Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

What the Swiss worry about most right now, Covid predictions for next winter, and other news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 29 August 2022 08:25 CEST
Skiing in Zermatt and other Swiss resorts will become more expensive. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

This is what the Swiss worry about most (and least)

Healthcare costs, pensions, and climate change are the main concerns among Swiss population, according to a new survey by Tamedia media group.

On the other hand, only 11 percent of respondents still consider Covid as an urgent issue.

In fact, the pandemic is currently the least important issue for Switzerland, the survey found.

Not surprisingly, two-thirds of those polled believe that Switzerland will experience energy shortage this winter, with more than 40 percent actively preparing for such a scenario — for instance by stocking up on wood, oil and other fuel.

Health expert ‘moderately optimistic’ about Covid evolution

Respondents to the Tamedia survey could be right in not considering coronavirus a national priority.

“I am moderately optimistic”, said Lukas Engelberger, president of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors, in an interview with Blick this morning.

While the number of cases is “certainly expected to increase significantly this winter, the basic immunity in Switzerland is stronger today: most of us have acquired immune defenses thanks to vaccinations or contaminations”, he said.

“This means we don’t have such a turbulent winter ahead of us. We will have even better control of the situation and will have to take fewer measures”, he added.

Russia ‘likely’ uses Switzerland to spy on other countries

A new Swiss intelligence document reports that Moscow is trying to use Swiss computers to change the course of elections in various countries, finding it “likely that servers located in Switzerland will be used for future cyberattacks on western elections”.

“Servers could be rented in Switzerland through a shell company with the aim of disguising the origin of the propaganda”, said MP Jörg Mäder.

Why Switzerland? Experts say that Russian services are increasingly concentrating their activities here because other European countries have expelled a number of Russian diplomats — and Switzerland hasn’t.

Skiing to become more expensive in Switzerland

Another area expected to be hit by price hikes this coming winter is the cost of ski tickets in Swiss resorts.

A survey conducted by Blick among several popular winter destinations reveals notable increases.

For instance, while the cheapest ticket in the Aletsch Glacier area will go up by only 2 percent, the most expensive ones will increase by 9.1 percent. In Zermatt, day passes will cost 5.1 percent more than last winter, and in Verbier 3.1 percent.

Ski lifts operators justify these increases by higher electricity prices. Gasoline needed for snow machines will also be more expensive.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Uneven increases in electricity prices, Swiss citizenship trends, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 26 August 2022 08:18 CEST
Electricity costs will go up, but not everywhere by the same amount

It is certain by now that energy will become more expensive in Switzerland, but the exact increase depends on several factors, including when local electricity companies purchased their supply, their pricing strategy, and whether suppliers produce the electricity themselves or have to import it.

“Unlucky are those whose supplier has to buy the electricity. Prices have exploded in the market and these costs are passed on to the customers, according to a report in Blick.

As a general indication, based on a survey the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies conducted among its members, of the 100 companies that responded, half will increase the price of electricity by 30 percent or more over their current rates.

More Germans, fewer Italians become naturalised in Switzerland

A new population study released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday shows how the acquisition of Swiss citizenship has changed over the past two decades.

As the FSO chart below indicates, the number of Germans, French, Portuguese, and other Europeans has grown, while that of Italians and people from outside  Europe has fallen.

The survey also found that in 2021, 33,400 new foreigners lived permanently in Switzerland  — 1.5 percent more than in 2020.

Some prices fell in July, others went up

The strong franc, the increase in the key interest rate, and seasonal factors such post-summer discounts “stabilised consumer prices in July”, according to a consumer price index that a Swiss comparison site, Comparis, released on Thursday.

Nevertheless, various everyday goods have become more expensive — for instance mineral water, which increased by 5.3 percent in July.

“The costs for PET, as well as for production and transport, have risen and so have the prices for consumers”, said Michael Kuhn, consumer finance expert at Comparis.

On the other hand, fuel prices are no longer among the top five goods that have become more expensive”, Kuhn said.

Zurich to hold its annual swimfest on Saturday

The event is back after a two-year pause due to COVID.

The Limmatschwimmen is the only time when people are allowed to swim in this particular section of the Limmat river — from the Frauenbad to the Oberer Letten pools.

It traditionally starts with the swimming competition at noon, followed by all the people who want to swim for fun.

The event was originally scheduled for last Saturday but had to be postponed due to the low water level caused by the drought. Tomorrow, however, conditions “promise to be good”, organisers say.

A number of tickets, out of 4,500 in total, are sill available. The price, ranging from 25 to 42 francs, depends on whether you bring your own waterproof swim bag or need to purchase one.

Information on where to buy tickets can be found here.

