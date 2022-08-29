For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
What the Swiss worry about most right now, Covid predictions for next winter, and other news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 29 August 2022 08:25 CEST
Skiing in Zermatt and other Swiss resorts will become more expensive. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Uneven increases in electricity prices, Swiss citizenship trends, and other news in our roundup on Friday.
Published: 26 August 2022 08:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments