For members
SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED: What are the ‘five Switzerlands’ and what do they represent?
If you think you know all the basic facts about this country, you may be surprised about this one: the Swiss population is composed of five distinct, yet inter-related, parts.
Published: 23 August 2022 15:39 CEST
One sole flag for 'five' Switzerlands. Photo: Pixabay
For members
POLITICS
How Switzerland can force you to run for public office
Having Swiss citizenship brings with it all sorts of benefits - but also the possibility that you could be forced to run for public office. Here's why.
Published: 17 August 2022 12:48 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments