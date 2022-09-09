Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ENERGY

Why the Swiss government doesn’t want a fuel-comparison app

While Austrian consumers are using an app to find cheapest gasoline prices, Switzerland's Federal Council has so far rejected the idea of creating a similar one for Switzerland.

Published: 9 September 2022 15:37 CEST
Why the Swiss government doesn’t want a fuel-comparison app
Switzerland doesn't want an app to compare fuel prices. Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash

The digital calculator that shows which service stations in their region have the cheapest petrol at any given moment would be of much use to Swiss motorists these days.

A litre of fuel now exceeds 2 francs across Switzerland, but some stations, especially those far from main cities, have slightly lower prices.

A number of MPs have urged the government to introduce a similar app in Switzerland, pointing to “the lack of transparency in petrol and diesel prices in Switzerland. This allows oil companies to raise prices well above market costs, at the expense of consumers”.

Austria, on the other hand, “has succeeded in solving this problem by relying on market transparency”, deputies said.

However, the Federal Council is not as impressed by the Austrian model, noting that while energy prices have indeed soared in the past months, inflation in Switzerland “remains moderate compared to other countries”.

“In July 2022, it was 3.4 percent —around 5 percent lower than in the eurozone”, authorities said.

They added that the current forecasts for inflation in Switzerland are more favourable elsewhere in Europe as well — 2.5 percent by the end of the year, which should fall to 1.4 percent in 2023.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s inflation rate has stayed low compared to elsewhere

The Federal Council also argues that the post-Covid economic recovery will continue, although less vigorously than expected before the war in Ukraine.

In addition, Switzerland’s central bank, SNB, which is responsible for maintaining price stability, has enough instruments to thwart any further rise in inflation.

“The Federal Council therefore sees no need to act on gasoline”, the Federal Council said.

The government, however, doesn’t have the last word: MPs have submitted a motion in this regard, which will be decided on during the autumn session of the Parliament, which begins on Monday.

This is not the only case where the government is not intervening to help consumers during these difficult times.

Though left-leaning parties are urging the Federal Council to offer financial help to the hardest-hit households, it has no plans to do so.

As Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said in an interview, even if energy prices were to remain at a high level in the coming years, the Federal Council does not plan to intervene.

“The state cannot suddenly subsidise a market and no longer be able to get out of it afterwards”, he said.

READ MORE: What are Switzerland’s four main challenges right now?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ECONOMY

What are Switzerland’s four main challenges right now?

While not so long ago Covid-19 and its repercussions on the economy were primary concerns for the Swiss government and public, these challenges have now shifted to other, more current issues.

Published: 9 September 2022 12:28 CEST
What are Switzerland's four main challenges right now?

Looking back at this point in time in 2021, the pandemic and its impacts ranked among the top concerns for Swiss residents.

But in a survey carried out in May, the focus shifted to the Ukraine conflict.  Three months into the war, the prospect of energy shortages did not make it to the top-10 things the Swiss were worrying about.

Now, however, the energy crisis is at the very top of the agenda and hardly a day goes by without warnings about impending power shortages and blackouts.

These are the four main challenges that Switzerland faces right now.

Electricity shortage

As Switzerland doesn’t have its own gas storage facilities and depends on neighbour countries for the supply (which also face energy-related challenges of their own), electricity could become scarce, plunging the country into darkness and cutting off heating as well during the coldest months.

In cases of extreme shortages, electricity operators will have to cut the power off for four hours every eight hours, including for households. Only certain infrastructures considered essential would be spared, such as hospitals, emergency and security services, water supply systems, and the emission of radio and television waves.

READ MORE: How energy shortages could hit daily life in Switzerland

In response to these challenges, the government has launched a campaign to cut energy consumption in Switzerland by 15 percent and “ensure that Switzerland can quickly boost its energy supply in preparation for winter”.

Its recommendations to achieve this goal include simple steps such as lowering the heating by 1C, turning off lights in unoccupied rooms, and switching off all electrical appliances, among other measures.

READ MORE: What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy

A number of Swiss cities have already responded to the government’s call and announced they would implement rules — for instance, lowering the temperature in all public administration buildings and switching off lights, including Christmas displays, at night.

Inflation / rising prices

Just like the energy crisis, higher prices for a number of consumer goods are caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

While a wide range of products are becoming more expensive — including food, clothing, furniture, transportation, and other everyday goods — the increase that worries the Swiss most is, not surprisingly, the cost of electricity which includes not only light but also heating.

After the approximately 630 Swiss electricity operators published their tariffs for 2023 on August 31st, it became clear that  households will not only have to spend more on energy in the coming year, but that the spikes will be substantial.

Though prices across Switzerland will vary depending on a variety of factors, “a typical household will pay 26.95 centimes per kilowatt hour, which corresponds to an increase of 27 percent”, authorities said. “However, the differences can be much greater at the local level”.

In Vaud, Basel, and Zug, for instance an average hike will be between 39 and over 40 percent, with some customers even paying 61 percent more in Vaud.

READ MORE: Swiss government confirms ‘sharp increase’ in electricity prices

However, while these huge increases — and higher-than-usual inflation in general — are naturally a source of concern to consumers, and will be debated by MPs this fall, the Federal Council doesn’t have any plans to offer financial help to the hardest-hit households.

As Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said in an interview, even if energy prices were to remain at a high level in the coming years, the Federal Council does not plan to intervene.

“The state cannot suddenly subsidise a market and no longer be able to get out of it afterwards”, he said.

Healthcare costs

Another area impacted by higher prices, though in this case energy crisis doesn’t play a role, are the increasing costs of Switzerland’s health system.

Over the past 20 years, costs have risen at twice the rate of economic growth, and they continue to climb: premiums for the compulsory insurance, as well as overall costs of healthcare, are set to increase by 4 to 5 percent in 2023

To curb this upward trend, the Federal Council is planning to implement a range of reforms to reduce costs and ensure that not so many are passed on to consumers. 

Among the proposed cost-cutting measures — to be debated in the parliament this autumn — are coordinated health networks, seen as a way to save money and eliminate unnecessary medical procedures; cheaper medications; and electronic invoicing for treatments.

In its fall session, socialist and Green MPs will push for the government to subsidise health insurance premiums to the tune of 30 percent, but this motion will face opposition from the right-wingers.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How Switzerland wants to cut soaring healthcare costs

Security / closer ties with NATO

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the long-cherished concept of neutrality is weakening here, with many in Switzerland now urging a closer cooperation with the NATO alliance.

In her new report, Defense Minister Viola Amherd speaks of the importance of Swiss army’s participation in NATO training exercises, stressing that such a move “would not be incompatible with neutrality”.

A number of MPs also support this stance.

For the Liberal party, for instance, “the illusion of an autonomous national defense must be buried”.

“NATO makes any land or air attack against Switzerland virtually impossible”, according to party president Thierry Burkart.

The public seems to be on board.

A recent survey by The Swiss military academy and the Centre for Security Studies — both attached to ETH Zurich university — showed that an unprecedented 52 percent of respondents now favour moving Switzerland closer to the Western alliance.

And 35 percent now think joining a European defensive grouping would increase security more than maintaining neutrality — up 12 percent since January 2021.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Switzerland in NATO?

SHOW COMMENTS