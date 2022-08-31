Read news from:
Pensions, farming and tax: What issues will the Swiss vote on in September?

On September 25th, Swiss voters will head to the polls again to weigh in on three issues of national importance. This is what’s at stake.

Published: 31 August 2022 12:33 CEST
Farm animals in Switzerland have a good life, the government claims. Image by William Dais from Pixabay

Three issues will be “on the agenda” in the third round of federal referendums scheduled for 2022.

Here’s an overview of what  the Swiss will vote on September 25th:

OASI reform

OASI is a term for the old age and survivors’ insurance which, according to the government, “is the cornerstone of the Swiss social insurance system. It grants pensions of two basic types: old age pensions to people of retirement age [AHV / AVS], and so-called survivors’ pensions to spouses or dependent children of a deceased insured person”.

This reform would provide for a higher value added tax (VAT) — currently at 7.7 percent —  to finance the scheme, and a modification of the federal law on AHV / AVS, particularly in relation to increasing the retirement age for women from the current 64 to 65, same as for men.

This issue is important to anyone working and planning to retire in Switzerland, as without a new influx of funds, the Swiss pension system could plunge into the red within a few years, “because baby boomers are reaching retirement age and life expectancy is rising”, the Federal Council says.

While the government recommends that voters accept this reform, trade unions and left-wing parties are against it, arguing that the new system, especially the higher retirement age, would be “detrimental to women” and low-income people.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s retirees risk losing a whole month’s pension

Industrial farming

Another issue to be decided on at the polls is whether  industrial farming should be banned in Switzerland.

The committee behind this proposal, consisting mainly of animal welfare groups, claims that “many of the animals live out their short lives in large, factory-like fattening operations” — a practice that should be outlawed.

The government, on the other hand, maintains that such farming practices are already banned by the current legislation, and “more and more farm animals live in specially animal-friendly pens and have regular access to the outdoors”.

Amendment to the Federal Act on Withholding Tax

According to the government, Switzerland “levies a withholding tax of 35 percent on income from interest. People living in Switzerland can claim this tax back if they declare the interest in their tax return.  Withholding tax is only due on interest from bonds if the bonds were issued in Switzerland. This is a disadvantage for the Swiss economy, because in order to raise money, many companies issue their bonds in countries where no withholding tax is levied”.

The government goes on to explain that Swiss companies should be encouraged to issue bonds in Switzerland, and the amendment would exempt domestic bonds from withholding tax, making them more attractive for investors and benefit the Swiss economy in the long run.

However the left and trade unions oppose this amendment, arguing that it would favour multinational companies and rich individuals in general.

READ MORE: How Switzerland’s direct democracy system works
 
 
 

POLITICS

Swiss voters back Covid pass law

Swiss voters firmly backed the law behind the country's Covid pass in a referendum Sunday, following a tense campaign that saw unprecedented levels of hostility.

Published: 28 November 2021 12:33 CET
Updated: 28 November 2021 17:35 CET
Policemen are seen behind fences closing the House of Swiss Parliament in Bern
Policemen are seen behind fences closing the House of Swiss Parliament in Bern, on November 28th, 2021 ahead of the nationwide vote on its Covid-19 law, after a campaign characterised by unprecedented levels of hostility in a country renowned for its culture of compromise. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The law provides the legal basis for the so-called Covid certificate to indicate that a person has been vaccinated or has recovered from the disease.

Opponents claimed the certificate, which has been required since September for access to restaurants and other indoor spaces and activities, is creating an “apartheid” system.

Final results showed 62 percent supported the law in a contest that saw voters surge to fill in their ballots.

The 65 percent turnout was the fourth-highest since women were granted the vote in 1971, in a country where the average referendum turnout is 46 percent.

A majority voted against the law in just two of the 26 Swiss cantons, with the highest support levels registered in Basel City and Zurich.

The referendum came as the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation, shook countries and markets around the world.

READ ALSO: EU health agency says Omicron variant poses ‘high to very high’ risk to Europe 

The vote also came at a time when the numbers of new Covid-19 cases in Switzerland were more than seven times higher than they were in mid-October.

The below chart from Our World in Data shows the pattern of case numbers since the pandemic began, as well as how cases in Switzerland compare with those in its neighbouring countries.

Pass used in restaurants
The Covid Act, which grants the federal government broad powers to manage the pandemic, was already passed by a previous referendum on June 13th.

On Sunday, the voters were called to weigh in on the version of the law revised by parliament on March 19th relating to the Covid certificate, which Switzerland started to issue on June 7th to people who have been fully vaccinated, recovered from coronavirus, or tested negative for the disease.

READ ALSO: Reader question: How long is Switzerland’s Covid certificate valid for?

As in much of Europe, Switzerland has seen growing anger over restrictions aimed at reining in the pandemic, and pressure to get vaccinated.

But in a country where referendums take place every few months in a climate of civility and measured debate, the soaring tensions around the vote came as a shock.

Under Switzerland’s direct democracy system, votes are typically held four times a year on a range of subjects. Citizens can propose new initiatives, or trigger referendums on government policy by gathering enough signatures, as happened on the Covid certificate law.

Police upped security around several politicians who have faced a flood of insults and even death threats, including Health Minister Alain Berset.

The right-wing populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP) — the biggest in the wealthy Alpine nation — was the only party that opposed the Covid law and the latitude it gives the government to act.

“The eyes of the whole world are on Switzerland. We are the only ones in the world to have the right to speak out on the management of the crisis, on the future of our freedoms,” SVP lawmaker Jean-Luc Addor told public broadcaster RTS.

He said the response to the pandemic was dividing society by vaccination status.

“Here we are talking about 40 percent of the population who disagree with official policy… who no longer trust the authorities,” Addor said.

Cowbell protests

The campaign saw repeated protests, often led by the so-called “Freiheitstrychler”, or “Freedom ringers” — men dressed in white shirts embroidered with edelweiss flowers and with two large cowbells suspended from a yoke resting on their shoulders.

Some of the demonstrations led to violent clashes with police, who used rubber bullets and tear gas to rein in the crowds.

The police fenced off the seat of government and parliament in Bern on Sunday in anticipation of protests, though few people had gathered in the square in front by sunset.

Claude Longchamp, one of Switzerland’s top political scientists, said it was the first time that the Federal Palace had been sealed off on polling day.

Michelle Cailler, a spokeswoman for the Friends of the Constitution group which opposed the law, said  that granting such powers to the government was “extremely dangerous for democracy”.

“What is very embarrassing is that this law violates a number of constitutional rights, and in particular Article 10 on personal freedom with this Covid certificate, which establishes a disguised mandatory vaccination,” she told AFP after the vote.

“So it’s extremely shocking for a country like Switzerland.”

As for violence surrounding the vote — which her group does not condone, she said: “The government should ask itself if it is not responsible for any possible excesses, by pushing people to the limit with coercive measures which have extremely serious collateral damage — much worse than this epidemic — and well, maybe that pushes people to have over-the-top reactions.”

In the Sunday newspapers, Swiss President Guy Parmelin urged more people to come forward to get vaccinated.

Some 67 percent of the Swiss population is fully immunised, with a further two percent having had the first of two doses.

A Link Institute survey of 1,300 people, for SonntagsBlick newspaper, found that 53 percent were in favour of mandatory vaccination.

READ ALSO: How long are people in Switzerland considered ‘fully vaccinated’ compared to other countries?

