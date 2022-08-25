For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Government mulls gas restrictions, good news about Covid immunity, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.
Published: 25 August 2022 07:46 CEST
Government may order gas-saving measures for winter, including less heating. Photo: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
No help for households affected by inflation, discriminatory practices of car insurers, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.
Published: 24 August 2022 08:19 CEST
