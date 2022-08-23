Read news from:
Austria
EXPLAINED: What are the ‘five Switzerlands’ and what do they represent?

If you think you know all the basic facts about this country, you may be surprised about this one: the Swiss population is composed of five distinct, yet inter-related, parts.

Published: 23 August 2022 15:39 CEST
One sole flag for 'five' Switzerlands. Photo: Pixabay

In announcing on Monday that Switzerland will launch its new passport on October 31st, the government said the updated version will include a page for “the fifth Switzerland”, alongside the existing pages featuring the 26 cantons.

But what are the four Switzerlands already featured in the passport?

If you think about it, it makes perfect sense — each of the four parts represents Switzerland’s linguistic regions: German, French, Italian and Romansh. (Sorry, English is not one of them)

Following this system, the German-speaking part, mostly located in the east, north and centre of the country, is geographically and demographically the largest, so it has the title of “first Switzerland”.

Over 60 percent of the Swiss population speak German as their main language, according to government data. Officials hasten to add that these people “do not speak standard German but rather various Alemmanic dialects collectively called Swiss German”.

Next, the “second” Switzerland are the French speakers in the west of the country who, at 20 percent, constitute the second-largest linguistic group.

Italian-speakers (8 percent) are the “third” group, concentrated primarily in the southern canton of Ticino.

The fourth are Romansh speakers in Graubünden, the tiniest group, with only less than 1 percent of residents still speaking this ancient language.

But the geographical lines are not tightly wound around the linguistic regions: “four of Switzerland’s 26 cantons are officially multilingual”, the government says.

“Both French and German are spoken in the cantons of Bern, Fribourg and Valais. The cities of Biel and Fribourg are also bilingual. In the canton of Graubünden, three languages are spoken: German, Romansh and Italian, depending on the proximity to neighbouring linguistic regions”.

This multi-linguism is such an important part of Switzerland’s culture and national identity that it is enshrined in law. It is governed by the Languages Act, which ensures respect for each of the four language communities. It also stipulates that “each language group has the right to communicate in its own language. All official federal documents (legislation, reports, websites, brochures and building signage) must appear in German, French and Italian”.

As for Romansh, while it is an official language of Switzerland as well, the government uses it only when communicating with Romansh speakers.

Those are the “four Switzerlands”, what about the fifth?

This group, which will be newly included in the updated passport, are Swiss nationals living abroad, sometimes also referred to as the ’27th canton’.

Currently, about 11 percent of Swiss citizens  — approximately 788, 000 people — live outside the country, mostly in France, Germany, and Italy.

This chart from the Federal Statistical Office shows where most of the “fifth Switzerland” lives.

And this article explains how the Swiss who left their country view Switzerland from abroad:

‘Switzerland works’: What Swiss nationals living abroad miss about home
 

POLITICS

How Switzerland can force you to run for public office

Having Swiss citizenship brings with it all sorts of benefits - but also the possibility that you could be forced to run for public office. Here's why.

Published: 17 August 2022 12:48 CEST
In most cases, when an election for a public office is held, several candidates compete and campaign for the position.

But if you are a Swiss citizen your name can be added to the ballot against your will – even if you have no knowledge of or interest in politics.

One recent example of such “coercion” comes from the town of Buchrain (population 6,000) in canton Lucerne.

As reported by Blick, the municipality must fill a position of social director, which is an elected rather than appointed role, but no candidates have come forward to fill the vacancy on the town council.

The town has solved this conundrum by adding names of all the residents eligible to serve — Swiss nationals over the age of 18, who have lived in the community for at least five days — to its election roster.

Whoever gets the most votes in the September 25th election will be constrained to serve on the municipal council, no matter how unwillingly or reluctantly.

While  this move is undoubtedly extreme, it is not unique in Switzerland.

Another such example comes from Spiringen, Uri (population 903), where Tobias Imhof was elected to the municipal council against his will in 2017.

If elected, these people must serve, but they do have the right to appeal the voters’ decision.

Objections against one’s own election must have valid grounds, though. Other than suddenly dying (a cast-iron alibi if ever we heard one), they include being over 65 years of age or providing proof that serving in a public office would be detrimental to the person’s health or the local economy.

Can you be elected to a public office against your will?

This is not a widespread or common practice, as in most cases there are enough candidates who are eager, or at least willing, to serve, but it does happen, especially in smaller places.

However it only happens at a local, rather than national, level, so you don’t need to worry that one day you will wake up and discover that you are the president of Switzerland.

Also, for your name to be added to the list of candidates, you must be eligible to stand for election in the first place.

This means you must be a Swiss citizen, whether from birth or naturalised. And being a dual national — that is, of Switzerland and another country — doesn’t exempt you from this civic obligation either. That is because in the eyes of the law, you are considered to be Swiss, regardless of what other nationalities you hold.

Each town could have its own specific eligibility criteria as well, such as the length of residency in the community, for instance.

Additionally, fluency in the language of the region (that is, German, French or Italian) is certainly a requirement too, as no municipality wants councillors who don’t speak and understand the local language.

