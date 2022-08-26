Read news from:
How energy shortages could hit daily life in Switzerland

Beyond plunging the country (or some of its regions) into darkness and cutting off heating as well, a power outage will inconvenience Switzerland’s residents in a number of ways. Here are some of them.

Published: 26 August 2022 15:31 CEST
How energy shortages could hit daily life in Switzerland
If you drive an electric car, you'll be out of luck during power outage. Photo: Pixabay

Like other countries, Switzerland is not immune to consequences of energy shortage that could hit this winter.

Swiss authorities are worried about what would happen to essential services if the power goes out.

In cases of extreme shortages, electricity operators will have to cut the power off for four hours every eight hours, including for households. Only certain infrastructures considered essential would be spared, such as hospitals, emergency and security services, water supply systems, and the emission of radio and television waves.

The Local already wrote about Swiss cantons preparing for situations when power cuts would prevent people from calling ambulances or fire services.

READ MORE: Power outage: Swiss cantons set up plans for emergency services

But what about other ‘vulnerable’ services?

Swiss public broadcaster SRF recently obtained minutes of a meeting that the Federal Office for Civil Protection had with representatives of Switzerland’s critical infrastructures. Its goal was to coordinate the efforts to maintain essential services in the event of a power shortage.

The document “shows the fragility of Switzerland in the face of a possible blackout”, the broadcaster reported, particularly in the areas of telecommunications, payment transactions, and transport.

This is the overview of the weak points:

Telecommunications

It takes is a power outage of about an hour for the mobile telephone networks of all the operators in the country to stop working, the document says.

Taking into account power cuts of four hours every eight to 12 hours, “the power supply time (between two cuts) is not enough to recharge the batteries of the antennas. This will result in breakdowns”.

The vulnerability of the mobile phone network was described as “shocking” by an unnamed participant in the meeting: “A blackout can happen very quickly. And without communication, society faces enormous problems”, that person reportedly said.

The Federal Office of Communications is examining how to limit this risk, but no concrete solutions have so far been proposed.

On the other hand, when it comes to data, the network seems more resilient.

Computer centres could last at least 72 hours thanks to diesel generators, and could be resupplied to maintain the internet.

However, this could be off-limit to private individuals.

“It is clear that if your home router is not supplied with energy, you will not have access to internet data », a spokesperson for Swisscom told SRF.

Electronic payments

Another subject discussed during the meeting were electronic payments.

The main challenge for the banks would  be to operate the ATMs, which need electricity.

This would also imply ensuring the supply of money to the distributors, which would be taken by storm. As for the counters inside the bank, they may have to close in the event of a blackout as well.

“There are situations in which banks are asked to close their doors to protect their customers’ money. This is why the government recommends that citizens keep banknotes in small denominations for essential purchases for a few days”, Martin Hess, spokesperson for the Swiss Banking Association told the broadcaster.

Obviously, credit cards could not be used either in such situations.

Public transport

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) have their own electrical resources; in the event of a general breakdown the energy autonomy of the rail system is estimated at about one hour — just enough time to bring the trains back to the station and not leave passengers stranded.

However, in a complete blackout, all train services would come to a standstill.

Automobiles would work, unless you drive an electric car.

“It is obviously not certain that this worst-case scenario will come true this winter”,  according to RTS broadcaster. “However,  it is no longer totally excluded. In any case, the current reflections highlight the fragility of the system, the interconnection of the various economic factors, as well as the critical importance of communication infrastructures and fuel supply. 

READ MORE: Lights out? Swiss brace for looming power shortages
 
 

Lights out? Swiss brace for looming power shortages

Switzerland is among the world's wealthiest countries, but its reliance on Russian gas and French nuclear power -- both in short supply -- has it bracing for power shortages and even blackouts this winter.

Published: 26 August 2022 08:51 CEST
Lights out? Swiss brace for looming power shortages

With hundreds of hydropower plants spread across the Alps, Switzerland produces more than enough power in the summer months. However, the landlocked nation is forced to turn to imports when the cold sets in.

That is not usually a problem, but this year, with the war in Ukraine, and Russia slashing gas deliveries to much of Europe, the threat of severe power shortages is looming.

While other European countries are also feeling the sting, the situation is particularly precarious in Switzerland, which lacks its own gas storage
installations.

It usually depends on imports from the surrounding European Union, and especially of gas-derived electricity from Germany, but with the bloc wary
about its own power supply, non-member Switzerland finds itself at the back of the queue.

Compounding the problem, neighbouring France has been forced to halt production at half of its reactors, mainly due to corrosion problems, Stephane Genoud, an energy management professor at the Swiss HES-SO university, told AFP.

Bern has been working to build up Switzerland’s energy production and storage systems, but even the grand opening next month of a new, powerful
pumped-storage hydroelectric plant is unlikely to help avoid problems this winter.

‘Giant battery’

The Nant de Drance plant is located in a cavern 600 metres below ground at an altitude of 1,700 metres, just a few kilometres from Mont Blanc, Western Europe’s highest peak. Unlike typical hydropower systems, which create power by releasing water from a reservoir through turbines, pumped-storage systems do not run out of juice as the reservoir empties out.

Instead, the Nant de Drance plant, situated between two reservoirs, functions “like a giant battery,” said Robert Gleitz, of Swiss energy company
Alpiq, a key shareholder in the facility.

It produces energy in the traditional way during demand peaks by sending water from the higher Vieux-Emosson reservoir plunging down into the Emosson reservoir below.

But when solar and wind power production is high and there is less demand for electricity from the plant, the water from Emosson is pumped back to the higher reservoir, storing the excess electricity generated.

“When there is too much electricity in the grid, we store the water in the upper reservoir,” Gleitz told AFP during a tour of the facility.

It can thus boost production during times of higher demand, as in winter, reducing the need to import power.

‘High risk’

But Gleitz warned that while the new plant will help Switzerland better withstand brief consumption peaks, it would help little in the face of
long-term shortages.

The plant “usefully supplements a renewable electricity production that remains too low,” said Nicolas Wuthrich of nature preservation group Pro Natura.

That organisation and others have long lamented that Switzerland, which has vowed to decommission its ageing nuclear reactors, is dragging its feet on transitioning to renewables.

The country counted only 37 wind turbines in 2020, while experts say some 750 would be needed to reach the government’s 2050 renewable energy target.

Blackouts

The Swiss organisation in charge of ensuring energy access in times of crisis warned in late 2021 that there was a “high risk of a power shortage
emerging.”

Geopolitical events since then have only increased the likelihood.

Bern has cautioned against exaggerating the risks, but has also acknowledged it is preparing for power shortages, with the head of the federal
electricity commission, Werner Luginbuhl, warning of repeated, hours-long power cuts.

Retailers across the country are reporting a consumer rush on solar panels and generators.

There is still a chance to avoid outages, said Genoud.

“If the French manage to restart their reactors and if Putin doesn’t make things too difficult and if it doesn’t get too cold, we could avoid shortages
or a blackout.”

