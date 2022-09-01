For members
EUROPEAN UNION
What are the ‘cohesion payments’ Switzerland pays to the EU?
Switzerland has just paid the European Union another 1.1 billion francs as part of the so-called "cohesion payment". But what's the money for and where does it go?
Published: 1 September 2022 17:14 CEST
This photograph taken on April 23, 2021 shows Switzerland's national flag (L) and te European Union flag at the European Commission building in Brussels. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / POOL / AFP)
IMMIGRATION
How Europe’s population is changing and what the EU is doing about it
The populations of countries across Europe are changing, with some increasing whilst others are falling. Populations are also ageing meaning the EU is having to react to changing demographics.
Published: 26 July 2022 15:29 CEST
