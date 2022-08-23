Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

A rush on solar panels, new Swiss passports, monkeypox update, and other news in our daily roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 23 August 2022 08:17 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Soon the passport will be updated. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Demand for solar energy outstrips supply

The energy crisis, which has sparked fears over shortages and concerns about high costs, is causing an unprecedented rush for solar panels among Swiss homeowners.

But although the demand is at its highest right now, there is a shortage of photovaltic panels and inverters — essential components of the system.

The sector is lacking not only the necessary equipment, but also the manpower. For this reason, it now takes up to 12 months to get solar panels delivered and installed, and some suppliers are so overwhelmed, they no longer respond to requests for information.

READ MORE: Power outage: Swiss cantons set up plans for emergency services

New series of Swiss passports to be launched in autumn

Starting on October 31st, Switzerland’s passport will be updated, the government announced on Monday.

While it will still have the same red cover with a white cross logo that has been in circulation for the past 20 years, one of the passport’s inside pages will be devoted to the so-called “fifth Switzerland” — that is, the Swiss living abroad — alongside the 26 cantons. The original “four Switzerlands” are the country’s linguistic regions.

All identity documents issued to date will remain valid until their expiration date , authorities said, but passports renewed or issued for the first time after October 31st will feature the new design.

Health insurance company under fire for anti-abortion premiums

Recent reports in the Swiss media that Helsana is offering cheaper supplemental health insurance to members of an anti-abortion organisation has stirred up widespread criticism in Switzerland.

While this measure may not be illegal, “it is ethically questionable”, said MP Baptiste Hurni, who is also president of the association representing patients’ interests, echoing the reaction of many other officials.

On social media too, politicians and private individuals, are criticising Helsana’s position, with many threatening to cancel their policies with the carrier.

READ MORE: OPINION: Anti-abortion activists in Switzerland are just posturing with latest hollow move
 

More than 400 cases of monkeypox reported in Switzerland

Up to Monday 11 am, 416 cases of monkeypox have been detected in Switzerland, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Cases have jumped substantially since the first infection was reported in Switzerland on May 19th.

This FOPH mao shows where in Switzerland most cases have been found.

 “Switzerland is the sixth country most affected by monkeypox per million inhabitants”, said Alexandra Calmy, an infectious diseases specialist Geneva’s university hospitals (HUG).

Unlike its neighbours, however, Switzerland still doesn’t offer vaccination against monkeypox.

“Some patients have told us that they have managed to get vaccinated elsewhere, travelling even as far as Canada. People are very creative in obtaining this vaccine, but I find it a shame that resourcefulness [of individuals] is the only way to get what I believe we are entitled to in our society”, Calmy added.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Fears of rebellion over gas shortage, possibility of lower pensions for retirees, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 22 August 2022 07:33 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Gas shortage: authorities fear rebellion and looting

As the prospect of gas shortage becomes more real in Switzerland, officials draw grim scenarios.

“A blackout would have significant consequences”, Fredy Fässler, president of the Conference of Directors of the Cantonal Justice and Police Departments (CCDJP), said in an interview with Swiss media this weekend.

“Imagine: you can no longer withdraw money at the ATM, use credit cards, the heating no longer works, and the streets are plunged into darkness”.

As a result, Fässler’s group “very seriously” worries that the population rebels or that “there is looting at night, and that such a situation can quickly spiral out of control”.

CCDJP is calling on the government to prepare for such extreme scenarios, just in case they do happen.

Swiss retirees at risk of losing a whole month’s pension

The purchasing power of pensions is falling due to inflation, according to the Swiss Trade Union Confederation (SGB).

Based partly on forecasts calling for the increase in health insurance premiums by 7.5 percent for next year, an average pensioner couple could lose between 450 and 500 francs, or 8 percent of their income, in purchasing power.

This prospect “is shocking”, said the SGB’s chief economist, Daniel Lampart, demanding that old-age benefits (AHV / AVS), as well as the second pillar, are automatically adjusted to inflation.

The SGB is also calling for the government to institute a 13th AHV / AVS pension, as is the case with Swiss salaries.

READ MORE: Health, prices, and safety: Is Switzerland a good country to retire in?

SWISS airlines recruiting foreign cabin crews

If you hold a EU passport but are dreaming of working in Switzerland, this may be your opportunity: the national flagship carrier is recruiting staff for its Zurich hub.

The reason why SWISS is turning abroad to remedy the shortage of flying personnel is not so much a wish for diversity as an economic necessity: “for the Swiss, being an air hostess, steward or pilot is no longer financially attractive”; 20 Minutes reports.

According to the current collective labour agreement, on-board staff earn 3,400 francs gross salary during their first year of service — much lower than the equivalent Swiss median salary of 6,665 francs a month.

While this is a low salary for Switzerland, it is still higher than in aviation industry elsewhere in Europe, where some crews earn 1,600 euros gross.

Some of the requirements for the job are EU passports, fluency in German and English, no visible piercings or tatoos, as well as the full vaccination against Covid and the willigness to receive booster shots.

More conditions are listed here.

Weather forecast: less drought, pleasant temperatures

Last week’s rainfall partially alleviated the drought, raising the water level in some lakes by tens of centimetres.

Forecast for the coming four days calls for less extreme temperatures across Switzerland, with daytime temps reaching between 28C and 30C, and dropping to 14C at nighttime.

On Friday, however, widespread rain, and thunderstorms are a possibility.

READ MORE: Climate crisis: Swiss lakes at lowest-ever August levels

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

