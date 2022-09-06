For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Reader question: Why is there such a long wait for the new SwissPass travel cards?
Most regular public transportation users in Switzerland rely on a SwissPass card to travel on national or regional trains and buses. But new customers face a long wait to get hold of theirs.
Published: 6 September 2022 12:17 CEST
SwissPass is the ticket to ride all over Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Two Passports: What dual nationals in Switzerland should know when travelling
Holding two citizenships can be an advantage but is also sometimes subject to some rules. This is what Britons, Americans, and other dual nationals should know when travelling from and to Switzerland.
Published: 5 September 2022 16:39 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments