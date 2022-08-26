For members
ENERGY
How energy shortages could hit daily life in Switzerland
Beyond plunging the country (or some of its regions) into darkness and cutting off heating as well, a power outage will inconvenience Switzerland’s residents in a number of ways. Here are some of them.
Published: 26 August 2022 15:31 CEST
If you drive an electric car, you'll be out of luck during power outage. Photo: Pixabay
ENERGY
Lights out? Swiss brace for looming power shortages
Switzerland is among the world's wealthiest countries, but its reliance on Russian gas and French nuclear power -- both in short supply -- has it bracing for power shortages and even blackouts this winter.
Published: 26 August 2022 08:51 CEST
