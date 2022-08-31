Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Switzerland to decide on energy-saving measures today

The Federal Council announced on August 24th its commitment to cutting gas consumption across the country by 15 percent from October until the end of March.

For the past week, it has been discussing a plan of action which would first start as recommendations on ways to reduce consumption, and be extended to “restrictions, bans, and quota systems” in the event of a gas shortage.

This afternoon, authorities will decide on concrete measures that will be passed on to cantons for consultations.

And speaking of shortages…

Geneva’s hospitals prepared to deal with power outages

One of the primary concerns about electricity shortage is that essential infrastructure, such as the healthcare system, will be plunged into darkness.

However, Geneva’s university hospital (HUG), Switzerland’s largest, has announced that thanks to the thermal power station on its site, the establishment will be able to continue functioning for several weeks in case of a general blackout.

In the event of a technical failure or a shortage, this gas-fired power plant can switch to fuel oil.

“We can last six to eight weeks in harsh weather and up to three months in mild winter”, according to Pierre-André Zuber, HUG’s maintenance and operations manager.

New Omicron variant detected in Switzerland

As the overall number of Covid infections continues to fall — 11 percent less cases were reported on Tuesday in comparison with the previous week — a new variant of Omicron, the BA.2.75, has already reached Switzerland from southeast Asia.

So far, only a few cases have been detected in Switzerland, but this variant “could definitely become dominant”, according to Richard Neher, virus analyst at University of Basel.

The new variant is “possibly a bit more virulent, that is, more contagious than other Omicron variants”, Neher said.

On Monday, Switzerland approved a new Moderna vaccine which better targets Omicron sub-variants, but the date of the rollout has not yet been released.

It’s official: Swiss economy is back on track

Switzerland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rebounded by 4.2 percent in 2021, making up for losses suffered during the pandemic, figures released Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office indicate.

Thanks to this recovery, the GDP now exceeds the level recorded in 2019.

Industry as a whole has grown by 11.4 percent, but some sectors, such as restaurants, still lag behind the general upward trend, the study found.

