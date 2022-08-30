For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Four types of foreigners you might meet in Switzerland
There are approximately 2.24 million foreigners living in Switzerland right now, making up roughly 26 percent of the population. Here's a look at some of the people that you're likely to meet.
Published: 30 August 2022 13:37 CEST
Whichever type of foreigner you are, you have to admit Switzerland has its charms. Photo by Nadine Marfurt on Unsplash
For members
ENERGY
READER QUESTION: What are the rules on heating my Swiss home this winter?
While the summer months provided enough (and even too much) heat, the situation is likely to be quite different in the winter, when energy-saving measures will be in place in Switzerland.
Published: 30 August 2022 10:27 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments