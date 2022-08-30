Read news from:
Swiss industries suggest night shifts to overcome energy shortage

Swiss mechanical and electrical engineering firms suggested on Tuesday shifting work to nights and weekends to avoid energy shortages at peak times, as part of measures to ensure the Alpine country's economy makes it through the winter.

Published: 30 August 2022 17:11 CEST
Swiss manufacturing companies are looking for ways to save energy (Photo by Josh Beech on Unsplash)

Switzerland, like other European countries, is staring down possible energy shortages this coming winter as Russia has lowered natural gas deliveries over the Western response to its invasion of Ukraine.

While the country exports electricity during the summer due to its ample hydropower resources, it imports energy during the cold winter months and concern is growing about how to ensure there are no energy shortages.

Swissmem, the association of Swiss mechanical and electrical engineering industries, urged that the government, businesses and general public immediately begin saving energy and to heat buildings less this winter.

It called on the government to waive sanctions on companies not meeting their climate obligations, in order to allow firms that can switch from gas to heating oil to do so.

It also urged firms that can do so to schedule production at night or on weekends.

“In a shortage situation, it is important to avoid peaks in electricity and gas consumption,” Swissmem said in a statement.

“Industry can help by switching production to nights or Sundays.”

It said that a simple authorisation process was needed to facilitate such changes.

While some companies can shift manufacturing times around, others such as those needing continuous high temperatures for production processes need uninterrupted power supplies.

Power cuts can destroy equipment in addition to ruining products.

“It is vital to prevent electricity or gas shortages,” Swissmem President Martin Hirzel warned.

“They would jeopardise companies and jobs in our industry,” he added.

Swiss authorities announced on August 24th that they would align themselves with European Union in its goal to reduce gas consumption by 15 percent during the winter months — October to the end of March — compared with average annual consumption.

As soon as there is a real risk of shortage, “calls to reduce consumption will be made”, the Federal Council said.

Initially, the government is issuing recommendations rather than mandates, but it will consider “various options of consumption restrictions, bans, and quota systems” to be implemented in case of need.

READ MORE: Switzerland aims to cut gas consumption by 15 percent

How warm / cold should your dwelling be between October and March?

According to the Swiss Tenants Association (ASLOCA), a home must be “sufficiently heated”, that is to say, maintain a temperature of between 20C and 21C. 

While the Federal Council will issue official recommendations shortly, the general consensus among experts is that by lowering the indoor temperature to 19C, you could reduce your consumption by 5 to 6 percent.

In ‘normal times’ — that is, when energy shortage is not looming — landlords can’t cut your electricity too much. In fact, tenants are entitled to a reduction in rent if the minimum temperature (20C – 21C) is permanently lower by three to five degrees.

Whether or not the Federal Council will deviate from this rule in the event of energy shortage remains to be seen.

What happens if you don’t comply with the temperature rules?

Authorities are hoping that everyone will follow the recommendations (or mandates, as the case may be) voluntarily, for the common good.

“It would be extremely difficult to impose this measure in private homes”, MP Christian Imark, who is also an energy expert, told Watson new portal in an interview.

“It is difficult to imagine that police officers with a thermometer would come and hand out fines if the temperature is one degree too high in the apartment”, he said.

The approach would be the same as practised during Covid, when restrictions were in place concerning the number of people allowed to get together in private.

Health Minister Alain Berset said at the time that police would not be making rounds of private houses to make sure everyone complied with the ruling.

The goal, according to Economy Minister Guy Parmelin, is “not to create a police state”.

However, “if someone is breaking the rules, they will be reported by the neighbours. We won’t have to send in police,” he added.

