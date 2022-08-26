Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Uneven increases in electricity prices, Swiss citizenship trends, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 26 August 2022 08:18 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
For many Zurich residents, swimming in the LImmat is the highlight of the summer season. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Electricity costs will go up, but not everywhere by the same amount

It is certain by now that energy will become more expensive in Switzerland, but the exact increase depends on several factors, including when local electricity companies purchased their supply, their pricing strategy, and whether suppliers produce the electricity themselves or have to import it.

“Unlucky are those whose supplier has to buy the electricity. Prices have exploded in the market and these costs are passed on to the customers, according to a report in Blick.

As a general indication, based on a survey the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies conducted among its members, of the 100 companies that responded, half will increase the price of electricity by 30 percent or more over their current rates.

READ MORE: Switzerland aims to cut gas consumption by 15 percent

More Germans, fewer Italians become naturalised in Switzerland

A new population study released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday shows how the acquisition of Swiss citizenship has changed over the past two decades.

As the FSO chart below indicates, the number of Germans, French, Portuguese, and other Europeans has grown, while that of Italians and people from outside  Europe has fallen.

The survey also found that in 2021, 33,400 new foreigners lived permanently in Switzerland  — 1.5 percent more than in 2020.

READ MORE: How to apply for Swiss citizenship: An essential guide
 

Some prices fell in July, others went up

The strong franc, the increase in the key interest rate, and seasonal factors such post-summer discounts “stabilised consumer prices in July”, according to a consumer price index that a Swiss comparison site, Comparis, released on Thursday.

Nevertheless, various everyday goods have become more expensive — for instance mineral water, which increased by 5.3 percent in July.

“The costs for PET, as well as for production and transport, have risen and so have the prices for consumers”, said Michael Kuhn, consumer finance expert at Comparis.

On the other hand, fuel prices are no longer among the top five goods that have become more expensive”, Kuhn said.

Zurich to hold its annual swimfest on Saturday

The event is back after a two-year pause due to COVID.

The Limmatschwimmen is the only time when people are allowed to swim in this particular section of the Limmat river — from the Frauenbad to the Oberer Letten pools.

It traditionally starts with the swimming competition at noon, followed by all the people who want to swim for fun.

The event was originally scheduled for last Saturday but had to be postponed due to the low water level caused by the drought. Tomorrow, however, conditions “promise to be good”, organisers say.

A number of tickets, out of 4,500 in total, are sill available. The price, ranging from 25 to 42 francs, depends on whether you bring your own waterproof swim bag or need to purchase one.

Information on where to buy tickets can be found here.

READ MORE : Reader question: Do people really swim to work in Zurich?
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Government mulls gas restrictions, good news about Covid immunity, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 25 August 2022 07:46 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Government to decide on concrete energy-saving measures

Authorities are examining a plan of action to cut energy consumption by at least 15 percent this coming winter, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday. It is looking at “various options of consumption restrictions, bans, and quota systems” to be implemented.

As soon as there is a real risk of shortage, “calls to reduce consumption will be made to all gas consumers”, the Federal Council said. If the shortage persists despite these calls for voluntary measures, authorities “may order the interruption of gas supply from all switchable installations”.

Concrete actions will be decided on August 31st, and will be passed on to cantons for consultations.

“These measures will come into effect only in the event of a shortage and would be adapted according to the situation”, the Federal Council added. “For example, regions may be affected differently by the gas shortage.”

READ MORE: How can you save on your household energy bills in Switzerland?
 

Nearly everyone in Switzerland is immune to coronavirus

Over 97 percent of the population has developed immunity to Covid, either thanks to vaccines or infections, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the Federal Council warns of a renewed wave of infections in autumn.

In September, FOPH and the Federal Commission for Vaccination will announce their recommendations for second boosters, expected to begin in October and using, pending official approval, vaccines adapted to the new variants.

Switzerland buys monkeypox vaccine, at last

Even though other countries are immunising at-risk people, Switzerland has not done so, as it does not have third-generation vaccines needed to combat this disease.

However, the government is now finally buying 100,000 doses of vaccines against smallpox, including 40,000 to fight against monkeypox, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced on Wednesday.

It will also purchase 500 units of a drug against the disease to prevent complications.

The government dragged its feet in launching the vaccine because, according to Health Minister Alain Berset, “we first tried to understand how much we would have to buy. Then the quantities available were too small to have quick access. It was very complex, there were a lot of things to clarify”.

Geneva considers distributing iodine tablets to some residents

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, many in Switzerland worry about nuclear reactors being bombed, releasing radioactive substances that can cause thyroid cancer.

Iodine tablets, believed to protect the thyroid gland from radiation, were already distributed to everyone living within a 50-km radius around Swiss power plants.

For the others, it is up to the cantons to ensure that their entire population receives these tablets within 12 hours after a national order is given.

Although Geneva is located 70 km from the nearest reactor, cantonal officials want to undertake a “preventive distribution to children, young adults and pregnant women”, said Laurent Paoliello, spokesperson for the Department of Security, Population and Health.

A stock would be maintained for the rest of the population, who would get iodine in case of emergency.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS