Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Energy crisis could impact Swiss food supply

Much has been said about how the shortage of gas and electricity could affect various essential services in Switzerland.

But repercussions could extend to food production as well. “Even if the power goes out, there must be enough food available”, said Migros CEO, Fabrice Zumbrunnen.

However, the assortment of food would be limited under these circumstances.

If energy becomes scarce, “a decision would have to be made as to which products would be manufactured in smaller quantities or not at all”, Zumbrunnen added.

One example is Migros’ bakery, Jowa, which would produce fewer varieties of bread than it usually does, and pastries would not be manufactured at all, as they are not considered to be “essential”.

The new SwissPass is delayed — this is why

If you have been waiting longer than usual for your new railways (SBB) SwissPass, you are not alone.

Due to the shortage of components, such as chips manufactured in China, the new cards can’t be delivered in a timely manner. Instead, customers have to wait for at least four to eight weeks to receive the new card.

This delay affects about 50,000 new SwissPass customers, who should, nevertheless, receive their cards “no later than 2023”, according to SwissPass Alliance.

Revealed: The most dangerous hiking trail in Switzerland

Climbing up the Alpine trails is an enjoyable experience — most of the time.

But safety is not the same on all Swiss mountains: according to the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC), the Grosse Mythen in the canton of Schwyz is “the deadliest route in all of Switzerland”, having claimed yet another hiker over the weekend.

Though at an altitude of 1,900 metres, the Grosse Mythen is hardly the tallest mountain in the Swiss Alps, SAC said that some exposed spots along the trail and loose stones that cover the slope can cause serious falls.

While many hikers suffered falls and injuries on the trail, only one person on average dies on the mountain each year. Although it doesn’t seem like a high number of casualties, given that tens of thousands of people climb this mountain every year, statistically speaking the Grosse Mythen’s hiking trail is the most dangerous in Switzerland, according to SAC.

Cooler, wetter weather ahead

Starting today, the weather will transition from very warm to cooler, according to Nicolas Borgognon, a meteorologist at MeteoNews weather service.

Temperatures will remain mild until Wednesday, but a more active disturbance is expected during the night from Wednesday to Thursday, especially in the western and southern regions.

However, it will not bring a substantial relief to the soil still parched by the summer drought, Borgognon said.

