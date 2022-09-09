For members
ENERGY
Why the Swiss government doesn’t want a fuel-comparison app
While Austrian consumers are using an app to find cheapest gasoline prices, Switzerland's Federal Council has so far rejected the idea of creating a similar one for Switzerland.
Published: 9 September 2022 15:37 CEST
Switzerland doesn't want an app to compare fuel prices. Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash
ECONOMY
What are Switzerland’s four main challenges right now?
While not so long ago Covid-19 and its repercussions on the economy were primary concerns for the Swiss government and public, these challenges have now shifted to other, more current issues.
Published: 9 September 2022 12:28 CEST
