Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Fears of rebellion over gas shortage, possibility of lower pensions for retirees, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 22 August 2022 07:33 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
SWISS is recruiting foreign cabin crew willing to work for less money. Image by Tom von Strong from Pixabay

Gas shortage: authorities fear rebellion and looting

As the prospect of gas shortage becomes more real in Switzerland, officials draw grim scenarios.

“A blackout would have significant consequences”, Fredy Fässler, president of the Conference of Directors of the Cantonal Justice and Police Departments (CCDJP), said in an interview with Swiss media this weekend.

“Imagine: you can no longer withdraw money at the ATM, use credit cards, the heating no longer works, and the streets are plunged into darkness”.

As a result, Fässler’s group “very seriously” worries that the population rebels or that “there is looting at night, and that such a situation can quickly spiral out of control”.

CCDJP is calling on the government to prepare for such extreme scenarios, just in case they do happen.

Swiss retirees at risk of losing a whole month’s pension

The purchasing power of pensions is falling due to inflation, according to the Swiss Trade Union Confederation (SGB).

Based partly on forecasts calling for the increase in health insurance premiums by 7.5 percent for next year, an average pensioner couple could lose between 450 and 500 francs, or 8 percent of their income, in purchasing power.

This prospect “is shocking”, said the SGB’s chief economist, Daniel Lampart, demanding that old-age benefits (AHV / AVS), as well as the second pillar, are automatically adjusted to inflation.

The SGB is also calling for the government to institute a 13th AHV / AVS pension, as is the case with Swiss salaries.

READ MORE: Health, prices, and safety: Is Switzerland a good country to retire in?

SWISS airlines recruiting foreign cabin crews

If you hold a EU passport but are dreaming of working in Switzerland, this may be your opportunity: the national flagship carrier is recruiting staff for its Zurich hub.

The reason why SWISS is turning abroad to remedy the shortage of flying personnel is not so much a wish for diversity as an economic necessity: “for the Swiss, being an air hostess, steward or pilot is no longer financially attractive”; 20 Minutes reports.

According to the current collective labour agreement, on-board staff earn 3,400 francs gross salary during their first year of service — much lower than the equivalent Swiss median salary of 6,665 francs a month.

While this is a low salary for Switzerland, it is still higher than in aviation industry elsewhere in Europe, where some crews earn 1,600 euros gross.

Some of the requirements for the job are EU passports, fluency in German and English, no visible piercings or tatoos, as well as the full vaccination against Covid and the willigness to receive booster shots.

More conditions are listed here.

Weather forecast: less drought, pleasant temperatures

Last week’s rainfall partially alleviated the drought, raising the water level in some lakes by tens of centimetres.

Forecast for the coming four days calls for less extreme temperatures across Switzerland, with daytime temps reaching between 28C and 30C, and dropping to 14C at nighttime.

On Friday, however, widespread rain, and thunderstorms are a possibility.

READ MORE: Climate crisis: Swiss lakes at lowest-ever August levels

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Still no relief on the drought front, the number of foreigners is rising in Switzerland, and other news in our roundup this Friday.

Published: 19 August 2022 07:35 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Heavy rains not a cure for drought

The much-awaited rain, which has hit Switzerland in the past two days, has not only failed to counteract the drought, but is also posing new risks.  

The reason is that the soil is so dry that it simply can’t absorb water, according to Peter Molnar, water resource management expert at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.

The drainage system is no longer able to evacuate all the accumulated rainwater, which then “runs off the surface and can cause flooding”, he explained.

While this has not yet happened in Switzerland, the risk still exists, Molnar added

And this is what’s ahead on the weather front…

Heavy rains will continue to fall on certain regions of central and eastern Switzerland through Saturday, according to Vincent Devantay, meteorologist at MeteoNews.

From Sunday, however, the sun will be back, bringing will it temperatures ranging from 28C and 30C.

This is something to look forward to: “temperatures will remain high for about 10 days but will not create a new heatwave”, Devantay said.

More foreigners are working in Switzerland

While the number of employed Swiss nationals rose by only 0.1 percent between June 2021 and June 2022, the number of foreigners went up by 4.8 percent in the same period.

The new data from the Federal Statistical Office shows that the biggest increase (12.6 percent) has been among holders of short-term L permits, followed by cross-border G permit holders (6 percent), B permits (5.6 percent), and 2.7 percent for C-permit holders.

This development “reflects a strongly job market-oriented immigration to Switzerland”, the government said in a press release.

“This is due to the economic growth observed after the lifting of pandemic-related measures and the resulting increase in labour demand”.

READ MORE: How foreigners are changing Switzerland
 

Swiss mortgages are becoming significantly cheaper again

There is some good news for prospective property buyers: while long-term mortgages in Switzerland have gone up substantially since the beginning of the year, they are now beginning to drop.

Why is this?

“Swiss capital market interest rates are strongly linked to those in the United States, where recession fears have emerged recently, driving the rates down”, said Stefan Meyner, head of mortgage research at MoneyPark.

READ MORE: Where to find property in Switzerland for under CHF 500k

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

