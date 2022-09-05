Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Update of the Covid certificate app, government purchases mobile gas facilities, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 5 September 2022 07:56 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Plastic supermarket bags will no longer be free of charge in Geneva. Image by Hans from Pixabay

Swiss Covid certificate app to be updated today

As Covid certificates are valid in Switzerland for nine months, those of people who have had their last shot in November 2021 are no longer valid in Switzerland, with their apps now showing the message “Period of validity for Switzerland exceeded”.

Since some countries still require a proof of vaccination to enter, starting today, the “validity in Switzerland” field with be deleted from the app. Instead, only the number of days since the last dose will be shown.

However, “even a certificate that is expired in Switzerland can be valid abroad”, according to Federal Office of Public Health.

In the EU, for example, the booster vaccine currently has no expiration date, so the Swiss certificate remains valid there.

READ MORE: What will Switzerland do about the ‘millions’ of expiring Covid certificates?
 

Government taking concrete measures to strengthen Switzerland’s energy supply

As Switzerland lacks its own gas storage facitilites, and energy shortage is looming, the Federal Council has signed a first contract to buy mobile reserve power stations.

So far, eight modular and mobile gas turbines have been purchased.

 “They run on gas, but also on oil or hydrogen”, according to Energy Ministry, and “each of the eight turbines has a power of at least 30 megawatts, for a total of around 250 megawatts”.

The Ministry added that “negotiations are ongoing” to purchase more mobile gas turbines before winter.

First Swiss cities respond to government’s energy saving appeal

The Federal Council announced its recommendations for cutting energy consumption on August 31st — measures which include, among others, lowering the room and water temperature, as well as turning off lights in unoccupied premises.

The Swiss Association of Cities voiced its support for the government’s recommendations, and a few cities have already taken voluntary measures.

For instance, Bern is lowering the room temperature by two degrees in administration buildings; Basel is reducing heating to 19C in public offices, and in Zug “ the temperature in schools and administration buildings will be lowered by two degrees – regardless of whether a shortage occurs,” according to Urs Raschle, head of the city’s Social Affairs, Environment and Safety Department.

In addition to changes at the municipal level, some nationwide steps will also be taken: both Migros and Coop have announced they would forego any lighting in their stores at night, including light displays during the Christmas season.

READ MORE: What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy
 

Waste sorting becomes compulsory in Geneva

Geneva residents and businesses must now sort their waste — the first canton in Switzerland to introduce such law.

The measure was adopted on Friday by the Geneva parliament. The reform aims at reducing the amount of waste generated in the canton, improving recycling, and disposing of trash in an environmentally friendly manner.  

The new rule also seeks to minimise the use of plastic. From now on, all plastic bags, including those intended for fruit and vegetables in stores, will no longer be free of charge. 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Inflation rate is up, renting is cheaper than owning in some places, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 2 September 2022 08:28 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swiss inflation rate, prices, increased in August

Inflation rose slightly from 3.4 to 3.5 percent, driven by oil and gas prices, according to new data from the Federal Statistical Office.

Fuel oil saw the biggest price increase (86.2 percent), followed by wood chips (65.2), gas (57.7), air transport (45.7), and diesel (32).

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 2.5 percent, and housing and energy by 4.7 percent.

However, Switzerland’s inflation rate is still substantially lower than across the EU, where it stands at 8.9 percent.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s inflation rate has stayed low compared to elsewhere

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: The groups most affected by inflation in Switzerland
 

Buying versus renting: what is cheaper right now?

For years, owning your home has been more advantageous financially that renting.

Now, however, renting has become cheaper than owning in 451 communities across Switzerland, according to research carried out by SRF public broadcaster.

It shows that buying in Geneva, Basel, Zurich, Zug, Lausanne, Lugano, and ST. Gallen is now at least 35 percent more expensive than renting.

This trend is also visible in suburbs of these cities, where renting now makes more financial sense, research reveals.

READ MORE: Buying property versus renting in Switzerland: What is actually cheaper?
 

Lausanne has the lowest carbon footprint in Europe

A recent analysis reveals that Vaud’s capital has the lowest carbon footprint — an indicator of greenhouse gases produced by human activities — among the 28 cities studied.

It emits only 2.2 tonnes of CO2; for comparison, Berlin has a footprint of 33.5 tonnes.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) also considers Lausanne the most environmentally friendly Swiss city, thanks to its tree planting initiatives and its goal of zero CO2 emissions by 2030.

Swiss strawberries have memories of feeling stressed out

This item might have escaped our attention if it weren’t reported on the official website of the Swiss government on Thursday.

It turns out that scientists from Agroscope, the research centre of the Federal Office for Agriculture, discovered that woodland strawberries remember heat and other stress situations they had experienced in their lives.

Why is this finding important? “The resulting changes can help forearm strawberries against subsequent stress situations”, Agroscope reports.

Fortunately, “plants have developed various strategies to adapt to these changed conditions. One of these strategies involves altering their DNA ».

After all, nobody wants to eat a stressed-out strawberry.

You can find out more about this research here.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS