Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

No help for households affected by inflation, discriminatory practices of car insurers, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 24 August 2022 08:19 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Women drivers pay lower insurance premiums. Photo: Pixabay

Swiss government won’t help households most affected by inflation

A number of MPs have been calling on the Federal Council to urgently help low and middle-income households most impacted by the rising cost of living.

Suggestions include reducing the price of petrol, as well as cheaper public transportation travel options (Generalabonnement / abonnement general / l’abbonamento generale).

However, the Federal Council is refusing to cut costs, arguing that there is currently no need to take urgent measures.

“Economic growth continues [in Switzerland] and the unemployment rate is below its pre-pandemic level,”, it said.

Furthermore, wages have gone up by 8 percent in the past decade, “so that the purchasing power has increased in recent years”.

READ MORE: Do wages in Switzerland make up for the high cost of living?

Swiss auto insurance companies discriminate against men

A new, large-scale survey of prices and practices of car insurers found significant gender inequality in terms of premiums.

However, while this kind of unequal treatment is most commonly in favour of men, this time it is the other way around.

The study, released by a Swiss comparison site Comparis, found that for men, average premiums can vary by up to 61 percent, depending on the provider. For female drivers, on the other hand, the greatest price variation is 55 percent.

All insurers combined, the average premium for men is 3 percent higher than for women.

However, some carriers are more equitable than others — for instance, Simpego, AXA, Bâloise. and TCS charge equal premiums for both sexes, Comparis found. At Smile, men pay only one franc more.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about car insurance in Switzerland 

Switzerland offers ‘unwavering support for Ukrainian Crimea’

In a video posted on Twitter to mark the 31st anniversary today of Ukraine’s independence from the former Soviet Union, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis called for a “prosperous and sustainable future for the people of Ukraine, including those in Crimea.

 Speaking in English, Cassis said that Russia annexed the peninsula, situated along the northern coast of the Black Sea, in 2014 “in clear violation of international law”.

“Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty must be restored immediately”, Cassis added.

The most popular baby names in Switzerland revealed

Noah and Liam were the most frequently given names to newborn boys in Switzerland in 2021, according to the new annual ranking by the Federal Statistical Office.

For girls, Mia and Emma were the most popular.

None of these names are exactly ground-breaking: they have been topping the charts of popularity off and on since 2010.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why so many baby names are banned in Switzerland

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

A rush on solar panels, new Swiss passports, monkeypox update, and other news in our daily roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 23 August 2022 08:17 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Demand for solar energy outstrips supply

The energy crisis, which has sparked fears over shortages and concerns about high costs, is causing an unprecedented rush for solar panels among Swiss homeowners.

But although the demand is at its highest right now, there is a shortage of photovaltic panels and inverters — essential components of the system.

The sector is lacking not only the necessary equipment, but also the manpower. For this reason, it now takes up to 12 months to get solar panels delivered and installed, and some suppliers are so overwhelmed, they no longer respond to requests for information.

READ MORE: Power outage: Swiss cantons set up plans for emergency services

New series of Swiss passports to be launched in autumn

Starting on October 31st, Switzerland’s passport will be updated, the government announced on Monday.

While it will still have the same red cover with a white cross logo that has been in circulation for the past 20 years, one of the passport’s inside pages will be devoted to the so-called “fifth Switzerland” — that is, the Swiss living abroad — alongside the 26 cantons. The original “four Switzerlands” are the country’s linguistic regions.

All identity documents issued to date will remain valid until their expiration date , authorities said, but passports renewed or issued for the first time after October 31st will feature the new design.

Health insurance company under fire for anti-abortion premiums

Recent reports in the Swiss media that Helsana is offering cheaper supplemental health insurance to members of an anti-abortion organisation has stirred up widespread criticism in Switzerland.

While this measure may not be illegal, “it is ethically questionable”, said MP Baptiste Hurni, who is also president of the association representing patients’ interests, echoing the reaction of many other officials.

On social media too, politicians and private individuals, are criticising Helsana’s position, with many threatening to cancel their policies with the carrier.

READ MORE: OPINION: Anti-abortion activists in Switzerland are just posturing with latest hollow move
 

More than 400 cases of monkeypox reported in Switzerland

Up to Monday 11 am, 416 cases of monkeypox have been detected in Switzerland, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Cases have jumped substantially since the first infection was reported in Switzerland on May 19th.

This FOPH mao shows where in Switzerland most cases have been found.

 “Switzerland is the sixth country most affected by monkeypox per million inhabitants”, said Alexandra Calmy, an infectious diseases specialist Geneva’s university hospitals (HUG).

Unlike its neighbours, however, Switzerland still doesn’t offer vaccination against monkeypox.

“Some patients have told us that they have managed to get vaccinated elsewhere, travelling even as far as Canada. People are very creative in obtaining this vaccine, but I find it a shame that resourcefulness [of individuals] is the only way to get what I believe we are entitled to in our society”, Calmy added.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS