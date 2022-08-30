For members
READER QUESTION: What are the rules on heating my Swiss home this winter?
While the summer months provided enough (and even too much) heat, the situation is likely to be quite different in the winter, when energy-saving measures will be in place in Switzerland.
Published: 30 August 2022 10:27 CEST
Temperatures will have to be lowered this winter. Photo: Pixabay
Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback in Europe
As the costs of importing energy soars in Europe and beyond and climate crises wreak havoc, interest in nuclear power is on the rise with nations scrambling to find alternative sources.
Published: 27 August 2022 13:56 CEST
