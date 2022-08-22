Read news from:
Swiss tenants face higher heating costs

As fuel — both gas and oil — are becoming scarce and their prices are expected to keep rising, many tenants in Switzerland will be slapped with higher heating bills as the weather turns colder.

Published: 22 August 2022 14:35 CEST
A fireplace and a hot cup of something may be the new ways of keeping warm. Photo by Pavan Trikutam on Unsplash

Energy crisis has been a hot-button topic in Switzerland since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the government now drawing emergency plans for major power outages affecting the country’s essential infrastructure.

READ MORE: ‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage

At this point, these worst-case scenarios are just that — plausible events that may occur. What is certain, however, is that tenants across Switzerland will see their heating costs increase by an average of 100 francs per month, especially in buildings heated by oil or gas, or ones that are poorly insulated.

As The Local reported, not all Swiss households depend on gas for heating, and a possible gas shortage would hit harder in those with large percentages of homes heated with gas.

For instance, in Solothurn, 65 percent of residential buildings depend on gas for heating. That proportion is 60 percent in Biel, 55 percent in Lucerne, 51 percent in Zurich, 47 percent in Bern, 46.2 percent in Geneva, and 43 percent in Basel.

READ MORE: MAP: Which Swiss cities will be most impacted by a gas shortage this winter?

How much more can you expect to pay?

For a 2.5 room apartment, for instance, charges are expected to go up by 50 francs per month. Those living in larger quarters will have to pay between 80 and 200 francs more, depending on the size of their rented dwellings, according to RTS public broadcaster.

However, this increase will affect some tenants more than others, depending on what kind of rental agreements they have.

That is because there are two types of contracts: those based on flat rates for utilities, including heating, and those — more common ones — where the tenant is responsible for ancillary charges (Nebenkosten in German, frais accessoires in German, costi aggiuntivi in Italian) that include heating as well.

In the former case, when you pay a flat rate for your ancillary services, the annual amount is fixed in your rental contract. Usually, the flat rate is similar to the actual costs incurred, based on the prices of the three past years.  

This year and the next, however, this math will no longer hold true for either landlords or tenants, and will likely have to be re-calculated to reflect the current energy crisis.

In the latter case, tenants themselves are responsible for paying the ancillary costs — either to the landlord or directly to the utility company, depending on the terms of their rental agreement.

This year more than ever, “it is necessary to be careful and to put this money aside, so as not to find yourself in a difficult financial situation when the bill comes”, said Carlo Sommaruga, president of ASLOCA tenants’ association.

The question of how to keep your home warm in winter while keeping electricity charges under control is another matter entirely.

This is especially true as experts are urging consumers not to rely on electric heaters during the cold weather, as this use will adversely affect the electricity supply.

Aside from even higher costs, “electricity consumption will increase massively when the situation is already tense”, according to Michael Frank, director of the Association of Swiss Electric Companies (VSE), 

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why you should hold off on buying electric heaters in Switzerland
 

Swiss drivers fuel a cross-border rift with France

As petrol is cheaper in France than in Switzerland at the moment, many Geneva residents cross the border to fuel up their cars. However France's cheaper prices are ultimately funded by the French taxpayer, and some French officials are none too happy about this 'pump tourism'.

Published: 16 August 2022 11:52 CEST
Swiss drivers fuel a cross-border rift with France

Geneva area residents have been shopping in nearby France for years, as most goods are cheaper on the other side of the border.

It is not unusual to see cars with Geneva and Vaud registration plates in parking lots of French supermarkets, and this practice, known as ‘shopping tourism’, has been boosting the economies of border regions for decades.

Lately, however, ‘shopping tourism’ has spawned off a new phenomenon dubbed ‘pump tourism’, as an increasing number of cars from Switzerland fill up at French petrol stations with cheaper petrol/gasoline or diesel.

A litre of fuel in Geneva now costs 2.20 francs, while the price is €1.80 just across the border. Given the exceptionally strong franc and favourable (for the Swiss) exchange rate — €1.04 for 1 franc — buying a full tank of gasoline in Haute-Savoie makes financial sense.

READ MORE: Petrol to top CHF2 per litre in several Swiss cantons

But the cheaper pump prices in France are the result of the government fuel rebate of 18 cents per litre – as this is ultimately funded by the French taxpayer, some of the French are none too happy about Swiss motorists benefiting.

Loïc Hervé, a senator from Haute-Savoie, suggested that the Swiss are taking advantage of French state aid on the price of fuel in France.

“We absolutely have to give priority to French people.  We should not be helping out the rich, the Swiss, and foreign tourists. It’s as simple as that”, Hervé, told Tribune de Genève in an interview.

Geneva State Councilor Mauro Poggia swiftly responded to Hervé’s comments, pointing out that cross-border workers from France have been benefiting for years from perks offered by Swiss employers, such as higher salaries.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who can work in Switzerland but live in a neighbouring country?

“And let’s not forget that the French also fill up their cars in Geneva before returning home, and it hasn’t bothered anyone”, he said.

In fact, before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, unleaded gas was less expensive in Switzerland than in France.

The reason this is no longer the case is that France, along with Switzerland’s other neighbours, Germany, Italy, and Austria, have put in place a fuel rebate on petrol and diesel – at present this is 18 cents per litre, but it will rise to 30 cents per litre in September.

The Swiss government was considering a similar tax cut as well, but the Council of States rejected this proposal in June amid concerns about how to compensate for the lost revenue. 

