For members
ENVIRONMENT
‘Compostable coffee balls’: Swiss retailer Migros to take on Nespresso
Switzerland's biggest retailer, Migros, launched a new coffee machine invention on Tuesday -- fully compostable coffee balls which it hopes will shake up the global market and take on Nespresso's global dominance.
Published: 7 September 2022 11:45 CEST
This photograph taken on September 6, 2022 shows new coffee pods on the top of a new coffee machine system during a press conference by Switzerland's largest retailer Migros in Zurich, to announce the launching of a coffee pod only surrounded by a biodegradable membrane, aiming to compete with Nestle's Nespresso system without metal or plastic capsules. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments