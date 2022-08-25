Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Government mulls gas restrictions, good news about Covid immunity, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 25 August 2022 07:46 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Government may order gas-saving measures for winter, including less heating. Photo: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

Government to decide on concrete energy-saving measures

Authorities are examining a plan of action to cut energy consumption by at least 15 percent this coming winter, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday. It is looking at “various options of consumption restrictions, bans, and quota systems” to be implemented.

As soon as there is a real risk of shortage, “calls to reduce consumption will be made to all gas consumers”, the Federal Council said. If the shortage persists despite these calls for voluntary measures, authorities “may order the interruption of gas supply from all switchable installations”.

Concrete actions will be decided on August 31st, and will be passed on to cantons for consultations.

“These measures will come into effect only in the event of a shortage and would be adapted according to the situation”, the Federal Council added. “For example, regions may be affected differently by the gas shortage.”

READ MORE: How can you save on your household energy bills in Switzerland?
 

Nearly everyone in Switzerland is immune to coronavirus

Over 97 percent of the population has developed immunity to Covid, either thanks to vaccines or infections, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the Federal Council warns of a renewed wave of infections in autumn.

In September, FOPH and the Federal Commission for Vaccination will announce their recommendations for second boosters, expected to begin in October and using, pending official approval, vaccines adapted to the new variants.

Switzerland buys monkeypox vaccine, at last

Even though other countries are immunising at-risk people, Switzerland has not done so, as it does not have third-generation vaccines needed to combat this disease.

However, the government is now finally buying 100,000 doses of vaccines against smallpox, including 40,000 to fight against monkeypox, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced on Wednesday.

It will also purchase 500 units of a drug against the disease to prevent complications.

The government dragged its feet in launching the vaccine because, according to Health Minister Alain Berset, “we first tried to understand how much we would have to buy. Then the quantities available were too small to have quick access. It was very complex, there were a lot of things to clarify”.

Geneva considers distributing iodine tablets to some residents

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, many in Switzerland worry about nuclear reactors being bombed, releasing radioactive substances that can cause thyroid cancer.

Iodine tablets, believed to protect the thyroid gland from radiation, were already distributed to everyone living within a 50-km radius around Swiss power plants.

For the others, it is up to the cantons to ensure that their entire population receives these tablets within 12 hours after a national order is given.

Although Geneva is located 70 km from the nearest reactor, cantonal officials want to undertake a “preventive distribution to children, young adults and pregnant women”, said Laurent Paoliello, spokesperson for the Department of Security, Population and Health.

A stock would be maintained for the rest of the population, who would get iodine in case of emergency.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

No help for households affected by inflation, discriminatory practices of car insurers, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 24 August 2022 08:19 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swiss government won’t help households most affected by inflation

A number of MPs have been calling on the Federal Council to urgently help low and middle-income households most impacted by the rising cost of living.

Suggestions include reducing the price of petrol, as well as cheaper public transportation travel options (Generalabonnement / abonnement general / l’abbonamento generale).

However, the Federal Council is refusing to cut costs, arguing that there is currently no need to take urgent measures.

“Economic growth continues [in Switzerland] and the unemployment rate is below its pre-pandemic level,”, it said.

Furthermore, wages have gone up by 8 percent in the past decade, “so that the purchasing power has increased in recent years”.

READ MORE: Do wages in Switzerland make up for the high cost of living?

Swiss auto insurance companies discriminate against men

A new, large-scale survey of prices and practices of car insurers found significant gender inequality in terms of premiums.

However, while this kind of unequal treatment is most commonly in favour of men, this time it is the other way around.

The study, released by a Swiss comparison site Comparis, found that for men, average premiums can vary by up to 61 percent, depending on the provider. For female drivers, on the other hand, the greatest price variation is 55 percent.

All insurers combined, the average premium for men is 3 percent higher than for women.

However, some carriers are more equitable than others — for instance, Simpego, AXA, Bâloise. and TCS charge equal premiums for both sexes, Comparis found. At Smile, men pay only one franc more.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about car insurance in Switzerland 

Switzerland offers ‘unwavering support for Ukrainian Crimea’

In a video posted on Twitter to mark the 31st anniversary today of Ukraine’s independence from the former Soviet Union, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis called for a “prosperous and sustainable future for the people of Ukraine, including those in Crimea.

 Speaking in English, Cassis said that Russia annexed the peninsula, situated along the northern coast of the Black Sea, in 2014 “in clear violation of international law”.

“Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty must be restored immediately”, Cassis added.

The most popular baby names in Switzerland revealed

Noah and Liam were the most frequently given names to newborn boys in Switzerland in 2021, according to the new annual ranking by the Federal Statistical Office.

For girls, Mia and Emma were the most popular.

None of these names are exactly ground-breaking: they have been topping the charts of popularity off and on since 2010.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why so many baby names are banned in Switzerland

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS