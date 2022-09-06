For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
How energy crisis could impact food supply, Switzerland's deadliest mountain, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 6 September 2022 08:36 CEST
In case of energy shortage, fewer bread varieties could be available in Switzerland. Image by Sabine Schulte from Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Update of the Covid certificate app, government purchases mobile gas facilities, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 5 September 2022 07:56 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments