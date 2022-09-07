Read news from:
‘Five years to make friends’: The ups and downs of life in a Swiss village

What is it like for foreigners to live in Switzerland’s rural areas? We asked our readers to shed light on the pros and cons of life in a Swiss village.

Published: 7 September 2022 16:54 CEST
Foreign residents see advantages of living in Swiss villages. Image by Denis Linine from Pixabay

At the end of August, we appealed to our readers to share their experiences of living away from the hustle and bustle of cities, in the quieter Swiss countryside.

We asked them what the positive and negative aspects of living in rural communities are, and what advice they would give to other foreigners considering a move away from urban centres.

These are some of the responses we got:

‘Beautiful and peaceful’

For Barbara Erskine, who used to live in Russin, a small community in canton Geneva, the experience was “just incredible. Everyone knows each other, and there are plenty of village events — picnics, parties, meals in the streets”.

Concerning the downsides, the USA native found  lack of transportation to be a problem.

“You need a car to drive everywhere. Even if you want to use the train, it’s not always practical for grocery shopping.”

Also, “you don’t have so much choice of cafes, restaurants, and stores”

Her advice to anyone thinking of moving to a small community: “Make sure you know the local language. And don’t give up when your initial attempts to make friends are rebuffed”.

The latter requires time and patience, Erskine said. “Five years is about right”.

‘Real Swiss living’

Adam Aspinall from London, who has been living in St .Cergue nearly for nearly three years, appreciates “the opportunity to be immersed in local culture, local food and drink, sense of community, and stunning scenery” that the small hillside Vaud commune offers.

On the flipside, “the journey to work is slightly longer”.

As for his advice to others thinking of settling in a village, “get to know your neighbours, make an effort to speak the language, join in community activities”, he points out.

In other words: “Don’t be the foreign outsider”.

‘Damn churchbells’

While the ringing of bells on the village church “every 15 minutes, every hour of every day, all year round”, is a definite disadvantage of living in Büsserach — as it is for many other residents of Swiss villages — “I got used to them after a few months”, said Stephen Farmer, who came to the Solothurn community from Scotland via the USA and Sweden in 2013.

Also, “living in a village is less convenient for shopping or going to the cinema, but that’s a minor thing for me. And there’s always the excellent Swiss public transport”.

In fact, Farmer sees many more pros than cons in rural life. For instance, “the people are much friendlier than in the city and the surrounding countryside is beautiful. Housing is also considerably cheaper, which was my initial reason for moving here”.

But that’s not all: “There’s a great pub five minutes’ walk away and the beer is much cheaper than in any pub in Basel”.

His recommendation on finding contentment in a small community: “Integrate and socialise with the locals. It’s well worth the effort”.

‘Isolation’

For Ava from the UK, living in a small community in central Switzerland presents more down- than upsides.

Among the hardships she found are “isolation, difficulty integrating with people whose families have been here for thousands of years and are extremely resistant to change”.

She is also bothered by the village grapevine — not the actual grapes, but the gossip.

“Everyone is everyone else’s business”, she said.

Unlike other respondents, Ava doesn’t see many positives in the rural Swiss life. “Yes, it’s beautiful but the downsides can easily outweigh the positives”, she said.

Her advice: “Choose your village very carefully”.

‘Spectacular views’

An American reader praises not only picturesque views the Swiss countryside is known for, but also the “kind and friendly neighbours, fresh air, cultural immersion, and hiking from your doorstep”.

In terms of negatives, the respondent cites “distance to airport, cultural events are less frequent, few restaurant choices and the smell of fertilizer on pastures”.

Those who do move to a rural community should “embrace the differences and look for positive commonalities”, the respondent said.

‘Less stressful life’

The results of this latest survey are similar to the one The Local carried out in February to assess why foreigners leave urban areas to move to the countryside. This question was especially pertinent at the time, as studies had shown that the pandemic pushed many people to move away from the cities.

Most respondents cited a desire for a simpler, greener, and less stressful life, better quality of living, and lower taxes.

The most scathing response in that survey came from a reader who made the move from Geneva to Valais. She described her new home as “super backward, sexist, and xenophobic, and job hunting is a nightmare here”.

Four types of foreigners you might meet in Switzerland

There are approximately 2.24 million foreigners living in Switzerland right now, making up roughly 26 percent of the population. Here's a look at some of the people that you're likely to meet.

Published: 30 August 2022 13:37 CEST
Certainly, a good number of arrivals from abroad — especially those living here a long time — are well integrated and possibly even have become naturalised (in which case they are, at least from the statistical point of view, Swiss, rather than foreigners).

But among the new arrivals, there are some types that you might recognise.

Type 1: Complainers

This is a person who most likely moved to Switzerland because of external circumstances, not because they nurtured a love of all things Swiss.

For instance, expatriates who are sent to work in Switzerland by their companies or those married to a Swiss citizen and moving here to be with their spouses.

How would you recognise such a person?

They will invariably compare life in Switzerland with life in their countries of origin, emphasising what is much worse here and much better back home.

They will likely complain about the cost of living (an easy enough target), the obligation to take up health insurance, shops closing early, paid trash bags, not being able to mow their lawn on Sunday, small ovens in Swiss homes, inability to make friends in Switzerland (which is not surprising, given their negative attitude), and a myriad of other inconveniences.

Of course, everything in their own country is much cheaper and better, and they can’t wait to leave Switzerland and move back.

Type 2: They love everything

This group is the exact opposite of the complainers: they wear the proverbial rose-coloured glasses and are positive and cheerful about everything.

Possibly these people have always dreamed of living in Switzerland and are so happy to be here, they neglect to be more objective about all the pros and cons.

Early shop closings don’t bother them because they see it as a way to ensure a good work-life balance. Health insurance mandate gives equal access to excellent medical care to all residents. No-noise Sundays allow people to have a day to rest and relax. Taxed garbage bags are good for the environment. And the stoves in Swiss kitchens are just the right size — after all, you only make a Thanksgiving turkey once a year.

They even have an explanation for the high cost of living: high salaries and the purchasing power they proffer compensate for high prices.

Type 3: They don’t speak the language(s)

You may think that this is a typical feature of group 1, and it could be, but other foreigners are guilty of this as well.

We don’t mean to point accusing fingers at any linguistic group, but observational analysis indicates that most of these people are English speakers.

Possibly because they believe that English is one of Switzerland’s official languages (it isn’t) or that it should be (it won’t), many don’t even make an effort to learn German, French, or Italian, just expecting everyone to understand and answer in English.

They could be living in Switzerland for many years and never become fluent (or even semi-fluent) in the language of their region.

Type 3 : The moderates

This group of foreigners, probably the largest among the four, consists of people who have a more measured and balanced view of Switzerland.

They recognise the flaws and benefits the country offers, appreciating the positive — quality of life, beautiful nature, good public transportation, an strong pro-worker employment laws, to name just a few perks — and put up with the negative aspects, such as the high cost of living, and whatever else they don’t like about Switzerland.

More often than not, they make an attempt to learn the language and fit it, and make the best out of living in this country — chocolate and cheese notwithstanding.

