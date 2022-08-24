Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED

REVEALED: The most popular names for babies in Switzerland

Your knowledge of Swiss population may not be complete unless you are familiar with the most common surnames and most popular baby names in the country today (hint: no, it is not Heidi).

Published: 24 August 2022 10:43 CEST
REVEALED: The most popular names for babies in Switzerland
Noah or Mia? If born on 2021,it could be either. Image by Samuel Lee from Pixabay

There is nothing original, or new, about the names that parents in Switzerland give their newborns. So if you expect to hear names like Sky, Moon, or Star, you won’t, and there is a reason for that.

In Switzerland, parents can’t give their children a name so unique that it could, later in life be judged to potentially damage the child’s well-being. There are, therefore, rules about which names are acceptable and which aren’t.

In considering this, Swiss authorities will look at whether “the child will be exposed to ridicule because of its name”.

Although this appears incredibly difficult to define — not to mention subjective — there are several actual examples which have been rejected by civil registry officials for breaching the well-being rule. 

They include ‘Grandma’, ‘Rose Heart’, ‘Prince Valiant’ and ‘Puhbert’. 

Not surprisingly, Judas, Satan, Cain and Lucifer are also banned. You can fead more about the rules in the link below.

EXPLAINED: Why so many baby names are banned in Switzerland

Now that we know what not to name a child, which names were most popular in 2021?

The answer comes from the new survey that the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) published on Tuesday.

In 2021, Noah, Liam and Matteo were the most common names given to newborn boys. For the girls, the parents favoured Mia, Emma and Elena.

There is nothing revolutionary about these names: they have been topping the popularity charts off and on since 2010.

Overall, if looked at according to linguistic regions, other names prevail.

In the German-speaking part of Switzerland, most boys are names Peter, Daniel and Thomas, and Maria, Anna and Ursula for girls.

In the French part, most males are named Jean, Daniel and David, and the majority of girls, Maria, Marie and Anne.

Marco, Luca and Andrea are most common boys’ names in the Italian-speaking region, and most girls are named Maria, Anna and Sara.

And although only 1 percent of Switzerland’s population still speaks Romansh, the dominant names in Graubünden (where Romansh speakers live) are Gian, Martin, and Christian for boys and Maria, Anna, and Claudia for girls.

READ MORE: 18 interesting facts about Romansh, Switzerland’s fourth official language

What about foreign nationals?

Switzerland has a sizeable immigrant population, and these groups tend to give their children names reminiscent of their origin.

These are the most popular names for various nationalities living in Switzerland, FSO found:

Italy: Giuseppe, Antonio and Francesco for boys; Maria, Anna, and Francesca for girls.

Germany: Michael, Thomas and Andreas for boys; Julia, Claudia, Anna for girls.

France: Nicolas, Alexandre, Julien; Marie, Sophie, Nathalie.

Portugal: José. Carlos, Manuel; Maria, Ana, Sandra.

Spain: José, Juan, Jose; Maria, Ana, Laura.

Kosovo: Arben, Valon, Bekim; Fatime, Shqipe, Merita.

Serbia: Aleksandar, Dragan, Nikola; Jelena, Maria, Danijela.

Turkey: Mehmet, Ali, Mustafa; Fatma, Ayse, Elif.

What about surnames?

Müller is the most common surname among the permanent resident population. Meier and Schmid are in the second and third place, respectively.

These three surnames dominate not only in the German-speaking part, but also nationally.

In the French-speaking regions, da Silva (which is more Portuguese than French) is most common.

In Ticino, Bernasconi is the most widespread name, while Derungs prevails in the Romansh region.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED

EXPLAINED: What are the ‘five Switzerlands’ and what do they represent?

If you think you know all the basic facts about this country, you may be surprised about this one: the Swiss population is composed of five distinct, yet inter-related, parts.

Published: 23 August 2022 15:39 CEST
EXPLAINED: What are the 'five Switzerlands' and what do they represent?

In announcing on Monday that Switzerland will launch its new passport on October 31st, the government said the updated version will include a page for “the fifth Switzerland”, alongside the existing pages featuring the 26 cantons.

But what are the four Switzerlands already featured in the passport?

If you think about it, it makes perfect sense — each of the four parts represents Switzerland’s linguistic regions: German, French, Italian and Romansh. (Sorry, English is not one of them)

Following this system, the German-speaking part, mostly located in the east, north and centre of the country, is geographically and demographically the largest, so it has the title of “first Switzerland”.

Over 60 percent of the Swiss population speak German as their main language, according to government data. Officials hasten to add that these people “do not speak standard German but rather various Alemmanic dialects collectively called Swiss German”.

Next, the “second” Switzerland are the French speakers in the west of the country who, at 20 percent, constitute the second-largest linguistic group.

Italian-speakers (8 percent) are the “third” group, concentrated primarily in the southern canton of Ticino.

The fourth are Romansh speakers in Graubünden, the tiniest group, with only less than 1 percent of residents still speaking this ancient language.

READ MORE: 18 interesting facts about Romansh, Switzerland’s fourth official language

But the geographical lines are not tightly wound around the linguistic regions: “four of Switzerland’s 26 cantons are officially multilingual”, the government says.

“Both French and German are spoken in the cantons of Bern, Fribourg and Valais. The cities of Biel and Fribourg are also bilingual. In the canton of Graubünden, three languages are spoken: German, Romansh and Italian, depending on the proximity to neighbouring linguistic regions”.

This multi-linguism is such an important part of Switzerland’s culture and national identity that it is enshrined in law. It is governed by the Languages Act, which ensures respect for each of the four language communities. It also stipulates that “each language group has the right to communicate in its own language. All official federal documents (legislation, reports, websites, brochures and building signage) must appear in German, French and Italian”.

As for Romansh, while it is an official language of Switzerland as well, the government uses it only when communicating with Romansh speakers.

READ MORE: How did Switzerland become a country with four languages?

Those are the “four Switzerlands”, what about the fifth?

This group, which will be newly included in the updated passport, are Swiss nationals living abroad, sometimes also referred to as the ’27th canton’.

Currently, about 11 percent of Swiss citizens  — approximately 788, 000 people — live outside the country, mostly in France, Germany, and Italy.

This chart from the Federal Statistical Office shows where most of the “fifth Switzerland” lives.

And this article explains how the Swiss who left their country view Switzerland from abroad:

‘Switzerland works’: What Swiss nationals living abroad miss about home
 

SHOW COMMENTS