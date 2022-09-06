Read news from:
Do foreign students in Switzerland need to get a Swiss health insurance policy?

With the academic year starting at Switzerland's universities in September, many students from abroad may not know what the rules are about Swiss health insurance.

Published: 6 September 2022 16:56 CEST
Depending on where they come from, foreign students might have to buy healthcare insurance. Photo: Pixabay

Once you have been accepted to a Swiss university, having already had to obtain and provide a myriad of various documents, there is still one important step: health insurance.

Everyone in Switzerland is required to have a basic healthcare coverage (KVG / LaMal) — whether you are a permanent resident or a foreign student. The difference is whether you have to take out a Swiss policy or can continue to use the one you have from your own country.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), “students from an EU/EFTA country are not required to take out Swiss health insurance, provided that they are not working and remain insured under the social security system of their country of residence. They are entitled to receive medical treatment in Switzerland upon presentation of the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC)”. 

Students from EU / EFTA who have private insurance can apply for exemption if their cover is equivalent to that offered by EHIC.

However, if you are from outside Europe, that is from a third nation like the UK or the United States, you have two options, according to FOPH: if you a have private insurance offering coverage equivalent to that of a Swiss health insurer, you can be exempted from buying a policy here for three years; this period can then be extended for another three years if your own insurance is still in place. Afterwards, and provided you are still in Switzerland, you will have to purchase a Swiss insurance.

How do you go about purchasing a Swiss health insurance?

Like any new arrival in Switzerland — student or a ‘regular’ foreigner’ — you must take out insurance within three months of your arrival.

If you think you don’t have to do this as you never get sick or visit a doctor, then you are wrong — everyone in Switzerland must be insured.

And if you believe that you can stay under the radar and authorities won’t even know you have no policy, then this too is wrong.

The Swiss are very well organised when it comes to administrative matters, and sooner or later (probably sooner) they will find you and send you a gentle reminder of your duty to be insured. If you still refuse to comply, they will buy a policy for you and (not so gently) send you a bill.

As a foreign student and basically a guest in Switzerland, you don’t want that to happen. This is true not only from the legal point of view, but the medical one as well: if you get ill, you will receive only emergency treatment but will not be eligible for follow-up treatments without an insurance.

Which company should you choose?

There are dozens of carriers in Switzerland, providing more or less the same basic coverage (they are not allowed to compete on obligatory insurance rates; only on supplemental policies).

A recent report by RTS public broadcaster also mentioned that some smaller carriers like Advisor, Evasane, Scorestudies, Swica and Swisscare, offer cheaper than standard premiums, which could be attractive to foreign students.  

However, before you purchase one of these plans consider that while their rates may be lower, varying between 60 and 140 francs per month (as opposed to between 250 and 400, depending on your age, canton, and co-pay deductible), they also have stricter reimbursement conditions, RTS reported.

This means that you may have to pay more out of pocket for medications and other costs than under more mainstream policies.

There are, however, ways to purchase a cheaper insurance. They are outlined here:

How to save money by changing your Swiss health policy

Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance is notoriously expensive, but you can lower the cost of premiums substantially by changing your company or coverage.

Published: 18 August 2022 14:59 CEST
Updated: 21 August 2022 07:08 CEST
The cost of health insurance premiums usually represents at least 7 percent of a typical household budget.

An adult spends nearly 4,600 francs a year on average on the mandatory basic coverage (KVG / LaMal) alone – covering only medical care, not dental. If any extra policies are taken out, the cost is even higher.

Not only that, but premiums have been rising practically each year, and look set to go up again in 2023, possibly by as much as 10 percent — the sharpest hike in 20 years.

Even though these costs are high and climbing, many people keep the same health insurance for years.

However, significant savings — to the tune of thousands of francs a year — could be made simply by switching carriers or plans, from the more expensive to the cheapest ones, according to a new study by the cost comparison site Comparis.

How much and where

The amount of the savings varies depending on policyholder’s place of residence, because rates are determined by cantons.

However, Comparis calculated that over a 10-year period, people living in Zurich could have saved 33,396 francs in premium costs and for those living in Bern this amount is 30,064.

Lausanne residents could cut their costs by 36,494 francs over 10 years, 31, 032 in Geneva, and 33,490 in Basel-City.

“With the strong premium increases expected this fall, the savings potential is even greater,” said Felix Schneuwly, health insurance expert at Comparis.

So how can you save money? Here are some of the ways:

Increase your deductible

In Switzerland, the deductible (franchise) ranges from 300 to 2,500 francs – this represents the medical costs that you have to pay out of your own pocket before your health insurance kicks in.

As with most types of insurance, the lower your deductible, the higher your premiums, and vice-versa.

If you are young, healthy, and are not on any long-term medication then you can save substantially with the highest franchise.

Keep in mind, however, that if you choose the highest deductible and end up having an accident or falling sick and needing medical care, you will have to pay a greater proportion of the costs.

Switch to a less expensive plan.

The standard model for healthcare in Switzerland is that you can consult any medic that you want, and you do not need a referral to see a specialist.

However, there are some types of health insurance plans that have cheaper premiums, but impose certain limits on your access to non-emergency medical care.

For instance:

Health maintenance organisation (HMO)

Under this model, policyholders are required to consult a particular HMO practice. Two disadvantages of this alternative is a limited choice of doctors and you also need a referral to see a specialist.

However, the benefit is a premium reduction of up to 25 percent compared to the conventional insurance.

Family doctor model

Your family doctor, a general practitioner, will be designated by your insurance company and will be in charge of all your non-emergency medical treatment.

He or she will refer you to a specialist if necessary. 

If you opt for this option, you could save 20 percent on your insurance.

The Telmed alternative

If you choose this option, you have to call a telephone service and get a referral to a doctor or hospital.

This does not apply to medical emergencies and there are other exceptions, such as eye exams and annual gynaecological check-ups.

Total savings could range between 15 and 20 percent. 

Cancelling or changing your policy

If you want to cancel your current insurance policy and take up a cheaper one , you have to do so by registered letter before November 30th.

By then, you will know what your premiums will be in 2023 because your carrier must notify you of the new rates by October 31st.

