Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

Reader question: Why is there such a long wait for the new SwissPass travel cards?

Most regular public transportation users in Switzerland rely on a SwissPass card to travel on national or regional trains and buses. But new customers face a long wait to get hold of theirs.

Published: 6 September 2022 12:17 CEST
Reader question: Why is there such a long wait for the new SwissPass travel cards?
SwissPass is the ticket to ride all over Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay

Swiss media reported on Monday that about 50,000 people who purchased this versatile card — which gives cheaper access to a wide public transport network in Switzerland — have complained that the long-awaited card has not yet arrived.

In response, the SwissPass Alliance, an organisation responsible for issuing and managing this card, said the delay is caused by the shortage of components, that is the electronic chip manufactured in China, which is embedded in the card.

Chinese economy has come to almost a standstill during the Covid pandemic, which has had repercussions on supply chains around the world, and it is still struggling to recover to pre-2020 levels of activity.

 A sample SwissPass card. Image: SBB.ch

What can you do while you are waiting for the card to arrive?

If you are an existing SwissPass customer, you needn’t worry about delivery delays.

Your card is automatically renewed each year, as soon as you pay your annual subscription fees.

For new customers — those who purchased the card recently and are still waiting for it to arrive — you can ask for a SwissPass in paper format at a SBB counter at any train station. Just present the proof of payment.

This paper version will be valid for 60 days instead of the usual 14.

Launched on January 1st 2020, the SwissPass unified 250 transport companies and 17 regional fare groups scattered across Switzerland into one travelcard.

This means its holders can use any train, bus, tram, or boat anywhere in Switzerland, though not under the same tariffs — you may pay a different price for a similar journey in different parts of the country. 

The main reason for this is Switzerland’s public transport funding system, which splits costs evenly between cantons and communes. 

You can download the SwissPass app here.

READ MORE: SwissPass: A guide to Switzerland’s new single public transport ticket

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

Two Passports: What dual nationals in Switzerland should know when travelling

Holding two citizenships can be an advantage but is also sometimes subject to some rules. This is what Britons, Americans, and other dual nationals should know when travelling from and to Switzerland.

Published: 5 September 2022 16:39 CEST
Two Passports: What dual nationals in Switzerland should know when travelling

For many readers of The Local, gaining Swiss citizenship helps them to feel more settled – but there are also travel benefits, including avoiding the long queues reserved for foreigners when arriving in Switzerland.

Citizens of the European Union can also enter Switzerland freely, through the same quick line.

This no-hassle access has especially been an issue for British citizens. Before Brexit, they could whizz through the CH / EU passport control line at the airport. Now, however, they have to queue up with third-country nationals.

What if a UK citizen is also a Swiss national?

Then it’s much easier. They, as well as all dual citizens (of Switzerland and another country), are obviously much better off travelling with both passports — presenting the Swiss (or EU) one when arriving in Switzerland for a quicker, headache-free entry, and showing the British one when passing through immigration control into the UK – for very same reasons.

This was made clear recently when Financial Times journalist Chris Giles tweeted that the UK Border Force “detained” his dual-national daughter while she was travelling from France into the UK with her German passport – and not her British one. 

He went on to say that UK border guards released his daughter. According to Giles, the border staff said she should have had both passports with her “and asked why she was travelling on her German one”.

So the lesson here is clear: even though you are not breaking any laws (at least not Swiss ones), if you travel with your ‘other’ identity papers when arriving in Switzerland, presenting your country-specific passport is much simpler.

There is also another reason why a dual national is better off showing the Swiss passport when entering Switzerland.

As one reader with the American / Swiss nationality told The Local, she once inadvertently showed her US passport when arriving in Geneva from the United States.

While there is nothing illegal about that, the immigration officer asked her how long she plans to stay in Switzerland. When she said “I live here”, he asked for her residence permit. When she replied that she is also a citizen of Switzerland, the man asked for her Swiss passport, telling her she will find it easier in the future to automatically present her Swiss ID when arriving in the country.

READ MORE: What the latest statistics tell us about dual nationals in Switzerland

The United States is an exception to the rule

While the dual US-Swiss citizen is better off, for practical reasons shown in the above example, presenting the Swiss passport when entering Switzerland, that choice doesn’t exist when travelling to the United States.

According to the US State Department, “US nationals, including dual nationals, must use a US passport to enter and leave the United States”.

The reason for this rule is not given, though the US has a conflicting stance on Americans willingly applying for another citizenship.

While it accepts that people born abroad may be automatically considered a citizen of that country, the US government balks at anyone voluntarily applying for another passport.

“A person who acquires a foreign citizenship by applying for it may lose US citizenship”, the State Department says. “In order to lose US citizenship, the law requires that the person must apply for the foreign citizenship voluntarily, by free choice, and with the intention to give up US citizenship”.

Judging by Switzerland alone (though the situation is likely similar in other countries as well), while some Americans do give up their US passports when becoming Swiss, many others don’t.

So never show any other passport than the American one when coming to and leaving the USA.

The State Department doesn’t mention what the penalty for this “infraction” could be, but it’s better not to find out.

READ: How to apply for Swiss citizenship: An essential guide

SHOW COMMENTS