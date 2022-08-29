For members
COST OF LIVING
EXPLAINED: The groups most affected by inflation in Switzerland
An increasing number of people in Switzerland are feeling the effects of the rising cost of living, as prices for many goods continue to soar.
Published: 29 August 2022 15:35 CEST
The more you use your car, the more affected you'll be by inflation. Photo: Pixabay
COST OF LIVING
Five things to consider when organising childcare in Switzerland
Switzerland's childcare costs are among the world's highest, although there are some ways to save. Originally from the United States but now raising children in Zug, writer Ashley Franzen takes you through some of the most important things you need to consider when finding childcare in Switzerland.
Published: 5 August 2022 11:27 CEST
