TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

How energy crisis could impact food supply, Switzerland's deadliest mountain, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 6 September 2022 08:36 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
In case of energy shortage, fewer bread varieties could be available in Switzerland. Image by Sabine Schulte from Pixabay

Energy crisis could impact Swiss food supply

Much has been said about how the shortage of gas and electricity could affect various essential services in Switzerland.

But repercussions could extend to food production as well. “Even if the power goes out, there must be enough food available”, said Migros CEO, Fabrice Zumbrunnen.

However, the assortment of food would be limited under these circumstances.

If energy becomes scarce, “a decision would have to be made as to which products would be manufactured in smaller quantities or not at all”, Zumbrunnen added.

One example is Migros’ bakery, Jowa, which would produce fewer varieties of bread than it usually does, and pastries would not be manufactured at all, as they are not considered to be “essential”.

READ MORE: How energy shortages could hit daily life in Switzerland

The new SwissPass is delayed — this is why

If you have been waiting longer than usual for your new railways (SBB) SwissPass, you are not alone.

Due to the shortage of components, such as chips manufactured in China, the new cards can’t be delivered in a timely manner. Instead, customers have to wait for at least four to eight weeks to receive the new card.

This delay affects about 50,000 new SwissPass customers, who should, nevertheless, receive their cards “no later than 2023”, according to SwissPass Alliance. 

READ MORE: SwissPass: A guide to Switzerland’s new single public transport ticket

Revealed: The most dangerous hiking trail in Switzerland

Climbing up the Alpine trails is an enjoyable experience — most of the time.

But safety is not the same on all Swiss mountains: according to the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC), the Grosse Mythen in the canton of Schwyz is “the deadliest route in all of Switzerland”, having claimed yet another hiker over the weekend.

Though at an altitude of 1,900 metres, the Grosse Mythen is hardly the tallest mountain in the Swiss Alps, SAC said that some exposed spots along the trail and  loose stones that cover the slope can cause serious falls.

While many hikers suffered falls and injuries on the trail, only one person on average dies on the mountain each year. Although it doesn’t seem like a high number of casualties, given that tens of thousands of people climb this mountain every year, statistically speaking the Grosse Mythen’s hiking trail is  the most dangerous in Switzerland, according to SAC.

Cooler, wetter weather ahead

Starting today, the weather will transition from very warm to cooler, according to Nicolas Borgognon, a meteorologist at MeteoNews weather service.

Temperatures will remain mild until Wednesday, but a more active disturbance is expected during the night from Wednesday to Thursday, especially in the western and southern regions.

However, it will not bring a substantial relief to the soil still parched by the summer drought, Borgognon said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Update of the Covid certificate app, government purchases mobile gas facilities, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 5 September 2022 07:56 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Swiss Covid certificate app to be updated today

As Covid certificates are valid in Switzerland for nine months, those of people who have had their last shot in November 2021 are no longer valid in Switzerland, with their apps now showing the message “Period of validity for Switzerland exceeded”.

Since some countries still require a proof of vaccination to enter, starting today, the “validity in Switzerland” field with be deleted from the app. Instead, only the number of days since the last dose will be shown.

However, “even a certificate that is expired in Switzerland can be valid abroad”, according to Federal Office of Public Health.

In the EU, for example, the booster vaccine currently has no expiration date, so the Swiss certificate remains valid there.

READ MORE: What will Switzerland do about the ‘millions’ of expiring Covid certificates?
 

Government taking concrete measures to strengthen Switzerland’s energy supply

As Switzerland lacks its own gas storage facitilites, and energy shortage is looming, the Federal Council has signed a first contract to buy mobile reserve power stations.

So far, eight modular and mobile gas turbines have been purchased.

 “They run on gas, but also on oil or hydrogen”, according to Energy Ministry, and “each of the eight turbines has a power of at least 30 megawatts, for a total of around 250 megawatts”.

The Ministry added that “negotiations are ongoing” to purchase more mobile gas turbines before winter.

First Swiss cities respond to government’s energy saving appeal

The Federal Council announced its recommendations for cutting energy consumption on August 31st — measures which include, among others, lowering the room and water temperature, as well as turning off lights in unoccupied premises.

The Swiss Association of Cities voiced its support for the government’s recommendations, and a few cities have already taken voluntary measures.

For instance, Bern is lowering the room temperature by two degrees in administration buildings; Basel is reducing heating to 19C in public offices, and in Zug “ the temperature in schools and administration buildings will be lowered by two degrees – regardless of whether a shortage occurs,” according to Urs Raschle, head of the city’s Social Affairs, Environment and Safety Department.

In addition to changes at the municipal level, some nationwide steps will also be taken: both Migros and Coop have announced they would forego any lighting in their stores at night, including light displays during the Christmas season.

READ MORE: What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy
 

Waste sorting becomes compulsory in Geneva

Geneva residents and businesses must now sort their waste — the first canton in Switzerland to introduce such law.

The measure was adopted on Friday by the Geneva parliament. The reform aims at reducing the amount of waste generated in the canton, improving recycling, and disposing of trash in an environmentally friendly manner.  

The new rule also seeks to minimise the use of plastic. From now on, all plastic bags, including those intended for fruit and vegetables in stores, will no longer be free of charge. 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

