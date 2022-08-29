Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

This is what the Swiss worry about most (and least)

Healthcare costs, pensions, and climate change are the main concerns among Swiss population, according to a new survey by Tamedia media group.

On the other hand, only 11 percent of respondents still consider Covid as an urgent issue.

In fact, the pandemic is currently the least important issue for Switzerland, the survey found.

Not surprisingly, two-thirds of those polled believe that Switzerland will experience energy shortage this winter, with more than 40 percent actively preparing for such a scenario — for instance by stocking up on wood, oil and other fuel.

Health expert ‘moderately optimistic’ about Covid evolution

Respondents to the Tamedia survey could be right in not considering coronavirus a national priority.

“I am moderately optimistic”, said Lukas Engelberger, president of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors, in an interview with Blick this morning.

While the number of cases is “certainly expected to increase significantly this winter, the basic immunity in Switzerland is stronger today: most of us have acquired immune defenses thanks to vaccinations or contaminations”, he said.

“This means we don’t have such a turbulent winter ahead of us. We will have even better control of the situation and will have to take fewer measures”, he added.

Russia ‘likely’ uses Switzerland to spy on other countries

A new Swiss intelligence document reports that Moscow is trying to use Swiss computers to change the course of elections in various countries, finding it “likely that servers located in Switzerland will be used for future cyberattacks on western elections”.

“Servers could be rented in Switzerland through a shell company with the aim of disguising the origin of the propaganda”, said MP Jörg Mäder.

Why Switzerland? Experts say that Russian services are increasingly concentrating their activities here because other European countries have expelled a number of Russian diplomats — and Switzerland hasn’t.

READ MORE : ‘Protective power’: Why neutral Switzerland refuses to expel Russian diplomats

Skiing to become more expensive in Switzerland

Another area expected to be hit by price hikes this coming winter is the cost of ski tickets in Swiss resorts.

A survey conducted by Blick among several popular winter destinations reveals notable increases.

For instance, while the cheapest ticket in the Aletsch Glacier area will go up by only 2 percent, the most expensive ones will increase by 9.1 percent. In Zermatt, day passes will cost 5.1 percent more than last winter, and in Verbier 3.1 percent.

Ski lifts operators justify these increases by higher electricity prices. Gasoline needed for snow machines will also be more expensive.

