TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Government to release energy saving measures, new Omicron variant detected in Switzerland, and other news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 31 August 2022 08:23 CEST
Geneva University Hospital (HUG) has its own power plant. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Switzerland to decide on energy-saving measures today

The Federal Council announced on August 24th its commitment to cutting gas consumption across the country by 15 percent from October until the end of March.

For the past week, it has been discussing a plan of action which would first start as recommendations on ways to reduce consumption, and be extended to “restrictions, bans, and quota systems” in the event of a gas shortage.

This afternoon, authorities will decide on concrete measures that  will be passed on to cantons for consultations.

READ MORE : Switzerland aims to cut gas consumption by 15 percent
 

And speaking of shortages…

Geneva’s hospitals prepared to deal with power outages

One of the primary concerns about electricity shortage is that essential infrastructure, such as the healthcare system, will be plunged into darkness.

However, Geneva’s university hospital (HUG), Switzerland’s largest, has announced that thanks to the thermal power station on its site, the establishment will be able to continue functioning for several weeks in case of a general blackout.

In the event of a technical failure or a shortage, this gas-fired power plant can switch to fuel oil.

“We can last six to eight weeks in harsh weather and up to three months in mild winter”, according to Pierre-André Zuber, HUG’s maintenance and operations manager.

READ MORE: How energy shortages could hit daily life in Switzerland
 

New Omicron variant detected in Switzerland

As the overall number of Covid infections continues to fall — 11 percent less cases were reported on Tuesday in comparison with the previous week — a new variant of Omicron, the BA.2.75, has already reached Switzerland from southeast Asia.

So far, only a few cases have been detected in Switzerland, but this variant “could definitely become dominant”, according to Richard Neher, virus analyst at University of Basel.

The new variant is “possibly a bit more virulent, that is, more contagious than other Omicron variants”, Neher said.

On Monday, Switzerland approved a new Moderna vaccine which better targets Omicron sub-variants, but the date of the rollout has not yet been released.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Switzerland approves new Covid-19 boosters
 

It’s official: Swiss economy is back on track

Switzerland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rebounded by 4.2 percent in 2021, making up for losses suffered during the pandemic, figures released Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office indicate.

Thanks to this recovery, the GDP now exceeds the level recorded in 2019.

Industry as a whole has grown by 11.4 percent, but some sectors, such as restaurants, still lag behind the general upward trend, the study found.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Colder weather and thunderstorms ahead, some tenants to pay more toward electricity charges, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 30 August 2022 08:04 CEST
Variable weather in days ahead

As summer is drawing to an end, changeable weather will prevail through the weekend, MeteoNews weather service reports.

Today, rain and thunderstorms are expected, and local flooding can’t be ruled out due to the sometimes extremely large amounts of rain. A cold front will move across the northern side of the Alps on Wednesday night.

In the days that follow, sunshine, thunderstorms and fog will alternate.

While rain and thunderstorms are still forecast for Friday and Saturday in many places,  Sunday will bring sunshine and temperatures of up to 28 degrees. Then, at the start of next week, the 30-degree mark will be reached — possibly for the last time — before it gets cooler and wetter again.

Geneva tenants to pay more towards electricity charges

A number Geneva households have received a letter in recent days announcing an increase in monthly provisions for electricity.  

This measure is meant to offset higher energy prices expected in the coming months.

According to initial estimates from Pilet & Renaud, a Geneva rental agency, a typical increase could be between 20 and 30 percent more than currently.

For that reason, this year more than ever, “it is necessary to be careful and to put this money aside, so as not to find yourself in a difficult financial situation when the bill comes”, said Carlo Sommaruga, president of ASLOCA tenants’ association.

READ MORE: Swiss tenants face higher heating costs

Pro-Europe group urges closer links between Bern and Brussels

Since Switzerland had broken off negotiations with the EU on an institutional framework agreement in May 2021, the country has been excluded from various European research and education programmes.

More recently, Switzerland has not been able to link up with the bloc to obtain the vaccine against monkeypox, since it is considered by the EU as a “third state”.

These and other exclusions have prompted a group called Swiss-European Movement to petition the Federal Council to become more pro-active in seeking agreements with Brussels.

“The Federal Council can no longer turn a deaf ear”, the group argues.

 “Doing nothing seriously endangers relations between Switzerland and the European Union. This is highly irresponsible, as war returns to Europe, energy supply uncertainty worsens and inflation rises”.

Swiss authorities have not yet reacted to the petition.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: How likely is it that Switzerland will join EU in the next decade?
 

MPs adopt urgent measures to increase electricity production

Given the difficulties that are likely to affect the supply of electricity, the Commission for the Environment, Regional Planning and Energy of the Council of States is “taking measures to increase, as quickly as possible, electricity from renewable sources in winter”.

Its goal is to accelerate the development of photovoltaic energy, which uses solar radiation to produce electricity.

The commission also unanimously decided that that from January 1st, 2024, all new buildings must be equipped with solar installations.

