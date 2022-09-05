Read news from:
What Geneva residents should know about new compulsory waste sorting

The Swiss canton of Geneva is the first in the country to make waste sorting compulsory for all residents and businesses. This is what the new law says.

Published: 5 September 2022 16:17 CEST
Geneva will get tough on those who don't sort and recycle their trash. Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP

This legislation, adopted on Friday by the Geneva parliament, introduces several reforms, including the sorting obligation for households, businesses, and public entities.

It aims at at reducing the amount of waste generated in the canton, improving recycling, and disposing of trash in an environmentally friendly manner.  The initial objective is to lower incinerable waste by 25 percent within the next three years.

Geneva is the only canton in Switzerland that has not required the use of taxed trash bags, as every other city and canton has. These are either specially designated bags, priced according to their size (35, 60, or 100 litres) and place of residence, or a sticker to be affixed to a bag.  Taxes collected from the sale of these bags are used for municipal waste management.

However, Geneva has relied “on the voluntary collaboration of people” and has not required the bag tax, “which represents a high cost for households and whose effects in other cantons have not been convincing over time”, cantonal authorities said in a press release.   

In Geneva, the only rule is that “household waste must be placed in sturdy, watertight and closed bags meeting the OKS standard and then deposited in a container”.

OKS garbage bags are tested and certified for quality and resistance in accordance with the guidelines of the Swiss Association of Municipal Infrastructure.

However, as everywhere in the country, only non-recyclables can be bagged and tossed in the container; everything else should be sorted and properly recycled.

What are the new rules?

The new legislation not only makes sorting and disposing of waste mandatory for everyone, but it will also ban single-use plastic, including disposable tableware and non-recyclable containers for take-away food — the only canton so far to take such measures.

Also, all plastic bags available in stores, including those intended for fruit and vegetables, will no longer be free of charge.

Additionally, all shops must provide special space for the customers to sort the packaging and leave waste on the premises. “This obligation should encourage retailers to drastically reduce the packaging of goods”, according to the canton.

What changes will you have to make?

While up to now you might have skipped on the sorting and recycling front, at least some of the time, the new law makes it compulsory everywhere in the canton, so it is no longer a matter of doing it sometimes but not always, and hoping nobody will notice.

These official links tell you what the canton expects you to do to reduce and properly dispose of your household waste.

And if you think any rule-breaking will go unnoticed, it probably will not.

“The noise, weight, smell and shape of the bags are all relevant indicators for assessing the quality of household sorting”, the canton said.

Inspectors will carry out spot checks and offenders will be fined for non-compliance.

While this system already exists in some communities, it is more random. In Geneva, on the other hand, it will become more thorough, as “powers of the municipalities in this area are extended”.

You have, however, some time to get used to the new rule.

Geneva’s Council of State will decide when the new law will enter into law and what the penalties will be.

The ban on the use of single-use plastic , however, will be enacted no later than January 1st, 2025.

ENVIRONMENT

How good (or bad) is the quality of the water in Switzerland’s lakes and rivers?

Switzerland is dotted with many picturesque lakes, rivers, and streams, but a new government study reveals the condition of these waterways needs improvement.

Published: 24 August 2022 12:36 CEST
Swiss lakes and rivers have been in the news quite a bit lately: due to the lack of rainfall meaning their water levels had dropped to historic low points.

With most concerns focussed on the effects of drought, less attention had been given to the quality of water in lakes and rivers. However, a new study has brought this issue to the forefront.

In its first-ever national study into the state of Switzerland’s waterways, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has found that the quality of water in lakes and rivers in some areas has improved.

“Thanks to measures taken in recent decades, only a limited proportion of pollutants from the built environment today ends up in Swiss lakes and rivers », FOEN said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, despite these improvements, “efforts are still needed to bring the entire system closer to a natural state, since lakes and rivers also play a vital role in the preservation of biodiversity.”

From this point of view, “the situation remains worrying”, FOEN added.

At the local level, the quality of water in many places does not meet the minimum requirements imposed by law, the study found. Traces of pesticides from agriculture and drugs in urban wastewater pollute many small and medium-sized waterways.

Also, phosphorus and nitrogen concentrations are still too high, reducing the amount of oxygen in lakes and streams, which is fatal for many fish and plants.

What are the main challenges to Swiss waterways right now?

Climate change will modify the availability of water, as the recent drought has shown. “To prevent serious consequences for the environment and the economy, the Federal Council decided to create a detection and early warning system for drought”, FOEN said.

Another challenge is to ensure that lakes and rivers are “in as natural a state as possible. Such waters, which regenerate themselves, are more resilient to climate change and will continue to fulfill their functions as a reserve of drinking water, a diversified natural environment for flora and fauna and a relaxation area”.

Since the water in Switzerland contains trace substances, is it safe to drink?

It is true that while most of tap water in Switzerland comes from underground reserves and natural springs, some originates from the lakes.

However, due to the strict regulations on drinking water treatment, the concentration of trace substances is so low that “it can be drunk from every tap without posing a health hazard”.

This video (in German with English subtitles) explains why tap water in Switzerland is safe for consumption.

What about swimming?

The weather is still warm, and you may want to cool off with a dip in a lake or river near you.

Nowadays, it is possible to swim “almost everywhere without risk”, according to FOEN.

In fact, in some Swiss rivers, like the Limmat in Zurich and the Aare in Bern, swimming is so popular that some people even use it instead of the public transportation system to swim or float to work.

