GENEVA
What Geneva residents should know about new compulsory waste sorting
The Swiss canton of Geneva is the first in the country to make waste sorting compulsory for all residents and businesses. This is what the new law says.
Published: 5 September 2022 16:17 CEST
Geneva will get tough on those who don't sort and recycle their trash. Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP
ENVIRONMENT
How good (or bad) is the quality of the water in Switzerland’s lakes and rivers?
Switzerland is dotted with many picturesque lakes, rivers, and streams, but a new government study reveals the condition of these waterways needs improvement.
Published: 24 August 2022 12:36 CEST
