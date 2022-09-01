Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Government unveils its energy-saving plan, no financial aid for hard-hit families, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 1 September 2022 06:59 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
With the government's new energy-saving plan, you'll have to find ways to keep warm this winter. Photo: Pixabay

Switzerland launches its energy saving campaign

The Federal Council has decided on measures to ensure that Switzerland can quickly boost its energy supply in preparation for winter, when shortages could occur.

Authorities said that proposed measures, which have been forwarded to cantons for consultation, “will lead to a drop in the level of comfort” for the population. They primarily involve reducing the temperature of rooms and hot water in households and workplaces.

The campaign launched on Wednesday under the slogan “Energy is limited. Let’s not waste it”, highlights simple steps everyone can take to save electricity, the Federal Council said in a statement.

The campaign and proposed measures can be seen online in German, French, and Italian.

READ MORE: Switzerland aims to cut gas consumption by 15 percent

The price of electricity soars — in some places more than in others

As The Local reported on Wednesday, energy costs will increase in Switzerland by between 20 and 60 percent in 2023, depending on the place of residence, the size of the dwelling, and electricity supplier.

However, those hikes seem low when compared to the price of electricity in the Swiss municipality of Oberlunkhofen in Aargau, where costs have risen by…263 percent.

How is this possible?

“We did something stupid”, said Hans Hagenbuch, president of the local electricity distribution cooperative Elektra.

He explained that the company had long-term contracts to buy electricity on the open market, benefiting from a relatively low rates all along.

When the price of 1 kilowatt of gasoline reached 30 cents this summer, Elektra decided to buy a supply at this price. However, someone had forgotten to place the order.

By the time the error was discovered, the price of electricity tripled.

“It was absolutely not intentional”, Hagenbuch said, adding that “all we can do now is own up to our mistake and provide the public with honest information about how events unfolded”.

READ MORE: Which Swiss cantons will see the biggest hikes in electricity bills?
 

Government won’t help ease rising costs — for now

Although soaring energy prices have pushed inflation to an unusually high — for Switzerland — level (3.4 percent) and costs of consumer goods are going up as well, the Federal Council doesn’t see the need to offer immediate financial relief for low-income households.

However, authorities have commissioned an interdepartmental group to reassess the need for action, taking into account future price and wage developments.

The group will report its findings to the Federal Council in October, at which time authorities will re-asses the situation as needed.

Zurich’s trash bag to become cheaper (and bluer)

The city of Zurich is reducing its waste fees and will be introducing organic waste collection from January 1st, 2023, municipal authorities announced on Wednesday.

At the same time, the colour of the Züri-Sack, the city’s official (and the only authorised) garbage disposal bag, will change from white to blue, and its price will be cut according to its size.

The new pricing can be seen here.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Government to release energy saving measures, new Omicron variant detected in Switzerland, and other news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 31 August 2022 08:23 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Switzerland to decide on energy-saving measures today

The Federal Council announced on August 24th its commitment to cutting gas consumption across the country by 15 percent from October until the end of March.

For the past week, it has been discussing a plan of action which would first start as recommendations on ways to reduce consumption, and be extended to “restrictions, bans, and quota systems” in the event of a gas shortage.

This afternoon, authorities will decide on concrete measures that  will be passed on to cantons for consultations.

READ MORE : Switzerland aims to cut gas consumption by 15 percent
 

And speaking of shortages…

Geneva’s hospitals prepared to deal with power outages

One of the primary concerns about electricity shortage is that essential infrastructure, such as the healthcare system, will be plunged into darkness.

However, Geneva’s university hospital (HUG), Switzerland’s largest, has announced that thanks to the thermal power station on its site, the establishment will be able to continue functioning for several weeks in case of a general blackout.

In the event of a technical failure or a shortage, this gas-fired power plant can switch to fuel oil.

“We can last six to eight weeks in harsh weather and up to three months in mild winter”, according to Pierre-André Zuber, HUG’s maintenance and operations manager.

READ MORE: How energy shortages could hit daily life in Switzerland
 

New Omicron variant detected in Switzerland

As the overall number of Covid infections continues to fall — 11 percent less cases were reported on Tuesday in comparison with the previous week — a new variant of Omicron, the BA.2.75, has already reached Switzerland from southeast Asia.

So far, only a few cases have been detected in Switzerland, but this variant “could definitely become dominant”, according to Richard Neher, virus analyst at University of Basel.

The new variant is “possibly a bit more virulent, that is, more contagious than other Omicron variants”, Neher said.

On Monday, Switzerland approved a new Moderna vaccine which better targets Omicron sub-variants, but the date of the rollout has not yet been released.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Switzerland approves new Covid-19 boosters
 

It’s official: Swiss economy is back on track

Switzerland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rebounded by 4.2 percent in 2021, making up for losses suffered during the pandemic, figures released Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office indicate.

Thanks to this recovery, the GDP now exceeds the level recorded in 2019.

Industry as a whole has grown by 11.4 percent, but some sectors, such as restaurants, still lag behind the general upward trend, the study found.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS