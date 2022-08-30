For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Colder weather and thunderstorms ahead, some tenants to pay more toward electricity charges, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 30 August 2022 08:04 CEST
All new buildings will have to have solar panels. Image by Ulrike Leone from Pixabay
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
What the Swiss worry about most right now, Covid predictions for next winter, and other news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 29 August 2022 08:25 CEST
