TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Proposed cuts to healthcare costs, Google maps to help Swiss drivers and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 8 September 2022 08:42 CEST
Soon you'll be able to find the most energy-friendly way to your destination. Photo by Brock Wegner on Unsplash

Government proposes measures to cut healthcare costs

Health costs in Switzerland have been soaring in recent years, with further spikes, including in insurance premiums, seen as inevitable, according to Santésuisse, an umbrella group for health insurance companies.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Alain Berset proposed cost-cutting measures, which include coordinated care networks, seen as a way to reduce unnecessary medical services. 

Hospitals, pharmacies, and various therapists would be attached to the network, and all treatments “will be invoiced at once, as if it were a single supplier”.

This approach would also ensure better oversight of what treatments are prescribed and avoid the unnecessary ones, Berset said.

It is now up to MPs to weigh in on the proposal.

READ MORE: How spiralling costs are jeopardising Switzerland’s healthcare system

Google Maps to help Swiss drivers save on gas

Usually, Google Maps is used to find the fastest route to a destination, but in these times of looming energy shortages, the app is being updated accordingly.

Google Switzerland is set to launch a new fuel-saving navigation system showing motorists the least energy-consuming routes, that is, the ones that allow them to burn the least amount of fuel.

The system works by helping drivers avoid traffic jams and  other time (and fuel) consuming bottlenecks spotted on the way to their destination.

Government sheds light on gender gap in Switzerland

A report adopted by the Federal Council on Wednesday reveals the extent of the income disparity between the sexes, especially in terms of pensions.

The total annual pension of women from all three pillars is on average 18,924 francs lower than that of men, the report found.

“The gender pension gap reflects differences in labour market participation, the consequences of family or life models, as well as gender wage inequality observed over a long period”, the Federal Council said in a press release.

It added that “in European comparison, the gender gap in Switzerland is relatively large with regard to earnings and pensions. This is mainly due to the high proportion of women who work part-time”.

READ MORE: Revealed: The true size of Switzerland’s gender pay gap

Bern refuses to hire foreign nationals for its police force

The cantonal parliament narrowly rejected an initiative by the Green Liberals on Wednesday to allow people without a Swiss passport to join the police force.

Although the party argued that Bern’s police corps must better represent the multi-national population, opponents of the initiative disagreed.

Despite staff shortages in the law enforcement field, cantonal security director Philippe Müller responded that “anyone who wants to be a police officer can be naturalised”.

READ MORE: Jobs in Switzerland: Foreigners ‘less likely to be hired than Swiss nationals’

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Government confirms energy cost hikes, health costs also set to increase, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 7 September 2022 08:07 CEST
It’s official: Swiss electricity prices will ‘rise sharply’ in 2023

While the increase is not exactly a surprise for most people — the media, including The Local, have been writing about the expected hikes — now the Federal Council has also confirmed this information.

“Swiss electricity prices will rise sharply for households in 2023”, the government said on Tuesday.

It added that based on data from the Electricity Commission (Elcom), the price of electricity will increase by an average of 27 percent in 2023. Locally, however, the differences could be much higher.

As the Local reported on August 31st, tariffs in Vaud and Basel will be the highest in Switzerland, soaring by over 40 percent on average.

You can find out what increases are planned for you community in this link.

READ MORE: Which Swiss cantons will see the biggest hikes in electricity bills?

An increase in health premiums is ‘inevitable’

As though soaring energy prices were not depressing enough, we now learn that “healthcare costs have not risen as sharply in years”, with further spikes, including in insurance premium, seen as “inevitable”.

This information comes from Santésuisse, an umbrella group for health insurance companies, which said on Tuesday that an increase of around 4 percent for 2023 will be the norm.

It adds that although MPs can remedy this situation, “the will to adopt real measures aimed at curbing the rise in costs is hardly perceptible so far”.

Among the solutions that Santésuisse is recommending is the reduction of “excessive and unnecessary” medical treatments, using more generic drugs, which are cheaper than brands, as well as keeping a tighter control of the overall costs.

English is the main foreign language in Switzerland, new study shows

English is the primary language among the foreign nationals living in Switzerland, according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday.

It is also the most widely used non-national language at work.

Next are Portuguese and Albanian.

The study, called “Language landscape in Switzerland”, also re-confirmed that among national languages, German is the most widespread, spoken by 62 percent of the population, followed by French (23 percent), Italian (8) and Romansh (0.5).

This FSO map shows the geographical distribution by linguistic groups. The red is for German, blue for French, green for Italian, and yellow for Romansh.

READ MORE: How did Switzerland become a country with four languages?

Migros introduces environmentally friendly coffee machine

Switzerland’s largest retailer unveiled its new coffee machine that uses capsules without plastic or aluminum casing.

Called “CoffeeB”, the new machine uses fully compostable coffee capsules, which are shaped like a ball.

“While the conventional capsules are partially recyclable, many end up in trash anyway.  The new machine and capsules, on the other hand, offer user convenience and zero waste”, Migros’ president Fabrice Zumbrunnen, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

You can see how this machine works in this link.

