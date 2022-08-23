For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
A rush on solar panels, new Swiss passports, monkeypox update, and other news in our daily roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 23 August 2022 08:17 CEST
Soon the passport will be updated. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Fears of rebellion over gas shortage, possibility of lower pensions for retirees, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 22 August 2022 07:33 CEST
