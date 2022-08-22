For members
Swiss tenants face higher heating costs
As fuel — both gas and oil — are becoming scarce and their prices are expected to keep rising, many tenants in Switzerland will be slapped with higher heating bills as the weather turns colder.
Published: 22 August 2022 14:35 CEST
A fireplace and a hot cup of something may be the new ways of keeping warm. Photo by Pavan Trikutam on Unsplash
Swiss drivers fuel a cross-border rift with France
As petrol is cheaper in France than in Switzerland at the moment, many Geneva residents cross the border to fuel up their cars. However France's cheaper prices are ultimately funded by the French taxpayer, and some French officials are none too happy about this 'pump tourism'.
Published: 16 August 2022 11:52 CEST
