Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Colder weather and thunderstorms ahead, some tenants to pay more toward electricity charges, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 30 August 2022 08:04 CEST
All new buildings will have to have solar panels. Image by Ulrike Leone from Pixabay

Variable weather in days ahead

As summer is drawing to an end, changeable weather will prevail through the weekend, MeteoNews weather service reports.

Today, rain and thunderstorms are expected, and local flooding can’t be ruled out due to the sometimes extremely large amounts of rain. A cold front will move across the northern side of the Alps on Wednesday night.

In the days that follow, sunshine, thunderstorms and fog will alternate.

While rain and thunderstorms are still forecast for Friday and Saturday in many places,  Sunday will bring sunshine and temperatures of up to 28 degrees. Then, at the start of next week, the 30-degree mark will be reached — possibly for the last time — before it gets cooler and wetter again.

Geneva tenants to pay more towards electricity charges

A number Geneva households have received a letter in recent days announcing an increase in monthly provisions for electricity.  

This measure is meant to offset higher energy prices expected in the coming months.

According to initial estimates from Pilet & Renaud, a Geneva rental agency, a typical increase could be between 20 and 30 percent more than currently.

For that reason, this year more than ever, “it is necessary to be careful and to put this money aside, so as not to find yourself in a difficult financial situation when the bill comes”, said Carlo Sommaruga, president of ASLOCA tenants’ association.

READ MORE: Swiss tenants face higher heating costs

Pro-Europe group urges closer links between Bern and Brussels

Since Switzerland had broken off negotiations with the EU on an institutional framework agreement in May 2021, the country has been excluded from various European research and education programmes.

More recently, Switzerland has not been able to link up with the bloc to obtain the vaccine against monkeypox, since it is considered by the EU as a “third state”.

These and other exclusions have prompted a group called Swiss-European Movement to petition the Federal Council to become more pro-active in seeking agreements with Brussels.

“The Federal Council can no longer turn a deaf ear”, the group argues.

 “Doing nothing seriously endangers relations between Switzerland and the European Union. This is highly irresponsible, as war returns to Europe, energy supply uncertainty worsens and inflation rises”.

Swiss authorities have not yet reacted to the petition.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: How likely is it that Switzerland will join EU in the next decade?
 

MPs adopt urgent measures to increase electricity production

Given the difficulties that are likely to affect the supply of electricity, the Commission for the Environment, Regional Planning and Energy of the Council of States is “taking measures to increase, as quickly as possible, electricity from renewable sources in winter”.

Its goal is to accelerate the development of photovoltaic energy, which uses solar radiation to produce electricity.

The commission also unanimously decided that that from January 1st, 2024, all new buildings must be equipped with solar installations.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

What the Swiss worry about most right now, Covid predictions for next winter, and other news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 29 August 2022 08:25 CEST
This is what the Swiss worry about most (and least)

Healthcare costs, pensions, and climate change are the main concerns among Swiss population, according to a new survey by Tamedia media group.

On the other hand, only 11 percent of respondents still consider Covid as an urgent issue.

In fact, the pandemic is currently the least important issue for Switzerland, the survey found.

Not surprisingly, two-thirds of those polled believe that Switzerland will experience energy shortage this winter, with more than 40 percent actively preparing for such a scenario — for instance by stocking up on wood, oil and other fuel.

Health expert ‘moderately optimistic’ about Covid evolution

Respondents to the Tamedia survey could be right in not considering coronavirus a national priority.

“I am moderately optimistic”, said Lukas Engelberger, president of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors, in an interview with Blick this morning.

While the number of cases is “certainly expected to increase significantly this winter, the basic immunity in Switzerland is stronger today: most of us have acquired immune defenses thanks to vaccinations or contaminations”, he said.

“This means we don’t have such a turbulent winter ahead of us. We will have even better control of the situation and will have to take fewer measures”, he added.

Russia ‘likely’ uses Switzerland to spy on other countries

A new Swiss intelligence document reports that Moscow is trying to use Swiss computers to change the course of elections in various countries, finding it “likely that servers located in Switzerland will be used for future cyberattacks on western elections”.

“Servers could be rented in Switzerland through a shell company with the aim of disguising the origin of the propaganda”, said MP Jörg Mäder.

Why Switzerland? Experts say that Russian services are increasingly concentrating their activities here because other European countries have expelled a number of Russian diplomats — and Switzerland hasn’t.

READ MORE : ‘Protective power’: Why neutral Switzerland refuses to expel Russian diplomats

Skiing to become more expensive in Switzerland

Another area expected to be hit by price hikes this coming winter is the cost of ski tickets in Swiss resorts.

A survey conducted by Blick among several popular winter destinations reveals notable increases.

For instance, while the cheapest ticket in the Aletsch Glacier area will go up by only 2 percent, the most expensive ones will increase by 9.1 percent. In Zermatt, day passes will cost 5.1 percent more than last winter, and in Verbier 3.1 percent.

Ski lifts operators justify these increases by higher electricity prices. Gasoline needed for snow machines will also be more expensive.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

