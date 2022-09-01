Read news from:
Austria
EUROPEAN UNION

What are the ‘cohesion payments’ Switzerland pays to the EU?

Switzerland has just paid the European Union another 1.1 billion francs as part of the so-called "cohesion payment". But what's the money for and where does it go?

Published: 1 September 2022 17:14 CEST
This photograph taken on April 23, 2021 shows Switzerland's national flag (L) and te European Union flag at the European Commission building in Brussels. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / POOL / AFP)
This photograph taken on April 23, 2021 shows Switzerland's national flag (L) and te European Union flag at the European Commission building in Brussels. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / POOL / AFP)

Switzerland confirmed on Wednesday that it was handing over 1.1 billion francs to eight EU states as part of the latest “cohesion payment”.

The eight states set to benefit from the money are: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Hungary, Malta, Romania and Poland.

What’s the money for?

Essentially the payment will fund a range of projects in those countries until 2029.

“Funds will be used in the selected EU states for specific programmes and projects which must also be co-financed by the partner country. In addition, partner countries can choose programmes and projects from a range of thematic areas selected by Switzerland in line with their own national strategies,” according to a press release by the Swiss government.

“The cohesion framework credit will be used to support a total of 13 EU member states. The remaining five implementation agreements are currently being negotiated,” the government said.

These projects can include research, health, vocational training, integration, security, the inclusion of minorities, citizen engagement, biodiversity, environmental and climate protection, urban planning, support for small companies and tourism.

All programmes and projects must be completed by 2029.

Why does Switzerland pay the EU ‘cohesion payments’?

The payment towards the EU’s so-called Cohesion Fund is part of the price Switzerland is required to pay for access to the all-important EU single market.

Switzerland is not a member of the European Union, but it is a member of EFTA, the European Free Trade Area, together with Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. It has several free trade agreements with the EU members and these cohesion payments are seen as an “entry fee” to enter the bloc’s single market.

Besides participating in the European Single Market, the EFTA members are also part of the Schengen Area – but they are not subject to the EU Customs Union or many of the bloc’s regulatory and political rules.

The payments are part of the bilateral package of agreements from 1999 between the EU and Switzerland, allowing for all that brings both the bloc and the country closer.

Of course, Swiss authorities also mention other reasons for the payments. “Like the other EEA/EFTA states, Switzerland is helping to reduce economic and social disparities in the EU so as to contribute to European stability as a whole.”

A complicated background

Relations between Bern and Brussels haven’t always been easy and the Cohesion Fund payments have been on the line before.

In 2019, as Switzerland and the European Union faced a crisis in relations over a framework agreement to streamline relations, Swiss politicians have argued extensively about whether or not to honour the payment.

Finally, they voted to release the funding on the condition that the EU “did not take discriminatory measures against Switzerland”. In 2021, the Parliament released the 1.1 billion second payment, which was approved this Wednesday by the Federal Council.

IMMIGRATION

How Europe’s population is changing and what the EU is doing about it

The populations of countries across Europe are changing, with some increasing whilst others are falling. Populations are also ageing meaning the EU is having to react to changing demographics.

Published: 26 July 2022 15:29 CEST
After decades of growth, the population of the European Union decreased over the past two years mostly due to the hundreds of thousands of deaths caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest data from the EU statistical office Eurostat show that the EU population was 446.8 million on 1 January 2022, 172,000 fewer than the previous year. On 1 January 2020, the EU had a population of 447.3 million.

This trend is because, in 2020 and 2021 the two years marked by the crippling pandemic, there have been more deaths than births and the negative natural change has been more significant than the positive net migration.

But there are major differences across countries. For example, in numerical terms, Italy is the country where the population has decreased the most, while France has recorded the largest increase.

What is happening and how is the EU reacting?

In which countries is the population growing?

In 2021, there were almost 4.1 million births and 5.3 million deaths in the EU, so the natural change was negative by 1.2 million (more broadly, there were 113,000 more deaths in 2021 than in 2020 and 531,000 more deaths in 2020 than in 2019, while the number of births remained almost the same).

Net migration, the number of people arriving in the EU minus those leaving, was 1.1 million, not enough to compensate.

A population growth, however, was recorded in 17 countries. Nine (Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, France, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands and Sweden) had both a natural increase and positive net migration.

In eight EU countries (the Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Spain, Lithuania, Austria, Portugal and Finland), the population increased because of positive net migration, while the natural change was negative.

The largest increase in absolute terms was in France (+185,900). The highest natural increase was in Ireland (5.0 per 1,000 persons), while the biggest growth rate relative to the existing population was recorded in Luxembourg, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta (all above 8.0 per 1,000 persons).

In total, 22 EU Member States had positive net migration, with Luxembourg (13.2 per 1 000 persons), Lithuania (12.4) and Portugal (9.6) topping the list.

Births and deaths in the EU from 1961 to 2021 (Eurostat)

Where is the population declining?

On the other hand, 18 EU countries had negative rates of natural change, with deaths outnumbering births in 2021.

Ten of these recorded a population decline. In Bulgaria, Italy, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia population declined due to a negative natural change, while net migration was slightly positive.

In Croatia, Greece, Latvia, Romania and Slovakia, the decrease was both by negative natural change and negative net migration.

The largest fall in population was reported in Italy, which lost over a quarter of a million (-253,100).

The most significant negative natural change was in Bulgaria (-13.1 per 1,000 persons), Latvia (-9.1), Lithuania (-8.7) and Romania (-8.2). On a proportional basis, Croatia and Bulgaria recorded the biggest population decline (-33.1 per 1,000 persons).

How is the EU responding to demographic change?

From 354.5 million in 1960, the EU population grew to 446.8 million on 1 January 2022, an increase of 92.3 million. If the growth was about 3 million persons per year in the 1960s, it slowed to about 0.7 million per year on average between 2005 and 2022, according to Eurostat.

The natural change was positive until 2011 and turned negative in 2012 when net migration became the key factor for population growth. However, in 2020 and 2021, this no longer compensated for natural change and led to a decline.

Over time, says Eurostat, the negative natural change is expected to continue given the ageing of the population if the fertility rate (total number of children born to each woman) remains low.

This poses questions for the future of the labour market and social security services, such as pensions and healthcare.

The European Commission estimates that by 2070, 30.3 per cent of the EU population will be 65 or over compared to 20.3 per cent in 2019, and 13.2 per cent is projected to be 80 or older compared to 5.8 per cent in 2019.

The number of people needing long-term care is expected to increase from 19.5 million in 2016 to 23.6 million in 2030 and 30.5 million in 2050.

However, demographic change impacts different countries and often regions within the same country differently.

When she took on the Presidency of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen appointed Dubravka Šuica, a Croatian politician, as Commissioner for Democracy and Demography to deal with these changes.

Among measures in the discussion, in January 2021, the Commission launched a debate on Europe’s ageing society, suggesting steps for higher labour market participation, including more equality between women and men and longer working lives.

In April, the Commission proposed measures to make Europe more attractive for foreign workers, including simplifying rules for non-EU nationals who live on a long-term basis in the EU. These will have to be approved by the European Parliament and the EU Council.

In the fourth quarter of this year, the Commission also plans to present a communication on dealing with ‘brain drain’ and mitigate the challenges associated with population decline in regions with low birth rates and high net emigration.

This article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK.

