Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ENERGY

Lights out? Swiss brace for looming power shortages

Switzerland is among the world's wealthiest countries, but its reliance on Russian gas and French nuclear power -- both in short supply -- has it bracing for power shortages and even blackouts this winter.

Published: 26 August 2022 08:51 CEST
Lights out? Swiss brace for looming power shortages
Robert Gleitz of Swiss energy company Alpiq shows a turbine at the Nant de Drance pumped storage electricity power plant above Finhaut, western Switzerland, on August 17, 2022. - Switzerland is among the world's wealthiest countries, but its reliance on Russian gas and French nuclear power -- both is short supply -- has it bracing for power shortages and even blackouts this winter. With hundreds of hydropower plants spread across the Alps, Switzerland produces more than enough power in the summer months. However, it is forced to turn to imports when the cold sets in. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

With hundreds of hydropower plants spread across the Alps, Switzerland produces more than enough power in the summer months. However, the landlocked nation is forced to turn to imports when the cold sets in.

That is not usually a problem, but this year, with the war in Ukraine, and Russia slashing gas deliveries to much of Europe, the threat of severe power shortages is looming.

While other European countries are also feeling the sting, the situation is particularly precarious in Switzerland, which lacks its own gas storage
installations.

It usually depends on imports from the surrounding European Union, and especially of gas-derived electricity from Germany, but with the bloc wary
about its own power supply, non-member Switzerland finds itself at the back of the queue.

Compounding the problem, neighbouring France has been forced to halt production at half of its reactors, mainly due to corrosion problems, Stephane Genoud, an energy management professor at the Swiss HES-SO university, told AFP.

Bern has been working to build up Switzerland’s energy production and storage systems, but even the grand opening next month of a new, powerful
pumped-storage hydroelectric plant is unlikely to help avoid problems this winter.

‘Giant battery’

The Nant de Drance plant is located in a cavern 600 metres below ground at an altitude of 1,700 metres, just a few kilometres from Mont Blanc, Western Europe’s highest peak. Unlike typical hydropower systems, which create power by releasing water from a reservoir through turbines, pumped-storage systems do not run out of juice as the reservoir empties out.

Instead, the Nant de Drance plant, situated between two reservoirs, functions “like a giant battery,” said Robert Gleitz, of Swiss energy company
Alpiq, a key shareholder in the facility.

It produces energy in the traditional way during demand peaks by sending water from the higher Vieux-Emosson reservoir plunging down into the Emosson reservoir below.

But when solar and wind power production is high and there is less demand for electricity from the plant, the water from Emosson is pumped back to the higher reservoir, storing the excess electricity generated.

“When there is too much electricity in the grid, we store the water in the upper reservoir,” Gleitz told AFP during a tour of the facility.

It can thus boost production during times of higher demand, as in winter, reducing the need to import power.

‘High risk’

But Gleitz warned that while the new plant will help Switzerland better withstand brief consumption peaks, it would help little in the face of
long-term shortages.

The plant “usefully supplements a renewable electricity production that remains too low,” said Nicolas Wuthrich of nature preservation group Pro Natura.

That organisation and others have long lamented that Switzerland, which has vowed to decommission its ageing nuclear reactors, is dragging its feet on transitioning to renewables.

The country counted only 37 wind turbines in 2020, while experts say some 750 would be needed to reach the government’s 2050 renewable energy target.

Blackouts

The Swiss organisation in charge of ensuring energy access in times of crisis warned in late 2021 that there was a “high risk of a power shortage
emerging.”

Geopolitical events since then have only increased the likelihood.

Bern has cautioned against exaggerating the risks, but has also acknowledged it is preparing for power shortages, with the head of the federal
electricity commission, Werner Luginbuhl, warning of repeated, hours-long power cuts.

Retailers across the country are reporting a consumer rush on solar panels and generators.

There is still a chance to avoid outages, said Genoud.

“If the French manage to restart their reactors and if Putin doesn’t make things too difficult and if it doesn’t get too cold, we could avoid shortages
or a blackout.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Switzerland aims to cut gas consumption by 15 percent

Switzerland is aiming for a 15-percent cut in gas consumption, the authorities announced on Wednesday, following the target set by the European Union in response to the energy crisis.

Published: 25 August 2022 12:53 CEST
Switzerland aims to cut gas consumption by 15 percent

Switzerland, which depends entirely on imports for its gas, is adapting to the supply problems provoked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine
and Moscow’s response to Western sanctions.

It imports 75 percent of its gas from Germany.

The Federal Council announced on Wednesday that it would do everything it can to avoid shortages. The EU announced plans to make 15-percent cuts across the bloc earlier this month.

Switzerland aims to cut consumption by the same proportion in the winter months — October to the end of March — compared with average consumption over the last five years.

It is looking at “various options of consumption restrictions, bans, and quota systems” to be implemented in case of need.

As soon as there is a real risk of shortage, “calls to reduce consumption will be made to all gas consumers”, the Federal Council said. If the shortage persists despite these calls for voluntary measures, authorities “may order the interruption of gas supply from all switchable installations”.

Concrete actions will be decided on August 31st, and will be passed on to cantons for consultations.

“These measures will come into effect only in the event of a shortage and would be adapted according to the situation”, the Federal Council added. “For example, regions may be affected differently by the gas shortage.”

Earlier, authorities indicated they’d like companies and individuals to switch from gas to oil to avoid shortages. 

“First it is up to businesses rather to switch from gas to oil, and to do so immediately”, said Economy Minister Guy Parmelin.

“As of today, independently of market prices, we must build up reserves of fuel oil. If everyone waits until the fall, we will have a logistical problem”, he added.

As for households, they “should be prepared to turn down the heating as well”.

In the event of an actual shortage, “consumption restrictions may be ordered, for example restrictions on the heating of unoccupied buildings. The switching to biofuel could be imposed by ordinance”, Parmelin noted.

READ MORE: ‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage

SHOW COMMENTS