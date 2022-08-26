For members
Lights out? Swiss brace for looming power shortages
Switzerland is among the world's wealthiest countries, but its reliance on Russian gas and French nuclear power -- both in short supply -- has it bracing for power shortages and even blackouts this winter.
Published: 26 August 2022 08:51 CEST
Robert Gleitz of Swiss energy company Alpiq shows a turbine at the Nant de Drance pumped storage electricity power plant above Finhaut, western Switzerland, on August 17, 2022. - Switzerland is among the world's wealthiest countries, but its reliance on Russian gas and French nuclear power -- both is short supply -- has it bracing for power shortages and even blackouts this winter. With hundreds of hydropower plants spread across the Alps, Switzerland produces more than enough power in the summer months. However, it is forced to turn to imports when the cold sets in. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
