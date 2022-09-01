For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Government unveils its energy-saving plan, no financial aid for hard-hit families, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.
Published: 1 September 2022 06:59 CEST
With the government's new energy-saving plan, you'll have to find ways to keep warm this winter. Photo: Pixabay
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Government to release energy saving measures, new Omicron variant detected in Switzerland, and other news in our roundup on Wednesday.
Published: 31 August 2022 08:23 CEST
