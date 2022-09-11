Read news from:
Site in northern Switzerland picked for nuclear waste storage

Swiss authorities have selected a site in northern Switzerland, not far from the German border, to host a deep geological storage repository for radioactive waste, they said Saturday.

Published: 11 September 2022 10:51 CEST
Leibstadt nuclear power plant near Leibstadt, Northern Switzerland. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP

After nearly 50 years of searching for the best way to store its radioactive waste, Switzerland is gearing up for its “project of the century”, entailing burying spent nuclear fuel deep underground in clay.

The organisation in charge of handling the country’s radioactive waste said Saturday it had decided that the Nordlich Lagern region was the best of three sites it had been considering for the underground storage facility.

We “chose Nordlich Lagern as the safest site for a deep geological repository,” Felix Glauser, a spokesman for the National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (Nagra), told AFP in an email, confirming a report by Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS.

“Extensive investigations have shown that Nordlich Lagern is the most suitable site and has the largest safety reserves,” he added.

Nagra has informed the local population directly and is expected to present its proposal to the Swiss government on Monday, Keystone-ATS reported.

The Swiss government is not due to make the final decision until 2029, but that is unlikely to be the last word as the issue would probably go to a referendum under Switzerland’s famous direct democracy system.

Swiss nuclear power plants have been pumping out radioactive waste for more than half a century.

But following the 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima power station in Japan, Switzerland decided to phase out nuclear power gradually: its reactors can continue for as long as they remain safe.

For now, the waste is being stored in an “intermediary depot” in Wurenlingen, some 15 kilometres from the German border.

With the new facility, Switzerland hopes to join an elite club of countries closing in on deep geological storage.

So far, only Finland has built a site, in granite, and Sweden gave the green light in January to build its own site for burying spent nuclear fuel in granite.

France also has plans to store radioactive waste underground in clay.

n Switzerland, a projected 83,000 cubic metres of radioactive waste, including some high activity waste, will have to be buried.

This volume corresponds to a 60-year operating life of the Beznau, Gosgen and Leibstadt nuclear power plants, and the 47 years that Muhleberg was in operation before closing in 2019.

Filling in the underground nuclear waste tombs should begin by 2060, followed by several decades of close monitoring.

The site would be sealed some time in the 22nd century.

ENERGY

Why the Swiss government doesn’t want a fuel-comparison app

While Austrian consumers are using an app to find cheapest gasoline prices, Switzerland's Federal Council has so far rejected the idea of creating a similar one for Switzerland.

Published: 9 September 2022 15:37 CEST
Why the Swiss government doesn’t want a fuel-comparison app

The digital calculator that shows which service stations in their region have the cheapest petrol at any given moment would be of much use to Swiss motorists these days.

A litre of fuel now exceeds 2 francs across Switzerland, but some stations, especially those far from main cities, have slightly lower prices.

A number of MPs have urged the government to introduce a similar app in Switzerland, pointing to “the lack of transparency in petrol and diesel prices in Switzerland. This allows oil companies to raise prices well above market costs, at the expense of consumers”.

Austria, on the other hand, “has succeeded in solving this problem by relying on market transparency”, deputies said.

However, the Federal Council is not as impressed by the Austrian model, noting that while energy prices have indeed soared in the past months, inflation in Switzerland “remains moderate compared to other countries”.

“In July 2022, it was 3.4 percent —around 5 percent lower than in the eurozone”, authorities said.

They added that the current forecasts for inflation in Switzerland are more favourable elsewhere in Europe as well — 2.5 percent by the end of the year, which should fall to 1.4 percent in 2023.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s inflation rate has stayed low compared to elsewhere

The Federal Council also argues that the post-Covid economic recovery will continue, although less vigorously than expected before the war in Ukraine.

In addition, Switzerland’s central bank, SNB, which is responsible for maintaining price stability, has enough instruments to thwart any further rise in inflation.

“The Federal Council therefore sees no need to act on gasoline”, the Federal Council said.

The government, however, doesn’t have the last word: MPs have submitted a motion in this regard, which will be decided on during the autumn session of the Parliament, which begins on Monday.

This is not the only case where the government is not intervening to help consumers during these difficult times.

Though left-leaning parties are urging the Federal Council to offer financial help to the hardest-hit households, it has no plans to do so.

As Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said in an interview, even if energy prices were to remain at a high level in the coming years, the Federal Council does not plan to intervene.

“The state cannot suddenly subsidise a market and no longer be able to get out of it afterwards”, he said.

READ MORE: What are Switzerland’s four main challenges right now?

