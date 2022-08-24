Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swiss government won’t help households most affected by inflation

A number of MPs have been calling on the Federal Council to urgently help low and middle-income households most impacted by the rising cost of living.

Suggestions include reducing the price of petrol, as well as cheaper public transportation travel options (Generalabonnement / abonnement general / l’abbonamento generale).

However, the Federal Council is refusing to cut costs, arguing that there is currently no need to take urgent measures.

“Economic growth continues [in Switzerland] and the unemployment rate is below its pre-pandemic level,”, it said.

Furthermore, wages have gone up by 8 percent in the past decade, “so that the purchasing power has increased in recent years”.

Swiss auto insurance companies discriminate against men

A new, large-scale survey of prices and practices of car insurers found significant gender inequality in terms of premiums.

However, while this kind of unequal treatment is most commonly in favour of men, this time it is the other way around.

The study, released by a Swiss comparison site Comparis, found that for men, average premiums can vary by up to 61 percent, depending on the provider. For female drivers, on the other hand, the greatest price variation is 55 percent.

All insurers combined, the average premium for men is 3 percent higher than for women.

However, some carriers are more equitable than others — for instance, Simpego, AXA, Bâloise. and TCS charge equal premiums for both sexes, Comparis found. At Smile, men pay only one franc more.

Switzerland offers ‘unwavering support for Ukrainian Crimea’

In a video posted on Twitter to mark the 31st anniversary today of Ukraine’s independence from the former Soviet Union, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis called for a “prosperous and sustainable future for the people of Ukraine, including those in Crimea.

Speaking in English, Cassis said that Russia annexed the peninsula, situated along the northern coast of the Black Sea, in 2014 “in clear violation of international law”.

“Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty must be restored immediately”, Cassis added.

The most popular baby names in Switzerland revealed

Noah and Liam were the most frequently given names to newborn boys in Switzerland in 2021, according to the new annual ranking by the Federal Statistical Office.

For girls, Mia and Emma were the most popular.

None of these names are exactly ground-breaking: they have been topping the charts of popularity off and on since 2010.

