed after the lifting of pandemic-related measures and the resulting increase in labour demand”.

Swiss mortgages are becoming significantly cheaper again

There is some good news for prospective property buyers: while long-term mortgages in Switzerland have gone up substantially since the beginning of the year, they are now beginning to drop.

Why is this?

“Swiss capital market interest rates are strongly linked to those in the United States, where recession fears have emerged recently, driving the rates down”, said Stefan Meyner, head of mortgage research at MoneyPark.

Where to find property in Switzerland for under CHF 500k

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Calls for a national website to list gasoline prices, Covid's impact on Switzerland's finances, and other Swiss news this Thursday.

Published: 18 August 2022 07:31 CEST
Young Socialists target Switzerland’s rich

The Young Swiss Socialist party has launched an initiative seeking to “strongly tax extremely high inheritances of more than 50 million francs and, with this money, finance a different climate policy, imprinted with social justice”.

The party justifies their initiative by pointing out that “it is the ultra-rich who benefit the most from the system at the origin of the crisis — capitalism — and who jeopardise the basis of our lives for their profits. Our initiative ensures that the ultra-rich pay for climate policy”.

On the opposing side of the political spectrum, the Young Liberal-Radicals immediately denounced this proposal as “a frontal attack against the Swiss model of success”.

MPs call for a national website to list gasoline prices

The Economy Committee of the National Council has put forward a motion to establish an online calculator showing gasoline prices at all petrol stations in the country, so that consumers can see where it is most advantageous to fuel up.

The idea is to create competition in this sector, a measure seen as an effective way to force the gasoline industry in Switzerland lower gasoline prices.

Switzerland could have a task force to freeze oligarch assets

MPs have filed a motion on Wednesday asking the Federal Council to set up, “as soon as possible”, a special task to implement international sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

The role of this committee would be to find and freeze the assets held in Switzerland by wealthy nationals of these two countries who are on the international list of persons sanctioned in connection with the war in Ukraine.

Working from home could (sometimes) save energy

Popular during the height of coronavirus pandemic, the home office model is being discussed again in some circles as an energy-saving measure.  

The premise is that not having to commute to the physical office would reduce reliance on fuel — both for the transportation and heating.

“Where you can implement home office in such a way that entire rooms or even buildings do not have to be heated, it can definitely save energy”, according to Harald Mayr, environmental economist at the University of Zurich,

A study commissioned by the Federal Office of Energy found  that working from home saves less than 1 percent of the total energy consumption in Switzerland.

While this seems like a small amount, Mayr says it is worth it in some cases.

“From the point of view of an individual company, the savings can be significantly more than one percent.”

Switzerland’s finances are in the red due to Covid

The government is expecting a “financing gap” of 5 billion francs for the year 2022  — 2.7 billion more thatnit had originally budgeted.

This deficit is essentially linked to “extraordinary expenses”, currently estimated at 7.4 billion.

The bulk of this amount, 6.5 billion francs, is needed to combat the pandemic, while 900 million is to be used toward the support of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland.

