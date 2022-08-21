Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Switzerland faces drugs shortage

Switzerland may be the country of pharmaceutical companies, but it is facing a shortage of drugs, with some hospitals preparing to make key medications themselves, Swiss media reported on Sunday.

Published: 21 August 2022 16:56 CEST
loose drugs
There is a shortage of several types of drugs in Switzerland, including opioids and children's cold syrups. Photo by Myriam Zilles on Unsplash

The number of unavailable drugs has doubled in five years, according to Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

Pharmaceutical companies report up to 200 cases of supply problems every year, which includes 77 medicines that the World Health Organisation or the Swiss government classify as essential.

If you were to add up all of the missing doses, pack sizes and dosage forms, then the number of unavailable products would increase to 613, the paper said.

The drug shortage is affecting specialist addiction centres, in particular: for example, Antabus, a key drug treatment for chronic alcoholism, is no longer available in Switzerland.

Mepha is the only company in Switzerland which makes Antabus, even though the patent for the active ingredient expired many years ago, and it’s rationing supplies.

The company said the drug would not be available until November at the earliest because of quality concerns during production, according to the NZZ.

“The situation with the supply of medicines has been continuously deteriorating since the start of June,” said Enea Martinelli, chief pharmacist at the FMI hospital group in Bern.

chart showing swiss drug shortage

This chart from the NZZ (based on data from drugshortage.ch) shows the number of essential drugs that are not available in Switzerland. 

Delivery problems aren’t the only issue here, either: drugs are also ‘disappearing’. Seven drugs have gone off market in the last four months.

These are usually older drugs; they might be proven but it’s no longer profitable for companies to make them as the price is often only slightly higher than the cost of production, Martinelli explained.

To keep a drug on the market, there are many additional costs, including storage, sales and marketing and the destruction of expired packaging, Mepha spokesman Christoph Herzog told the NZZ. 

Seriously ill patients who need opioid pain relief are particularly affected by the shortages.

Three modified-release opioid products are approved in Switzerland – and they’re all made by Mundipharma – and none of them have been available for months.

The company has blamed this on “persistent production problems”, according to the paper.

Products for children, such as cold medicines and cough syrups with Ibuprofen, have also been hit hard.

The Bern-based Insel hospital group has had to buy stocks from abroad and, like the Aarau cantonal hospital, is considering the complicated step of making products in house if the problem continues long term.

A group of experts – including representatives from the government, cantons, the pharma industry and hospital specialists – has recently started work on a plan to secure drug supply in Switzerland.

It will draw up proposals by the end of the year. Suggestions so far include expanding compulsory drug stocks, facilitating imports and making it easier for hospitals to produce medicine themselves, the paper reported.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HEALTH

How is Swiss healthcare system different from the rest of Europe?

Switzerland’s health infrastructure is consistently rated among the best in the world, but how does it compare with other countries?

Published: 1 August 2022 15:45 CEST
How is Swiss healthcare system different from the rest of Europe?

Whether in terms of politics, social system or economy, the Swiss often chart their own course, which fundamentally diverges from that of its European neighbours.

Healthcare is no exception.

The differences lie primarily in who finances the scheme — public versus private — and how the overall system functions.

Like much of the European Union, Switzerland has a universal health system, which means everyone in the country is covered by insurance and has access to medical care.

In most countries, the government typically has control, to a lesser or greater extent, over funding, health insurance, and health providers.

In France, for instance, most healthcare costs are covered by the state healthcare system, known as assurance maladie, and this is funded by taxes – healthcare costs account for about 13 percent of the average person’s gross salary.

In Germany, health costs are shared by employers and workers, with employees paying 7.5 percent of their salaries into a public health insurance fund, and companies matching that amount.

Italy’s national, system, called the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale, or simply SSN, which is financed mainly though federal and regional taxes, automatically covers all residents. Medical care is largely free of charge at the point of service.

Public healthcare also exists in Austria, with certain portions of salaries being automatically deducted to fund the scheme. However, healthcare is free of charge for low-income people or those who who are disabled, studying, or retired.

Although no longer part of the EU, the UK health system is also based on state healthcare via the NHS. It is funded by taxes which account for about 4.5 percent of the average citizens’ gross income.

What about Switzerland?

The system here is fundamentally different in that it is not tax-based or financed by employers, but rather by individuals themselves.

Everyone must have a basic health insurance coverage and purchase it from one of dozens of private carriers.

Basic insurance — KVG in German and LaMal in French and Italian — is compulsory in Switzerland. It doesn’t come cheap — premiums are based on the canton of residence and age, costing 300 to 400 francs a month on average — but it is quite comprehensive; it includes coverage for illness, medications, tests, maternity, physical therapy, preventive care, and many other treatments.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about health insurance in Switzerland

There are no employer-sponsored or state-run insurance programmes, and the government’s only role is to ensure that all insurance companies offer the same basic coverage to everyone and that they have the same pricing.

While companies can’t compete on prices or benefits offered by the basic compulsory insurance — which are defined by the Health Ministry — they can, and do, compete on supplemental polices which offer perks not included in the basic coverage.

READ MORE: What isn’t covered by Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance?

All policies have deductibles (also called co-pays) that can range from 300 to 2,500 francs a year.

After the deductible is reached, 90 percent of all medical costs will be covered by insurance, with 10 percent being paid by the patient; however, this co-pay is capped at 700 francs a year for adults and 350 francs for children under 18.

The government does subsidise healthcare for the low-income individuals and households – defined as those for whom insurance premiums exceed 10 percent of their income.

What percentage of a person’s income goes to health insurance premiums?

This depends on wages and premiums, for instance, whether a person chose the cheapest option with a high deductible or the expensive one with a 300-franc deductible.

Generally speaking, however, based on the average monthly income of just over 7,000 francs, about 6.5 percent is spent on premiums.

What happens if you don’t take out an health insurance policy?

Anyone who arrives in  Switzerland must get insured within three months. If you don’t, the government will choose one for you and send you the bill. If this happens you may end up with more expensive premiums than you might have gotten if you shopped around yourself.

If you are still delinquent on your payments, your healthcare will be restricted to emergencies only; any other non-urgent medical treatment will be denied, unless you pay for it out of pocket.

The pros and cons of the Swiss system

Let’s look at the ‘cons’ first. Basically, there is one: the cost.

Not only are insurance premiums high and steadily increasing, but, at 7,179 francs per capita, Switzerland has the third most expensive healthcare scheme in the world — behind only the United States ($12,318) and Germany ($7,383).

Unlike taxpayer-funded models, there is no price grading according to income, so people on a low income pay a high proportion of their income for healthcare than higher earners. 

However, the system is generally efficient, has an extensive network of doctors, as well as well-equipped hospitals and clinics.

Patients are free to choose their own doctor and usually have unlimited access to specialists.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How to see a specialist doctor in Switzerland without a referral

Waiting lists for medical treatments are relatively short.

According to a survey by the Organisation  for Economic Cooperation and Development  (OECD) on how long patients in various countries typically wait for an appointment with a specialist, the share of people in Switzerland waiting a month or more is 23 percent, compared to 36 percent in France, 52 percent in Sweden, and 61 percent in Norway.

SHOW COMMENTS