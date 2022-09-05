For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Update of the Covid certificate app, government purchases mobile gas facilities, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 5 September 2022 07:56 CEST
Plastic supermarket bags will no longer be free of charge in Geneva. Image by Hans from Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Inflation rate is up, renting is cheaper than owning in some places, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Friday.
Published: 2 September 2022 08:28 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments