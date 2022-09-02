Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Inflation rate is up, renting is cheaper than owning in some places, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 2 September 2022 08:28 CEST
Hopefully, these strawberries have only happy memories. Image by Filip Filipović from Pixabay

Swiss inflation rate, prices, increased in August

Inflation rose slightly from 3.4 to 3.5 percent, driven by oil and gas prices, according to new data from the Federal Statistical Office.

Fuel oil saw the biggest price increase (86.2 percent), followed by wood chips (65.2), gas (57.7), air transport (45.7), and diesel (32).

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 2.5 percent, and housing and energy by 4.7 percent.

However, Switzerland’s inflation rate is still substantially lower than across the EU, where it stands at 8.9 percent.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s inflation rate has stayed low compared to elsewhere

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: The groups most affected by inflation in Switzerland
 

Buying versus renting: what is cheaper right now?

For years, owning your home has been more advantageous financially that renting.

Now, however, renting has become cheaper than owning in 451 communities across Switzerland, according to research carried out by SRF public broadcaster.

It shows that buying in Geneva, Basel, Zurich, Zug, Lausanne, Lugano, and ST. Gallen is now at least 35 percent more expensive than renting.

This trend is also visible in suburbs of these cities, where renting now makes more financial sense, research reveals.

READ MORE: Buying property versus renting in Switzerland: What is actually cheaper?
 

Lausanne has the lowest carbon footprint in Europe

A recent analysis reveals that Vaud’s capital has the lowest carbon footprint — an indicator of greenhouse gases produced by human activities — among the 28 cities studied.

It emits only 2.2 tonnes of CO2; for comparison, Berlin has a footprint of 33.5 tonnes.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) also considers Lausanne the most environmentally friendly Swiss city, thanks to its tree planting initiatives and its goal of zero CO2 emissions by 2030.

Swiss strawberries have memories of feeling stressed out

This item might have escaped our attention if it weren’t reported on the official website of the Swiss government on Thursday.

It turns out that scientists from Agroscope, the research centre of the Federal Office for Agriculture, discovered that woodland strawberries remember heat and other stress situations they had experienced in their lives.

Why is this finding important? “The resulting changes can help forearm strawberries against subsequent stress situations”, Agroscope reports.

Fortunately, “plants have developed various strategies to adapt to these changed conditions. One of these strategies involves altering their DNA ».

After all, nobody wants to eat a stressed-out strawberry.

You can find out more about this research here.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Government unveils its energy-saving plan, no financial aid for hard-hit families, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 1 September 2022 06:59 CEST
Switzerland launches its energy saving campaign

The Federal Council has decided on measures to ensure that Switzerland can quickly boost its energy supply in preparation for winter, when shortages could occur.

Authorities said that proposed measures, which have been forwarded to cantons for consultation, “will lead to a drop in the level of comfort” for the population. They primarily involve reducing the temperature of rooms and hot water in households and workplaces.

The campaign launched on Wednesday under the slogan “Energy is limited. Let’s not waste it”, highlights simple steps everyone can take to save electricity, the Federal Council said in a statement.

The campaign and proposed measures can be seen online in German, French, and Italian.

READ MORE: Switzerland aims to cut gas consumption by 15 percent

The price of electricity soars — in some places more than in others

As The Local reported on Wednesday, energy costs will increase in Switzerland by between 20 and 60 percent in 2023, depending on the place of residence, the size of the dwelling, and electricity supplier.

However, those hikes seem low when compared to the price of electricity in the Swiss municipality of Oberlunkhofen in Aargau, where costs have risen by…263 percent.

How is this possible?

“We did something stupid”, said Hans Hagenbuch, president of the local electricity distribution cooperative Elektra.

He explained that the company had long-term contracts to buy electricity on the open market, benefiting from a relatively low rates all along.

When the price of 1 kilowatt of gasoline reached 30 cents this summer, Elektra decided to buy a supply at this price. However, someone had forgotten to place the order.

By the time the error was discovered, the price of electricity tripled.

“It was absolutely not intentional”, Hagenbuch said, adding that “all we can do now is own up to our mistake and provide the public with honest information about how events unfolded”.

READ MORE: Which Swiss cantons will see the biggest hikes in electricity bills?
 

Government won’t help ease rising costs — for now

Although soaring energy prices have pushed inflation to an unusually high — for Switzerland — level (3.4 percent) and costs of consumer goods are going up as well, the Federal Council doesn’t see the need to offer immediate financial relief for low-income households.

However, authorities have commissioned an interdepartmental group to reassess the need for action, taking into account future price and wage developments.

The group will report its findings to the Federal Council in October, at which time authorities will re-asses the situation as needed.

Zurich’s trash bag to become cheaper (and bluer)

The city of Zurich is reducing its waste fees and will be introducing organic waste collection from January 1st, 2023, municipal authorities announced on Wednesday.

At the same time, the colour of the Züri-Sack, the city’s official (and the only authorised) garbage disposal bag, will change from white to blue, and its price will be cut according to its size.

The new pricing can be seen here.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

