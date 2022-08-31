For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Government to release energy saving measures, new Omicron variant detected in Switzerland, and other news in our roundup on Wednesday.
Published: 31 August 2022 08:23 CEST
Geneva University Hospital (HUG) has its own power plant. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Colder weather and thunderstorms ahead, some tenants to pay more toward electricity charges, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 30 August 2022 08:04 CEST
